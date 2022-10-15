A losing season has already been clinched as the Stony Brook football team continues to dwell in the cellar. The Seawolves (0-6, 0-4 CAA) took a short trip over to the Bronx only to be sent home by the Fordham Rams with a blowout 45-14 loss. The game was as advertised: Fordham’s offense was overwhelming, and Stony Brook’s offense was significantly behind the curve. Dropped passes, missed tackles and poor situational play continued to be an Achilles’ heel for the Seawolves, who have still not gotten out of their own way.

STONY BROOK, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO