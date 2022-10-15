Report: Carson Wentz suffered fractured finger in Week 6 win over Bears

Washington Commanders reportedly suffered a fractured finger on his throwing hand in Thursday’s 12-7 win over the Chicago Bears, according to Mike Garofolo and Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network.

If Wentz is out for Week 7, Taylor Heinicke would be in line to start at quarterback for the Commanders. Heinicke started 15 games in 2021 and completed 65% of his passes for 3,419 yards with 20 touchdowns and 15 interceptions. He had a record of 7-8 as Washington’s starting quarterback.

Heinicke could give Washington’s offense a spark. His mobility is a strength, and behind an offensive line that has given up 23 sacks, he could provide some much-needed help. The offensive line has battled injuries all season, and Wentz has often held the football too long, taking some unnecessary sacks.

Grant Paulsen of 106.7 The Fan in Washington, D.C., indicated Wentz could miss as much as six weeks and will see another doctor on Monday.

This is a critical time for the Commanders. Remember, if Wentz plays 70% or more of Washington’s offensive snaps in 2022, the third-round pick in 2023 becomes a second-round pick. And considering how bad Washington could end up being this season, do they want to lose a top-40 pick on a quarterback that may not be in the franchise’s future plans?