EXCLUSIVE: Lionsgate Television is on board Irish-Belgian drama series co-production Northern Lights. The North American studio will handle all global sales (except Ireland) for the series, which is set in Dublin and billed as a “compelling saga of grief, human connection and the power of hope and humor in the face of darkness and adversity.” It runs to six episodes and is for Irish national broadcaster TG4 and Belgian VoD service Streamz, in association with Screen Ireland. Elva Trill, who appeared in Jurassic World: Dominion and BBC drama Line of Duty, stars opposite writer and creator Stephen Jones (Red Rock). Tom Hall,...

13 MINUTES AGO