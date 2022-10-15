DEERFIELD, Wis. — Inflation has affected almost everything. And fall festivities are no different, as pumpkin prices are on the rise. “I have a lot of my input costs that have gone up three to four times what I was paying a year ago: our labor costs, we have increased all of our staff’s wages by multiple dollars — it all adds up to pumpkins being a little more expensive,” said Sarah Schuster, director of marketing and food service at Schuster’s Farm in Deerfield.

