getnews.info

Intraoral Cameras Devices Market Expected to Witness Massive Growth with a Tremendous CAGR of 10.42%, estimates DelveInsight

Intraoral Cameras Market By Type (USB Cameras, Fiber Optic Cameras, And Wireless Cameras), By Product Type (Intraoral Wand, Single Lens Reflex), By Sensor Technology (CMOS [Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor] And CCD [Charge Coupled Device]), By End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), and by geography is projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR forecast till 2027 owing to the growing prevalence of dental/oral diseases worldwide and the technological advancements in product arena.
getnews.info

Ifcon Technology launched a SaaS platform for traders who use TradingView platform sending alerts to Telegram.

Ifcon Technology unveils TradingHook.com, a new SaaS that enables traders to receive instantaneous notifications over Telegram from TradingView alerts via webhook. TradingHook.com, a new SaaS from developed by Ifcon Technology, will enable traders to get immediate updates over Telegram. With only a few easy steps, it’s possible to have all TradingView alerts delivered directly to the user’s Telegram account. Without the complexity of navigating between applications, it is the quickest and, thus, most straightforward method to get Trading View notifications and Never missed any good trading opportunity again.
getnews.info

Indian Visa from Netherlands, Brazil, Philippines and USA Citizens

Visiting India as a Netherlands citizen has become a very easy and straightforward process since the launch of the Indian e-Visa in 2014. Netherlands passport holders are required to apply for an Indian e-Visa before traveling to India. 166 countries around the world can apply for Indian Visa online from the comfort of their own homes. Simply fill out the online application form and attach some required documents. The long process of making appointments with embassies or consulates and the long wait Visa times have been eliminated with the implementation of the online visa application.
TechCrunch

Advances in fit technology could minimize those onerous online returns

However, everyone’s body shape is different, and very few of us are built like a fit model, so how the outfit looks on the person modeling the clothes online and how it fits an individual person can also be radically different. Startups and big retailers have jumped in with...
getnews.info

Virtual Event Platform Market – Future Plans and Industry Growth with Quantitative And Qualitative Analysis

“6Connex(US), Cvent(US), Hopin(UK), Remo(US), Hubilo(US), Vfairs(US), BigMarker(US), Zoom(US), Microsoft(US), Cisco(US), Kestone(India), Accelevents(US), Whova(US), EventMobi(Canada), On24(US), Vconfex(India), Samaaro(India), Aventri(US), Intrado(US), Bizzabo(US), Airmeet(India), Attendify(India), Splas(US), HeySummit(UK), Pheedloop(Canada).”. Virtual Event Platform Market by Component (Platform and Services), Organization Size, End User (Corporations, Government, Education, Healthcare, Third Party Planner, Associations, Non-Profit) and Region –...
getnews.info

Clever Fox Online Launches New Marketing Division

Customized Marketing Solutions For Fence Companies. Benji McKinney is the founder of Clever Fox Online, a leading website and marketing agency in Athens, Georgia, and now, he has announced that he will be branching out to help the fence industry. Benji and his team have been working with fence industry leaders since 2020 to help elevate the marketing standards in the industry. The Clever Fox team will now be leveraging what they have learned and developed to assist new startup fence companies, local businesses, and established service-based businesses of all sizes.
ATHENS, GA
getnews.info

LEONID Announces the Launch of $50MM LEONID Capital Management SPVIII, Investing in Ground Breaking Government Contract Finance Strategy

HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – LEONID Capital Management (‘LCM’), a Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider, has launched its third US Government Contract Finance investment fund, Leonid Capital Management SPV III. LCM offers true government contract financing in the form of term loans and revolving lines of credit based on the full, future value of contracts. With the successful close and deployment of their previous fund, the firm targets a $50 million close by December 15, 2022. Investment bank Bastiat Partners is leading the current capital raise effort.
The Associated Press

JFrog Unveils World’s First DevOps-Centric Security Solution to Control the Entire Software Supply Chain

SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today released JFrog Advanced Security – the world’s first binary-focused, DevSecOps solution providing holistic security coverage from any source to any destination. Natively integrated with JFrog’s Artifactory binary repository and JFrog Xray’s software composition analysis tool, JFrog Advanced Security capabilities offer users a full platform experience and coverage for software supply chain security at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005481/en/ JFrog Unveils World’s First DevOps-Centric Security Solution to Control the Entire Software Supply Chain (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info

Capital on Tap Raises £100 Million to Power The Spend of Every Small Business

London, UK – 18 October, 2022 – Global FinTech Capital on Tap has secured a £100 million corporate revolving credit facility with Atalaya Capital Management to provide small businesses in the UK and US with a central hub to manage all aspects of their business finances. Since...
getnews.info

Chinese IVD Industry Report 2022-2027

DUBLIN – The “China in Vitro Diagnostics Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Chinese In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) Market is central to the provision of healthcare globally, and is estimated to be...
getnews.info

Digital Marketing Agency Announces Release of Full Software Suite of SAAS Tools and Resources to Help Marketing Teams Automate their Marketing Processes

Digital Marketing agency Axer Strategies is opening up its full Tech stack and SOP library to businesses looking to improve their marketing activities, make difficult processes easier, drive more strategic spending, and better measure the impact of marketing activities. The innovative agency has made the move in an effort to help companies achieve their goals and interact with their customers in the most efficient and effective way possible.
getnews.info

Daily Maintenance Of UBO CNC Router Engraving Machine

Now introduce the daily maintenance of ubo CNC router engraving machine:. 1. The continuous running time is less than 10 hours a day, (water-cooled spindle) to ensure the cleanliness of the cooling water and the normal operation of the water pump, and the water-spindle motor must not be short of water, and the cooling water should be replaced regularly to prevent the water temperature from being too high. In winter, if the working environment temperature is too low, the water in the water tank can be replaced with antifreeze.
getnews.info

Eco Solar Lights Introduces Eco-Friendly Solar Bollard Pathway Lights

Eco Solar Lights introduces its eco-friendly solar bollard light products for gardens and pathways. Solar bollard lights outdoors are designed to be used with different types of bollards or posts like concrete, stone, wood, or metal. They can also be used independently with a base for stability if required. These decorative lights are suitable for commercial and domestic use and come in a wide range of colors, including bold ones such as green, blue, and yellow.
getnews.info

Lithium Mining Stocks take center stage as demand for Electric vehicles surge ($SPEYF)

Lithium is key to overwhelming EV demand, but supply is limited. According to a new report (1,2), the lithium market is worth around $7.5 billion, up almost 10% compared to last year. And, experts believe demand will only accelerate from here as automakers ramp EV production. With new incentives for sustainable energy (EVs), automakers are investing billions in electrifying their fleets.
getnews.info

High-Standard Fermented Raw Materials that Satisfy the Quality Attributes of Healthcare Products

BOC Sciences is able to provide clients with high-standard fermented raw materials that satisfy the quality attributes of finished healthcare products. New York, USA – October 18, 2022 – Managing raw materials as part of the quality system will ensure that all finished healthcare products can meet quality attributes. As a comprehensive supplier of CRO/CMO/CDMO fermentation services, BOC Sciences is able to provide clients with high-standard raw materials to ensure quality attributes of final healthcare products.
getnews.info

File Transfer App Deliver Now Supports TLS 1.2 for Email Notifications

Zevrix Solutions announces Deliver 2.7.5, a maintenance update to company’s file transfer tool with automatic email notifications. Deliver lets users send files to FTP, SFTP, Amazon S3, WebDAV and other remote and local servers. The app offers email delivery notifications, file encryption, upload history, multi-destination transfer, , and other powerful capabilities. The new version adds support for TLS 1.2 security protocol for email delivery as well as improved SFTP connectivity.

