Norman, OK

oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Dominant, Bedlam To Decide Spot in Big 12 Championship Match

HOCKLEY, Texas – Following two days of play and three separate matches, the Oklahoma men's golf team sits atop the Big 12 Match Play Championship standings. The No. 2-seeded Sooners have dominated the competition, dispatching Kansas, West Virginia and Baylor to claim a perfect nine points heading into the final day. Oklahoma is the only team to notch three victories and owns a championship-best +59-hole differential. A tie or win in Wednesday morning's Bedlam match would send Oklahoma to the conference's match play championship.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Big 12 Play Continues with Kansas State and TCU

NORMAN – The conference slate continues for Oklahoma volleyball with its return to McCasland Field House, hosting Kansas State at 6 p.m. Wednesday, before heading on the road for its fifth trip to the Lone Star State where they face TCU at 6 p.m. Friday in Fort Worth, Texas.
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Gabriel Named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week

NORMAN — Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been named Big 12 Newcomer of the Week after passing for 403 yards and accounting for three touchdowns in the Sooners' 52-42 win over Kansas on Saturday, the league office announced Monday. The redshirt junior completed 29 of 42 passes (69%) and...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Sooners Sweep At ITA Regionals

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. - The Oklahoma men's tennis team won both the singles and doubles title at the ITA Central Region Championships, the first time since 2012, in Fayetteville, Ark. "I'm excited for our guys and the program," said head coach Nick Crowell. "They battled for five days and put their...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

Longtime Supporter Ransom Pledges $5 Million to Golf Project

NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma announced a transformational $5 million gift from longtime OU golf supporter Jerry Ransom that will support the modernization of the existing Charlie Coe Center and the creation of a new indoor golf performance center. This gift is a part of the university's recently...
NORMAN, OK
oklahoma Sooner

OU Mourns the Loss of Owen Hewett

NORMAN – The University of Oklahoma track and field and cross country community mourns the loss of former team manager and longtime supporter Owen Hewett, who passed away Sunday morning. He was 84. Hewett served as the track and field team manager from 1956-60 and remained a dedicated backer...
NORMAN, OK

