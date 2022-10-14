The defending NCAA Division II National Champion Ferris State University Bulldogs host longtime conference foe Michigan Tech on Saturday (Oct. 22) at Top Taggart Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. (ET). FSU is 5-1 to date this year and posted a perfect 14-0 overall record a year ago while winning the school's first NCAA D2 Football National Championship.

BIG RAPIDS, MI ・ 1 DAY AGO