Read full article on original website
Related
getnews.info
Intraoral Cameras Devices Market Expected to Witness Massive Growth with a Tremendous CAGR of 10.42%, estimates DelveInsight
Intraoral Cameras Market By Type (USB Cameras, Fiber Optic Cameras, And Wireless Cameras), By Product Type (Intraoral Wand, Single Lens Reflex), By Sensor Technology (CMOS [Complementary Metal-Oxide Semiconductor] And CCD [Charge Coupled Device]), By End-User (Hospitals, Dental Clinics), and by geography is projected to expand at a noteworthy CAGR forecast till 2027 owing to the growing prevalence of dental/oral diseases worldwide and the technological advancements in product arena.
getnews.info
Ifcon Technology launched a SaaS platform for traders who use TradingView platform sending alerts to Telegram.
Ifcon Technology unveils TradingHook.com, a new SaaS that enables traders to receive instantaneous notifications over Telegram from TradingView alerts via webhook. TradingHook.com, a new SaaS from developed by Ifcon Technology, will enable traders to get immediate updates over Telegram. With only a few easy steps, it’s possible to have all TradingView alerts delivered directly to the user’s Telegram account. Without the complexity of navigating between applications, it is the quickest and, thus, most straightforward method to get Trading View notifications and Never missed any good trading opportunity again.
getnews.info
Indian Visa from Netherlands, Brazil, Philippines and USA Citizens
Visiting India as a Netherlands citizen has become a very easy and straightforward process since the launch of the Indian e-Visa in 2014. Netherlands passport holders are required to apply for an Indian e-Visa before traveling to India. 166 countries around the world can apply for Indian Visa online from the comfort of their own homes. Simply fill out the online application form and attach some required documents. The long process of making appointments with embassies or consulates and the long wait Visa times have been eliminated with the implementation of the online visa application.
TechCrunch
Advances in fit technology could minimize those onerous online returns
However, everyone’s body shape is different, and very few of us are built like a fit model, so how the outfit looks on the person modeling the clothes online and how it fits an individual person can also be radically different. Startups and big retailers have jumped in with...
getnews.info
Virtual Event Platform Market – Future Plans and Industry Growth with Quantitative And Qualitative Analysis
“6Connex(US), Cvent(US), Hopin(UK), Remo(US), Hubilo(US), Vfairs(US), BigMarker(US), Zoom(US), Microsoft(US), Cisco(US), Kestone(India), Accelevents(US), Whova(US), EventMobi(Canada), On24(US), Vconfex(India), Samaaro(India), Aventri(US), Intrado(US), Bizzabo(US), Airmeet(India), Attendify(India), Splas(US), HeySummit(UK), Pheedloop(Canada).”. Virtual Event Platform Market by Component (Platform and Services), Organization Size, End User (Corporations, Government, Education, Healthcare, Third Party Planner, Associations, Non-Profit) and Region –...
getnews.info
Clever Fox Online Launches New Marketing Division
Customized Marketing Solutions For Fence Companies. Benji McKinney is the founder of Clever Fox Online, a leading website and marketing agency in Athens, Georgia, and now, he has announced that he will be branching out to help the fence industry. Benji and his team have been working with fence industry leaders since 2020 to help elevate the marketing standards in the industry. The Clever Fox team will now be leveraging what they have learned and developed to assist new startup fence companies, local businesses, and established service-based businesses of all sizes.
getnews.info
LEONID Announces the Launch of $50MM LEONID Capital Management SPVIII, Investing in Ground Breaking Government Contract Finance Strategy
HUNTINGTON BEACH, CA – LEONID Capital Management (‘LCM’), a Department of Defense Trusted Capital Provider, has launched its third US Government Contract Finance investment fund, Leonid Capital Management SPV III. LCM offers true government contract financing in the form of term loans and revolving lines of credit based on the full, future value of contracts. With the successful close and deployment of their previous fund, the firm targets a $50 million close by December 15, 2022. Investment bank Bastiat Partners is leading the current capital raise effort.
JFrog Unveils World’s First DevOps-Centric Security Solution to Control the Entire Software Supply Chain
SUNNYVALE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Oct 18, 2022-- JFrog Ltd. (“JFrog”) (NASDAQ: FROG), the Liquid Software company and creators of the JFrog DevOps Platform, today released JFrog Advanced Security – the world’s first binary-focused, DevSecOps solution providing holistic security coverage from any source to any destination. Natively integrated with JFrog’s Artifactory binary repository and JFrog Xray’s software composition analysis tool, JFrog Advanced Security capabilities offer users a full platform experience and coverage for software supply chain security at scale. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221018005481/en/ JFrog Unveils World’s First DevOps-Centric Security Solution to Control the Entire Software Supply Chain (Graphic: Business Wire)
getnews.info
Capital on Tap Raises £100 Million to Power The Spend of Every Small Business
London, UK – 18 October, 2022 – Global FinTech Capital on Tap has secured a £100 million corporate revolving credit facility with Atalaya Capital Management to provide small businesses in the UK and US with a central hub to manage all aspects of their business finances. Since...
getnews.info
Chinese IVD Industry Report 2022-2027
DUBLIN – The “China in Vitro Diagnostics Market, Size, Forecast 2022-2027, Industry Trends, Growth, Share, Impact of COVID-19, Company Analysis” report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com’s offering. The Chinese In-vitro diagnostics (IVD) Market is central to the provision of healthcare globally, and is estimated to be...
getnews.info
Digital Marketing Agency Announces Release of Full Software Suite of SAAS Tools and Resources to Help Marketing Teams Automate their Marketing Processes
Digital Marketing agency Axer Strategies is opening up its full Tech stack and SOP library to businesses looking to improve their marketing activities, make difficult processes easier, drive more strategic spending, and better measure the impact of marketing activities. The innovative agency has made the move in an effort to help companies achieve their goals and interact with their customers in the most efficient and effective way possible.
getnews.info
Hoi Hup Reality And Sunway Present A Brand New Joint Venture Located In The Heart Of Singapore Surrounded By the Serene And Tranquil Beauty Of Nature
Situated at the prime location of District 15, The Continuum is engrossed with thick lush vegetation providing peace and tranquillity in the middle of the hustle and bustle of the city. A brand new project, The continuum is a Joint venture of Hoi Hup realty and Sunway. Highly competitive bidding...
getnews.info
Daily Maintenance Of UBO CNC Router Engraving Machine
Now introduce the daily maintenance of ubo CNC router engraving machine:. 1. The continuous running time is less than 10 hours a day, (water-cooled spindle) to ensure the cleanliness of the cooling water and the normal operation of the water pump, and the water-spindle motor must not be short of water, and the cooling water should be replaced regularly to prevent the water temperature from being too high. In winter, if the working environment temperature is too low, the water in the water tank can be replaced with antifreeze.
getnews.info
Dr. Vijendra Kumar Jain Provides Brain Tumor Surgery at Ultra-Modern Facility in Delhi and NCR
“Neuro and spinal surgeries are some of the most complex procedures a doctor can perform. We provide a wide range of neuro and spinal surgeries to meet the needs of our patients.”. Brain tumors are abnormal brain tissue growth known as neoplasms and are classified into three main categories depending...
getnews.info
Eco Solar Lights Introduces Eco-Friendly Solar Bollard Pathway Lights
Eco Solar Lights introduces its eco-friendly solar bollard light products for gardens and pathways. Solar bollard lights outdoors are designed to be used with different types of bollards or posts like concrete, stone, wood, or metal. They can also be used independently with a base for stability if required. These decorative lights are suitable for commercial and domestic use and come in a wide range of colors, including bold ones such as green, blue, and yellow.
getnews.info
Lithium Mining Stocks take center stage as demand for Electric vehicles surge ($SPEYF)
Lithium is key to overwhelming EV demand, but supply is limited. According to a new report (1,2), the lithium market is worth around $7.5 billion, up almost 10% compared to last year. And, experts believe demand will only accelerate from here as automakers ramp EV production. With new incentives for sustainable energy (EVs), automakers are investing billions in electrifying their fleets.
getnews.info
High-Standard Fermented Raw Materials that Satisfy the Quality Attributes of Healthcare Products
BOC Sciences is able to provide clients with high-standard fermented raw materials that satisfy the quality attributes of finished healthcare products. New York, USA – October 18, 2022 – Managing raw materials as part of the quality system will ensure that all finished healthcare products can meet quality attributes. As a comprehensive supplier of CRO/CMO/CDMO fermentation services, BOC Sciences is able to provide clients with high-standard raw materials to ensure quality attributes of final healthcare products.
getnews.info
Monet Quarles, Founder of Duchess Consulting Hopes to Educate the Public about Web3’s Groundbreaking Potentials and its Exciting Features
Nicknamed “The Crypto Duchess,” Monet Quarles is on a mission to provide tips and insights into the world of Web3 having recently hosted an introduction to Web3 session for members of The Gathering Spot in Houston, Texas. Web3 is the next iteration of the internet, and it’s going...
getnews.info
File Transfer App Deliver Now Supports TLS 1.2 for Email Notifications
Zevrix Solutions announces Deliver 2.7.5, a maintenance update to company’s file transfer tool with automatic email notifications. Deliver lets users send files to FTP, SFTP, Amazon S3, WebDAV and other remote and local servers. The app offers email delivery notifications, file encryption, upload history, multi-destination transfer, , and other powerful capabilities. The new version adds support for TLS 1.2 security protocol for email delivery as well as improved SFTP connectivity.
getnews.info
Digital Camera Warehouse Diamonds Camera of Adelaide, South Australia Celebrates 40 Years in Business in October 2022
In October 2022, Diamonds Camera will complete four decades as one of Australia’s leading sellers of digital and non-digital cameras. It stocks a wide range of cameras and accessories from leading global brands, such as Canon, Nikon, Sony, and Panasonic. According to announcements released by Diamonds Camera and Chris...
Comments / 0