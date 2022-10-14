Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
On brink of national ranking, Kahuku remains atop Cover2 Top 12
Kahuku has not been ranked in the Top 25 nationally since 2017.
bigislandnow.com
Girls volleyball championships today, with games airing live on Nā Leo TV, Spectrum
The Big Island high school girls volleyball championships are being held Oct. 18, beginning at 5:30 p.m. at Kealakehe Gymnasium in Kailua-Kona. Game 1 features Hawaiʻi Preparatory Academy defending their Division II Championship versus Konawaena in a repeat of last year’s Championship. Game 2 features top-ranked Kamehameha Hawaiʻi...
hawaiinewsnow.com
WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drone video captured a large shark lurking among surfers in waters off West Oahu on Sunday morning. The video shows one surfer sending an urgent warning to the drone flying overhead. The drone then flies toward a distinct shape in the water — a shark swimming directly...
hawaiinewsnow.com
Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
KITV.com
Texas De Brazil expanding to Hawaii with first location at Ala Moana Center
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Texas De Brazil, a popular Brazilian steakhouse restaurant chain, has plans to expand to Hawaii with a new location in the works at Ala Moana Center in Honolulu. KITV4 has learned that the family-owned Texas-based restaurant chain, which has more than 50 locations, has filed a building...
Oahu’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant opens this week
This marks the second location in Hawaii.
Hawaii’s climbing rental prices: ‘Oh, shoot’
"I have to sacrifice doing the stuff I want to and instead, doing the stuff I need to, 24/7," Makiki resident Neal Solbach said. "I could use a little decrease in rent."
KHON2
The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival
The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival, presented by Mahi Pono, is the state’s longest running and most loved festival. The event showcases nearly 400 exhibitors showcasing thousands of locally-made products including food, books, fashion, handmade crafts, jewelry, and much more. The festival will be held over the Veterans Day Holiday weekend Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 at the Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Wing, Level 3 next to T-Mobile. Those attending will also be able to sample products from food exhibitors, and this year the festival will feature great cooking demos!
Incoming cold front to disrupt trade winds once more
HONOLULU (KHON2) – Fair weather conditions are expected during the next few days with trade winds weakening Monday into Tuesday allowing for sea breezes to develop during the day and land breezes at night. An unsettled weather pattern will begin Wednesday onward as a front pushes through the western half of the state and stalls […]
maritime-executive.com
Navy's Pearl Harbor Water Supply Runs Into New Problems
The U.S. Navy is in hot water again over a new issue with its fresh-water system at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The water service suffered breaks in two mains on the same day, forcing a boil water notice for an indefinite period of time for the 93,000 servicemembers and family members who use the system. The shutdown follows a severe fuel-in-water contamination incident last year, which affected thousands of residents and ultimately forced the decommissioning of the base's strategic fuel storage facility.
hawaiinewsnow.com
When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
No boat tours at USS Arizona National Memorial (for now)
Reservations will be honored when tours resume.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Hawaii attorney sues over popular chain’s $2 ‘inflation fee,’ calling it deceptive
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A respected consumer attorney has filed a lawsuit against a popular chain over the way it’s trying to deal with inflation. It’s not a lot of money, not nearly enough to cover 6-7% inflation, but Romano’s Macaroni Grill has charged a $2 “inflation fee” since the spring.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Firefighters investigating blaze at restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze at a restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard. Honolulu Fire Department received a call at 3:43 p.m about the fire at Gyu-Kaku. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes. The fire closed two eastbound lanes on Kapiolani Blvd between...
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Something is stinking up a canal in Windward Oahu — and it’s so bad, some residents said they are having trouble sleeping. “It smells like death,” said Rebecca Rendon, a Kailua resident. “I woke up thinking that it was a bad dream from watching that Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show. Just like death in a house, something decaying or dead.”
KHON2
Food2Go Tuesday: Black Angus Steakhouse Wine Dinner Experience
It is time for Food2Go. For this tasty edition, we’re ready to pop some bottles and grind some steaks. Black Angus Steakhouse in Pearl City has a Wine Dinner Experience that is happening for one night only. Joining us with all the details is general manager of Black Angus Steakhouse, Michael Maielua.
KHON2
Living808: Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Giveaway!
An exciting concert was announced today; Rick Bartalini Presents & KHON2 present Earth, Wind & Fire! Earth, Wind & Fire will be performing in concert on December 10th at the Blaisdell Arena, presented by Rick Bartalini. To celebrate the news, Living808 and Rick Bartalini Productions are hosting an Instagram contest. The ticket giveaways through the week will be for a pair of EWF tickets – 4th Row, 3rd Row, 2nd Row, and finally 1st Row plus a “VIP Night to Remember including a luxury overnight stay at the exclusive Kahala Hotel and Resort, including the breakfast buffet at ocean front restaurant, Plumeria Beach House, as well as transportation to the Concert”. You can enter to win on the Living808 Instagram now through Friday morning!
Want to learn Eskrima? Free Filipino Martial Art class offered at FilCom Center
WAIPAHU (KHON) – Have you heard of “eskrima?” It’s an ancient form of martial art that originated in the Philippines, and in honor of Filipino-American History Month, a free class will be taught at the Filcom Center in Waipahu on Saturday, October 15 from 12:30pm to 2pm. The free class will be taught by the […]
KITV.com
DEA makes multiple fentanyl arrests after several overdoses on Oahu
HONOLULU (KITV4) -- Drug Enforcement Agents arrested two men for fentanyl distribution and other crimes. The arrests come after two Oahu men died from alleged fentanyl overdoses.
hawaiinewsnow.com
Police search for driver involved in hit-and-run that left 2 people in serious condition
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Honolulu police are searching for the driver in a hit-and-run involving a moped that left two riders seriously injured. Authorities said the crash happened around 7 p.m. on Kapiolani Boulevard when a male driver of a Ford pick-up truck attempted to make a left turn onto Pumehana Street and collided with a moped.
