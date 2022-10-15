ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Denver Gazette

Elton John adds Denver date to farewell tour

Elton John has added a Denver concert to his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour,' promoter AEG announced Tuesday. The concert at Ball Arena on Friday, Nov. 4, concert is one of 11 new tour dates announced this week. The Denver stop replaces a cancelled concert at Minute Maid Park in Houston.
DENVER, CO
The Denver Gazette

Denver to distribute emergency inflation relief to families

Denver leaders have pledged to to fight hunger and rising costs, and one way they are attempting to do it is through grocery store gift cards and distribution of 8,000 food boxes. Monday, the Denver City Council authorized the use of $1 million in American Rescue Plan Act money for this purpose. The money is part of Denver's Emergency Inflation relief program. Hancock announced the program in his 2022 state of the city address in July. During the hour long speech, Hancock said Denver businesses...
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Denver tattoo shop raising funds for family of DUI crash victims

A Denver tattoo shop is having a fundraiser to help a family dealing with the loss of a mother and her son.  The crash was last Wednesday night on I-25 near Castle Rock. Family has identified the victims as mother and son Amber Villareal and Elijah Villareal of Aurora. "Our family is definitely devastated," said Salome Perlman, Amber's sister. "They cared about everybody no matter what."  At Endless Ink Tattoo and Piercing in Denver, each work of art has its own beauty and meaning, but this week, each poke comes with a newfound purpose too. Owner Jazzmin Kennedy said the idea...
DENVER, CO
KDVR.com

This is the date Denver usually sees 1st snowfall

DENVER (KDVR) — The Pinpoint Weather team is forecasting a day with high temperatures near 70 degrees. While the weather might not have you thinking about snow, Tuesday is actually the average date of the first snowfall in Denver. While Denver does not currently have snow in the short-term...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

How common is Halloween snow on Colorado's Front Range? Here's a look at the data

If you've ever had your perfect Halloween costume ruined by sweat pants or a heavy jacket, you know that Colorado has had some pretty cold late October nights. In fact, you may have even heard someone repeat the common assumption: "It always snows on Halloween in Colorado." However, according to National Weather Service (NWS) data, that may be a myth after all. Along the Front Range, snowfall on Halloween is actually not that common. ...
DENVER, CO
wrif.com

Five Finger Death Punch’s Ivan Moody To Retire From Metal

During Five Finger Death Punch’s October 14 show in Denver, CO, frontman Ivan Moody made an announcement that shocked the audience. He told the crowd that he plans to do one more Five Finger Death Punch record and then he’s going to retire from heavy metal. He didn’t mention if he was going to create music in another genre, but the main gist of his speech was that he is retiring to spend more time with his kids. His kids were on stage with him as he made the announcement.
DENVER, CO
coloradopols.com

Is There Any Urban Myth Heidi Ganahl Won’t Believe?

Over at Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl’s Facebook page, where the supportive comments over Ganahl’s campaign against the menace of “furries” clawing and hissing their way through the hallways of Colorado public schools are still flowing fast and furious, a whole new moral panic is taking shape over “pro-pedophilia” posters allegedly going up “all over” Denver:
COLORADO STATE
KOOL 107.9 KBKL

Colorado Food Lovers Are Raving About This Amazing Ramen Restaurant

Look out, microwaved ramen, because this Colorado ramen restaurant has local food lovers really buzzing. Is it the best ramen restaurant in Colorado?. While I'd never claim to be an extraordinary chef, I can certainly whip up a mean bowl of ramen noodles. It's not that hard, right? Smash the bag, put it in a bowl of water, hit start on the microwave, and in less than 5 minutes, you're blowing on some hot ramen noodles. I used to cook them on the stove but I got too impatient, can you relate? Ramen has gotten so popular that to the surprise of some, there are restaurants dedicated entirely to this tasty entree. In fact, there's one specific ramen bar in Colorado that people are really digging on.
COLORADO STATE
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Denver 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Denver this year? This post covers Christmas Denver 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Denver, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
DENVER, CO
KKTV

Amber Alert canceled in Colorado for baby girl, child located

AURORA, Colo. (KKTV) - UPDATE: The Amber Alert was canceled just before 7 p.m. after the child was located. “A’myah has been found,” Aurora Police wrote on Twitter. “She is safe. The investigation is ongoing, detectives will determine, what, if any charges are appropriate. No further information to release this evening. Thank you to everyone who helped look!”
AURORA, CO
denverite.com

East Colfax residents protest site of future condos along Denver-Aurora border

Chants in several different languages could be heard in the streets and alleys in the East Colfax neighborhood Saturday morning. Protesters marched from New Freedom Park to Yosemite and 14th Streets along the Denver-Aurora border to voice their displeasure over plans to build luxury condominiums in the area. The Aurora...
