Stony Brook, NY

sbstatesman.com

Brightspace garners mixed reactions from Stony Brook students and professors

Students and professors at Stony Brook University have mixed feelings about using D2L Brightspace to access their assignments this Fall 2022 semester. The transition from using Blackboard as the primary learning management system to D2L Brightspace is in gradual effect. For the Fall 2022 semester, professors had a choice between which platform they wanted to use for their classes. In the spring, D2L Brightspace will be the only option.
STONY BROOK, NY
Fairfield Mirror

Connecticut Senator, Governor Debates Canceled

On Oct. 18, Connecticut Public sent an email to students registered for the Connecticut senator and governor debates that were supposed to occur at Fairfield University relaying the event will be canceled due to “candidate non-participation.”. The email went on further to state, “incumbent U.S. Sen. Richard Blumenthal and...
CONNECTICUT STATE
sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook hockey remains unbeaten with win over Division III Manhattanville

Despite going into a late tailspin, the Stony Brook club hockey team was able to rally for a win in an exhibition match with an NCAA foe. The Seawolves (5-0, 4-0 ESCHL) hosted the Manhattanville Valiants at The Rinx for an NCAA versus ACHA exhibition on Saturday. Stony Brook won 4-3 in a shootout, securing its first-ever win against an NCAA team. Though the game’s result and statistics do not count officially for Manhattanville, the win and the numbers will remain on Stony Brook’s ledger.
STONY BROOK, NY
eastendbeacon.com

Health Department Looking to Test Orient Wells

The Suffolk County Department of Health Services announced Oct. 11 that it is would like to sample private wells at no charge to residents in an area in Orient generally north of Skippers Lane, south of the Main Road, west of Tabor Road, and east of Racketts Court. Emerging contaminants...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook men’s soccer suffers crucial loss to hurt playoff hopes

Despite forward Jonas Bickus’s multi-goal effort, the Stony Brook men’s soccer team could not muster up a win against last-place Delaware. The Seawolves (4-9, 2-5 CAA) still find themselves winless against conference rivals on the road this season, and their 3-2 loss to Delaware on Saturday severely hurt their playoff chances. Stuart & Suzanne Grant Stadium was the site of a high-scoring affair that saw Delaware end its conference-win drought against Stony Brook.
STONY BROOK, NY
qudach.com

New York's mayor says he never expected to take this step

CNN — The latest signs of the situation New York is facing are monolithic achromatic tents the city’s politician says helium ne'er imagined he’d person to build. The accomplishment of buses from the borderline shows nary motion of slowing, and these caller exigency shelters connected Randall’s Island could soon location hundreds of migrants.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook women’s soccer keeps surging with win over UNCW

The Stony Brook women’s soccer team claimed victory in its final home game of the regular season, inching them one step closer to the playoffs. The Seawolves (6-7-4, 3-2-3 CAA) hosted the UNC Wilmington Seahawks on Sunday at Kenneth P. Lavalle Stadium. The team played in a high-scoring battle and generated enough offense to win 3-2.
STONY BROOK, NY
sbstatesman.com

Stony Brook football blown out once again at Fordham

A losing season has already been clinched as the Stony Brook football team continues to dwell in the cellar. The Seawolves (0-6, 0-4 CAA) took a short trip over to the Bronx only to be sent home by the Fordham Rams with a blowout 45-14 loss. The game was as advertised: Fordham’s offense was overwhelming, and Stony Brook’s offense was significantly behind the curve. Dropped passes, missed tackles and poor situational play continued to be an Achilles’ heel for the Seawolves, who have still not gotten out of their own way.
STONY BROOK, NY
Gotham Gazette

With the Massive Bronx Building Still Vacant, Officials are Again Asking: What's the Future of the Kingsbridge Armory?

The Kingsbridge Armory, the largest of its kind in the world at 520,000 square-feet, has sat vacant for more than three decades as plans to redevelop the structure have repeatedly failed. But the city is undertaking yet another attempt to reenvision the armory for modern use, and local lawmakers are optimistic that this time they will succeed.
BRONX, NY
newyorkalmanack.com

Cranberry Bogs of Long Island: Some History & Natural History

Nearly everyone has enjoyed the several products derived from the fruit of the cranberry, but few people are familiar with the ecology of this interesting plant or the role it has played in many local economies and histories. Today the cranberry industry is an important. part of the agricultural economy...
SUFFOLK COUNTY, NY
HuntingtonNow

Cook Wants Changes in Town Board Public Hearings

Huntington Councilman Gene Cook will propose changes Wednesday in how public hearings are scheduled on proposals for zone changes or town code amendments. Large development projects, such as that proposed recently for Greenlawn, before it was withdrawn last week, often draw large crowds, most often Read More ...
HUNTINGTON, NY
96.9 WOUR

NYC Trend Starts to Make its Way to Upstate New York

A popular New York City Trend is starting to make its way upstate. Delis have begun popping up around the state but not all of them are only selling meats. Some of these shops act almost as convenience stores, with a small number of groceries that you would find at just about any other store in the area, but some of them also deal in cannabis to boot.
NEW YORK CITY, NY

