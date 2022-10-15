HOCKLEY, Texas – Following two days of play and three separate matches, the Oklahoma men's golf team sits atop the Big 12 Match Play Championship standings. The No. 2-seeded Sooners have dominated the competition, dispatching Kansas, West Virginia and Baylor to claim a perfect nine points heading into the final day. Oklahoma is the only team to notch three victories and owns a championship-best +59-hole differential. A tie or win in Wednesday morning's Bedlam match would send Oklahoma to the conference's match play championship.

NORMAN, OK ・ 17 HOURS AGO