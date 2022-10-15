Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Hempstead Man Gets 25 Years for Molesting Girl, 9, Sending Kids Child Porn on SnapchatTimothy BolgerHempstead, NY
The Legends Of Fear Haunted Hayride And The Hallow Trail Celebrates Over 25 Years Of Halloween TraditionFlorence Carmela PaolaShelton, CT
New Haven affordable housing program gives renters up to $5,000 to pay for security depositsBeth TorresNew Haven, CT
13-year-old Boy Dead, Sister Hurt in Coram Hit-and-runTimothy BolgerCoram, NY
Rare Disease BioScience Nonprofit Will Depart Boston for Greater New HavenConnecticut by the NumbersWoodbridge, CT
Related
Yale ranks second in list of top U.S. colleges and universities
Connecticut’s representative to the Ivy League, Yale University, ranked second in the nation in WalletHub’s 2023 list of top colleges and universities. The post Yale ranks second in list of top U.S. colleges and universities appeared first on Connecticut Inside Investigator.
sbstatesman.com
Brightspace garners mixed reactions from Stony Brook students and professors
Students and professors at Stony Brook University have mixed feelings about using D2L Brightspace to access their assignments this Fall 2022 semester. The transition from using Blackboard as the primary learning management system to D2L Brightspace is in gradual effect. For the Fall 2022 semester, professors had a choice between which platform they wanted to use for their classes. In the spring, D2L Brightspace will be the only option.
Fairfield Mirror
Connecticut Senator, Governor Debates Canceled
On Oct. 18, Connecticut Public sent an email to students registered for the Connecticut senator and governor debates that were supposed to occur at Fairfield University relaying the event will be canceled due to “candidate non-participation.”. The email went on further to state, “incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and...
sbstatesman.com
Stony Brook hockey remains unbeaten with win over Division III Manhattanville
Despite going into a late tailspin, the Stony Brook club hockey team was able to rally for a win in an exhibition match with an NCAA foe. The Seawolves (5-0, 4-0 ESCHL) hosted the Manhattanville Valiants at The Rinx for an NCAA versus ACHA exhibition on Saturday. Stony Brook won 4-3 in a shootout, securing its first-ever win against an NCAA team. Though the game’s result and statistics do not count officially for Manhattanville, the win and the numbers will remain on Stony Brook’s ledger.
Students question safety at Ramapo College after violent campus abduction
A petition to add more security cameras and emergency blue light boxes at Ramapo College now has thousands of signatures, after a student was allegedly abducted by her boyfriend at knifepoint on campus last week.
Port Jeff and the spirit of incorporation: Local control and a vision for public education
On a snowy day, Dec. 7, 1962, Port Jefferson residents voted 689-361 to incorporate as a village. After court challenges, the vote was made official in April 1963. But how did this vote affect public education in the village? Through the lens of the incorporation movement, village residents can better understand the local issues of their time.
Student, 19, from Long Island fatally stabbed at University at Buffalo in 'targeted' attack
A 19-year-old student from Nassau County was stabbed to death on the University of Buffalo’s North Campus Friday night in what college police called a “targeted act of violence.”
eastendbeacon.com
Health Department Looking to Test Orient Wells
The Suffolk County Department of Health Services announced Oct. 11 that it is would like to sample private wells at no charge to residents in an area in Orient generally north of Skippers Lane, south of the Main Road, west of Tabor Road, and east of Racketts Court. Emerging contaminants...
sbstatesman.com
Stony Brook men’s soccer suffers crucial loss to hurt playoff hopes
Despite forward Jonas Bickus’s multi-goal effort, the Stony Brook men’s soccer team could not muster up a win against last-place Delaware. The Seawolves (4-9, 2-5 CAA) still find themselves winless against conference rivals on the road this season, and their 3-2 loss to Delaware on Saturday severely hurt their playoff chances. Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium was the site of a high-scoring affair that saw Delaware end its conference-win drought against Stony Brook.
Brookhaven Town’s women’s services program to expand east with $25,000 grant from Riverhead
A Brookhaven Town program that provides career development support and professional attire to women on Long Island is seeking to expand eastward with the help of a $25,000 grant from Riverhead Town. Dress For Success Brookhaven, an affiliate of the international Dress For Success program sponsored by the Town of...
qudach.com
New York's mayor says he never expected to take this step
CNN — The latest signs of the situation New York is facing are monolithic achromatic tents the city’s politician says helium ne'er imagined he’d person to build. The accomplishment of buses from the borderline shows nary motion of slowing, and these caller exigency shelters connected Randall’s Island could soon location hundreds of migrants.
sbstatesman.com
Stony Brook women’s soccer keeps surging with win over UNCW
The Stony Brook women’s soccer team claimed victory in its final home game of the regular season, inching them one step closer to the playoffs. The Seawolves (6-7-4, 3-2-3 CAA) hosted the UNC Wilmington Seahawks on Sunday at Kenneth P. Lavalle Stadium. The team played in a high-scoring battle and generated enough offense to win 3-2.
sbstatesman.com
Stony Brook football blown out once again at Fordham
A losing season has already been clinched as the Stony Brook football team continues to dwell in the cellar. The Seawolves (0-6, 0-4 CAA) took a short trip over to the Bronx only to be sent home by the Fordham Rams with a blowout 45-14 loss. The game was as advertised: Fordham’s offense was overwhelming, and Stony Brook’s offense was significantly behind the curve. Dropped passes, missed tackles and poor situational play continued to be an Achilles’ heel for the Seawolves, who have still not gotten out of their own way.
Gotham Gazette
With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?
The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
newyorkalmanack.com
Cranberry Bogs of Long Island: Some History & Natural History
Nearly everyone has enjoyed the several products derived from the fruit of the cranberry, but few people are familiar with the ecology of this interesting plant or the role it has played in many local economies and histories. Today the cranberry industry is an important. part of the agricultural economy...
Cook Wants Changes in Town Board Public Hearings
Huntington Councilman Gene Cook will propose changes Wednesday in how public hearings are scheduled on proposals for zone changes or town code amendments. Large development projects, such as that proposed recently for Greenlawn, before it was withdrawn last week, often draw large crowds, most often Read More ...
27east.com
Water Mill Residents Decry ‘Decimation’ of Roadside Plantings by Town Highway Department
Distraught over the town’s “decimation” of old growth vegetation along the shoulder of Flying Point Road, Water Mill resident Lynda Packard castigated Southampton Town Highway Superintendent Charles McArdle for clearing... more. At an abbreviated work session of Friday, October 14 — rescheduled from Thursday, October 13, ......
Hate Winter? You’ll Love This New Official Forecast For New York
There’s been a lot of gloom and doom talk about this year’s winter – horrific cold, loads of snow, human misery. Does anyone really want to shovel their driveway constantly? With the expansion of virtual learning, some school districts, like New York City, won’t even let kids have a snow day anymore. Why would anyone want a worse winter at this point?
Bronx block party encourages voters to flip the ballot on Election Day
The Racial Justice Commission hosted a Block Party for Racial Justice on Sunday in the Bronx.
NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York
A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
Comments / 0