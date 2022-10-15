ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KDVR.com

Elton John brings surprise stop of final tour to Denver in 2 weeks

DENVER (KDVR) — Sir Elton John is saying farewell to the yellow brick road one last time in Denver, and the best part is you won’t have to wait long to see the show. Ball Arena made a surprise announcement on its Facebook page Tuesday that the Rocket Man himself will be back in Denver in just two weeks on Friday, Nov. 4.
DENVER, CO
9News

Elton John adds Denver concert to farewell tour

DENVER — Elton John is returning to the Mile High City next month for a concert as part of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road The Final Tour.'. Fans can sign up on EltonJohn.com for pre-sale, which begins Thursday, Oct. 20 at noon and continues through Sunday, Oct. 23 at 10 p.m.
DENVER, CO
CBS Denver

Shotgun Willie's lawyer dies following night at club

A lawyer for the topless club Shotgun Willie's stopped breathing in the club parking lot three weeks ago and later died after an evening of drinking and unusual behavior, according to several witnesses.George Stephen Long, 70, represented the strip club in various legal actions and was at the club the night of Sept. 30. According to a police report obtained by CBS News Colorado, Long got to the club around 8:30 p.m. and met with a female entertainer who played cards and had drinks with the attorney.A videotape reviewed by Glendale police indicated Long had two or three drinks between...
GLENDALE, CO
99.9 KEKB

New Immersive Experience Brings The Magic Of Disney To Colorado

Get ready to experience the world of Dinsey Animation in a brand new light. Walt Disney Animation Studios and Lighthouse Immersive Studios, the creators behind the Immersive Van Gogh experience that has been visited by millions, are teaming up to open and operate the first-ever "Disney Animation: Immersive Experience". About...
COLORADO STATE
99.9 The Point

This Colorado Haunted House Is #1 In The Country And We Agree

This Colorado haunted house has been locally famous for decades but is also ranked as the top haunted attraction in the country. Have you ever been?. As a kid, I remember walking through the now-defunct Northglenn Mall and seeing the posters and displays for the "Brutal Planet" haunted house which was set up in the Mall. I was only 9 or 10 so I wasn't allowed to go but that's where my love for haunted houses began. When they moved Brutal Planet to Elitch Gardens years later, I finally got to experience this legendary Colorado haunted house, and it was well worth the wait.
COLORADO STATE
The Denver Gazette

Next steps announced for historic tourist stop along Colorado 14er

Denver officials have rolled out a rough blueprint for the near future of an iconic, historic destination undergoing major changes. While a decades-long family operation is set to end, Denver Parks and Recreation recently pledged limited services at Echo Lake Lodge while working toward a multi-year mission "to maintain and protect its rustic mountain character and setting well into the next century."
DENVER, CO
coloradopols.com

Is There Any Urban Myth Heidi Ganahl Won’t Believe?

Over at Republican gubernatorial candidate Hiedi Heidi Ganahl’s Facebook page, where the supportive comments over Ganahl’s campaign against the menace of “furries” clawing and hissing their way through the hallways of Colorado public schools are still flowing fast and furious, a whole new moral panic is taking shape over “pro-pedophilia” posters allegedly going up “all over” Denver:
COLORADO STATE
CBS Denver

2 brothers charged in 2021 double murder in Green Valley Ranch

Two brothers have been charged with a double murder more than a year after it happened. Sergio Rodarte Jr. and Andrew Rodarte are accused of killing Mariceo Negrete and Josiah Salas.The shooting happened on May 1, 2021 in the 4700 block of North Odessa Street.The charges come after a grand jury indicted the brothers. 
DENVER, CO
K99

Denver’s Schomp Family’s Lavish Mansion is For Sale

A piece of Denver history is available for purchase - but it comes with a hefty price tag. The Schomp Mansion, known for its ties to the long-standing Colorado automotive group, has hit the real estate market, giving someone new the chance to live in this luxurious residence. Step Inside...
DENVER, CO
cohaitungchi.com

15+ Romantic Things to Do in Denver, Colorado

This post may contain affiliate links. Read our disclosure page for full details. You are reading: Fun things to do in denver for couples | 15+ Romantic Things to Do in Denver, Colorado. Looking for romantic things to do in Denver? We’ve got you covered. Denver is a vibrant...
DENVER, CO
OutThere Colorado

How common is Halloween snow on Colorado's Front Range? Here's a look at the data

If you've ever had your perfect Halloween costume ruined by sweat pants or a heavy jacket, you know that Colorado has had some pretty cold late October nights. In fact, you may have even heard someone repeat the common assumption: "It always snows on Halloween in Colorado." However, according to National Weather Service (NWS) data, that may be a myth after all. Along the Front Range, snowfall on Halloween is actually not that common. ...
DENVER, CO
foodgressing.com

Christmas in Denver 2022: Dinner, Turkey To Go, Brunch, Restaurants

Looking for ways to celebrate Christmas in Denver this year? This post covers Christmas Denver 2022 including where to go for Christmas dinner in Denver, where to get turkey to go as well as features for brunch, lunch and takeout by local restaurants and businesses. Christmas Eve this year is...
DENVER, CO

Comments / 0

