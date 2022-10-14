Read full article on original website
PREVIEW: Ferris State Hosts Michigan Tech In Big Rapids For First Time Since 2015 This Saturday
The defending NCAA Division II National Champion Ferris State University Bulldogs host longtime conference foe Michigan Tech on Saturday (Oct. 22) at Top Taggart Field. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. (ET). FSU is 5-1 to date this year and posted a perfect 14-0 overall record a year ago while winning the school's first NCAA D2 Football National Championship.
Bulldog Duo Garners GLIAC Player Of Week Recognition After Regional Crossover
Big Rapids, Mich. - Two Ferris State University women's volleyball standouts have claimed Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) Player of the Week recognition following FSU's trip to the Midwest Region Crossover this past weekend in Hammond, Ind. FSU's Kaylee Maat claimed the GLIAC Setter of the Week honor for...
