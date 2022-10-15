Read full article on original website
Dodgers reportedly make decision on manager Dave Roberts
It appears that the Los Angeles Dodgers will not be overreacting to their Waterloo moment. Jack Harris of the Los Angeles Times reports this week that Dodgers manager Dave Roberts is expected to return for the 2023 season. Harris adds that Roberts would be starting a three-year contract extension that he signed prior to the 2022 campaign.
Dave Roberts, it’s time to go…
The Dodgers were recently eliminated in the postseason and upset by the Padres in the National League Divisional Series and Roberts is one person to blame. The Dodgers all season long had dominated the Padres winning 14 of 19 games they played against them, which makes being eliminated by the Padres even more confusing and painful.
Dodgers Roster: Who is Returning, Retiring, or Becoming a Free Agent
The Dodgers should be gearing up to take on the Phillies in Los Angeles on Tuesday night. Instead, the offseason has started much sooner than anyone expected. As has been the case in each of the last few winters, the chance for seismic change roster-wise is on the horizon for these Dodgers. With key names heading into free agency, and at least one or two players expected to retire, the 2023 ballclub could have a considerably different look.
Former Dodgers Pitcher Attends Playoff Game, Flies Completely Under The Radar
Former Dodgers pitcher Zack Greinke has always been famous for being a little bit different than most ballplayers. On Saturday, Greinke added another chapter to that book. Zack and Emily Greinke took their two children to the Astros/Mariners game in Seattle on Saturday, sitting through all 18 innings in Houston’s series-clinching 1-0 win over the Mariners.
Dodgers Analyst Slams Mookie Betts, ‘He Should Be Embarrassed’
Bill Plaschke is a very good storyteller. He has made quite a career for himself as a columnist, and even now, 35 years into his career, he is still very good at the storytelling aspect of his job. As a baseball analyst, though, Plaschke leaves a bit to be desired.
Dodgers: President Andrew Freidman ‘Can’t Live’ With World Series or Bust Tag
After winning 111 games in the regular season, the Dodgers had one of the most disappointing postseason performances in baseball history, dropping three straight games to the Padres to lose the NLDS, 3-1, and head home much earlier than anticipated for a long offseason. For a lot of fans (and...
Hernández: If Dodgers are to survive October, Andrew Friedman must understand change is needed
Andrew Friedman isn't ready to say the Dodgers' front office was responsible for the team's early postseason exit. And that's part of the problem.
Scenes from Petco Park as Padres fall to Phillies
The San Diego Padres faced off against the Philadelphia Phillies on Tuesday in Game 1 of the NLCS at Petco Park.
Dodgers News: Will & Cara Smith Welcome First Child
Will and Cara Smith welcomed their first child, Charlotte Ann Smith, in the morning hours before the Los Angeles Dodgers faced the San Diego Padresin Game 4 of the National League Division Series. The Dodgers made the announcement on Twitter just over an hour and a half before first pitch...
Dodgers Polls: Fans Call for New Leadership on LA Bench, Want Roberts Out
A lot can be said about the ending to a disappointing season for the Dodgers. The team was poised to be one of the greatest Dodgers teams of all time and looked stacked in all positions throughout the regular season. Of course, none of that matters when you reach the...
Dodgers News: Clayton Kershaw Is On the Fence About Returning Next Season
Clayton Kershaw is a first-ballot hall of Famer. He is arguably the greatest left-handed pitcher of all time and the greatest pitcher of this generation. The kid from Highland Park, Texas, has poured his heart, blood, sweat, and tears into the Dodgers and the city of Los Angeles. And after...
Dodgers News: Andrew Friedman Defends Dave Roberts, Confirms Return
You can officially retire #FireDaveRoberts.
Dodgers Schedule: Key Dates LA Fans Need to Know For the Offseason
As you might have heard, the Dodgers’ season ended abruptly on Saturday night, hurling us headfirst into an offseason we weren’t quite ready for. But while the rest of the baseball world insists the postseason is still ongoing, Dodger fans can start looking forward to some important dates over the next four months or so.
Dodgers: Clayton Kershaw’s Instagram Post Reveals Nothing About Future Plans
Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw will be a free agent again in a few weeks, and at this point we don’t know where (or if) he’ll be pitching next season. He has said he’s leaning towards playing next year and L.A. president of baseball operations Andrew Friedman has said he wants Kershaw in Dodger Blue as long as he’s playing, but Dodger fans are looking for clues anywhere we can find them.
Dodgers: LA Columnists Question World Series Title Team from 2020
After the Dodgers lost Game 4 of the NLDS to wrap up their season much earlier than anyone had hoped, three Los Angeles Times writers — Jorge Castillo, Jack Harris, and Bill Plaschke — hopped on YouTube to vent. They, like most Dodger fans, were angry and frustrated, and in the process of their venting, they cast doubt on the legitimacy of L.A.’s 2020 World Series championship.
