ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kahuku, HI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Drone video captured a large shark lurking among surfers in waters off West Oahu on Sunday morning. The video shows one surfer sending an urgent warning to the drone flying overhead. The drone then flies toward a distinct shape in the water — a shark swimming directly...
EWA BEACH, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
KHON2

The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival

The 28th Annual Made in Hawaii Festival, presented by Mahi Pono, is the state’s longest running and most loved festival. The event showcases nearly 400 exhibitors showcasing thousands of locally-made products including food, books, fashion, handmade crafts, jewelry, and much more. The festival will be held over the Veterans Day Holiday weekend Nov. 11 – 13, 2022 at the Ala Moana Center’s Ewa Wing, Level 3 next to T-Mobile. Those attending will also be able to sample products from food exhibitors, and this year the festival will feature great cooking demos!
HAWAII STATE
KHON2

Incoming cold front to disrupt trade winds once more

HONOLULU (KHON2) – Fair weather conditions are expected during the next few days with trade winds weakening Monday into Tuesday allowing for sea breezes to develop during the day and land breezes at night. An unsettled weather pattern will begin Wednesday onward as a front pushes through the western half of the state and stalls […]
HONOLULU, HI
maritime-executive.com

Navy's Pearl Harbor Water Supply Runs Into New Problems

The U.S. Navy is in hot water again over a new issue with its fresh-water system at Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam. The water service suffered breaks in two mains on the same day, forcing a boil water notice for an indefinite period of time for the 93,000 servicemembers and family members who use the system. The shutdown follows a severe fuel-in-water contamination incident last year, which affected thousands of residents and ultimately forced the decommissioning of the base's strategic fuel storage facility.
JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

When the city can’t help, this Hawaii company is stepping in to evict squatters

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A Hawaii real estate company is helping residents take back their communities from squatters when police and city officials can’t. For years, people who live along Hulahe Street in Waipahu say they couldn’t get a moment’s peace after squatters moved into a dead man’s home and turned it into a drug den.
WAIPAHU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

Firefighters investigating blaze at restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Firefighters are investigating the cause of a blaze at a restaurant on Kapiolani Boulevard. Honolulu Fire Department received a call at 3:43 p.m about the fire at Gyu-Kaku. The fire was under control in about 15 minutes. The fire closed two eastbound lanes on Kapiolani Blvd between...
HONOLULU, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

‘It smells like death’: Residents balk over strange stench from Kailua canal

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Something is stinking up a canal in Windward Oahu — and it’s so bad, some residents said they are having trouble sleeping. “It smells like death,” said Rebecca Rendon, a Kailua resident. “I woke up thinking that it was a bad dream from watching that Jeffrey Dahmer Netflix show. Just like death in a house, something decaying or dead.”
KAILUA, HI
KHON2

Food2Go Tuesday: Black Angus Steakhouse Wine Dinner Experience

It is time for Food2Go. For this tasty edition, we’re ready to pop some bottles and grind some steaks. Black Angus Steakhouse in Pearl City has a Wine Dinner Experience that is happening for one night only. Joining us with all the details is general manager of Black Angus Steakhouse, Michael Maielua.
PEARL CITY, HI
KHON2

Living808: Earth, Wind & Fire Ticket Giveaway!

An exciting concert was announced today; Rick Bartalini Presents & KHON2 present Earth, Wind & Fire! Earth, Wind & Fire will be performing in concert on December 10th at the Blaisdell Arena, presented by Rick Bartalini. To celebrate the news, Living808 and Rick Bartalini Productions are hosting an Instagram contest. The ticket giveaways through the week will be for a pair of EWF tickets – 4th Row, 3rd Row, 2nd Row, and finally 1st Row plus a “VIP Night to Remember including a luxury overnight stay at the exclusive Kahala Hotel and Resort, including the breakfast buffet at ocean front restaurant, Plumeria Beach House, as well as transportation to the Concert”. You can enter to win on the Living808 Instagram now through Friday morning!
HONOLULU, HI

Comments / 0

Community Policy