Customized Marketing Solutions For Fence Companies. Benji McKinney is the founder of Clever Fox Online, a leading website and marketing agency in Athens, Georgia, and now, he has announced that he will be branching out to help the fence industry. Benji and his team have been working with fence industry leaders since 2020 to help elevate the marketing standards in the industry. The Clever Fox team will now be leveraging what they have learned and developed to assist new startup fence companies, local businesses, and established service-based businesses of all sizes.

ATHENS, GA ・ 17 HOURS AGO