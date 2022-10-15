Read full article on original website
unhwildcats.com
Wildcats Drop Game at Merrimack
NORTH ANDOVER, Mass. – Alex Jefferies scored two goals for the Warriors as the University of New Hampshire men's hockey team fell to Merrimack, 6-1, on Tuesday evening at Lawler Rink. The Wildcats fall to 2-2-0 (0-2-0 Hockey East), while the Warriors improve to 2-1-0 (1-0-0 Hockey East). Prior...
unhwildcats.com
Wildcats Take Down Vermont, 1-0 on Senior Day
DURHAM, NH. – Junior back Ella Dudley (St. Augustine, Fla.) scored her third of the season for the University of New Hampshire women's soccer team on Sunday afternoon helping them to surpass the University of Vermont, 1-0 at Wildcat Stadium. The Wildcats' record extends to 7-5-1 (4-1-1, America East)...
unhwildcats.com
'Cats Downed in Five Sets at Binghamton Sunday
BINGHAMTON, N.Y. -- The University of New Hampshire volleyball team dropped a five set decision at Binghamton in America East play at West Gymnasium on Sunday. The set scores were 14-25, 25-20, 19-25, 25-21 and 5-15. The Wildcats fall to 13-8 overall (2-3 AE), while the Bearcats improve to 13-6 overall (4-1 AE).
unhwildcats.com
Wildcats Place Fourth at Fall Foliage Invitational on Sunday at Vermont
ST. ALBAN'S, Vt. -- The University of New Hampshire women's cross country team placed fourth at the Fall Foliage Invitational 5k race hosted by the University of Vermont on Sunday afternoon at Hard'Ack Recreation Area. Senior Cailey Archer (Berthoud, Colo.) was the Wildcats' top finisher in 11th place with a...
unhwildcats.com
'Cats Place Second on Sunday at Fall Foliage Invitational
ST. ALBAN'S, Vt. -- The University of New Hampshire men's cross country earned a second place finish at the Fall Foliage Invitational 8k race hosted by the University of Vermont on Sunday afternoon at Hard'Ack Recreation Area. Sophomore Brayden Kearns (Deerfield, N.H.) paced the Wildcats with a sixth place finish...
racedayct.com
New England Racing Hall Of Famer Pete Fiandaca Passes
Pete Fiandaca, a New England Racing Hall of Famer known as the Travelin’ Man, passed away Sunday. Fiandaca was 73 years old. Fiandaca, a native of Fitchburg, Mass., amassed a massive list of victories and track championships over a 40 year career. He was inducted into the New England Auto Racing Hall of Fame in 2010.
nhmagazine.com
New and Exciting: Short Takes and New Restaurant Recommendations
In spite of the challenges presented by the COVID pandemic, a hearty number of restaurants opened and eventually flourished, finding ways to live free and prosper. From a serious commitment to take-out to outdoor dining to limiting hours and social distancing, each found a way to still serve the public. Now, it’s your turn to get off the couch and dine out. Yes, many doors are open, but the latest hurdle is finding staff to maintain service. Get more details on Facebook for days and hours open, and please be patient and courteous. All are doing their best.
Harvard Crimson
Anthony Ferranti ’46, Longtime Harvard Square Business Owner, Remembered as a Caring Mentor
Anthony C. Ferranti co-founded Ferranti-Dege camera shop in Harvard Square in 1995. By Courtesy of Daniel Ferranti. Former employees of the Ferranti-Dege camera shop, co-founded by Anthony C. Ferranti ’46 in 1955, would affectionately refer to themselves as alumni of “Ferranti-Dege University.”. For many, the experience of working...
WMUR.com
Video: Giant Pumpkin Regatta paddles down river in Goffstown
VIDEO: The annual Giant Pumpkin Regatta raced down the Piscataquog River in Goffstown. Racers build their boats out of giant gourds and take to the water to see whose can go the fastest. WMUR's Erin Fehlau even joined in on the race this year!
WBUR
After leaving 'Mass. and Cass,' former Sox minor league pitcher has 'team' helping him toward recovery
One year has passed since Boston officials declared an encampment near Massachusetts Avenue and Melnea Cass Boulevard a public health crisis. At the time, more than 300 people were living on sidewalks, in tents and under makeshift shelters across about five city blocks. The streets were strewn with human waste, garbage and used hypodermic needles.
Longest Road in America Starts (or Ends) in Boston
If you think about it, of course the longest road in the United States is going to be coast to coast, but with so many coastal states, it's pretty cool that Boston, Massachusetts is where it begins (or ends), depending on your drive. For New Englanders, I think it's safe to say it starts here.
WCVB
Burlington, Massachusetts, man accused of throwing another man through North End bakery window in Boston
BOSTON — A Burlington, Massachusetts, man is facing several charges, accused of punching a man before throwing him through the window of a bakery in Boston’s North End. At about 2:45 a.m. Saturday, Boston police officers responded to a fight in the area of 134 Salem St. Officers heard yelling and found a bleeding man sitting on the sidewalk near the shattered window of Bova’s Bakery.
Trillium Brewing completing move to former Reebok HQ in Canton
Boston-born Trillium Brewing is moving beermaking operations into its new flagship facility in Canton, the former home of athletic apparel giant Reebok, the company announced Monday. Trillium, a craft brewer with taprooms and restaurants in Canton and Boston, purchased Reebok’s former campus on Royall Street in 2019. Brewery founders JC...
Merrimack River Sewage Discharge Prompts Health Warning
A discharge of sewage into the Merrimack River has prompted a 48 hour public health warning by the City of Newburyport to avoid contact with the river. The discharge took place upriver in Lowell, Lawrence, and Haverhill Monday night into Tuesday. The warning took effect Thursday at 8 a.m. According...
New England’s Oldest Dessert Has Its Own Day
New England is known for some incredible food, namely anything made with our freshly-caught seafood like lobster rolls and clam chowder. What we're not yet known for has its very own day on November 13th each year. It's a dessert that looks like an apple crumble pie with ice cream, but it's not.
hot969boston.com
Boston Snow Predictions Are In – Get Your Space Savers Ready!
It’s that time of year again. We’re all out here living our best fall lives, knowing damn well it won’t be long until winter decides to take over and slap the pumpkin spice out ya mouth. I know, that’s a little extra, but it actually feels pretty accurate.
Boston University says reports it created new, more lethal COVID strain are ‘false and inaccurate’
Boston University did not create a new, more lethal strain of COVID-19 in its laboratory. At least that is what the University is saying after reports, such as this Fox News report which was spread widely, claimed that is exactly what researchers did at the school. Boston University is, in...
‘What in God’s name are they doing?’: Boston city councilor questions distribution of pipes, cookers
Boston – Boston City Councilor Michael Flaherty is raising questions about the distribution of pipes, cookers, tourniquets and other drug paraphernalia in the city’s troubled Mass & Cass corridor. Flaherty, who serves as the city’s public safety chair, filed a notice for an emergency hearing on Monday.
GE leaving headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood
BOSTON – General Electric confirmed to WBZ-TV that it is leaving its headquarters in Boston's Fort Point neighborhood as of next year.The company said it will work to locate smaller office space in Boston."This next step is part of our plan to create three independent businesses focused on health care, aviation and energy," the company said in a statement. GE said it has reimbursed the state for its investments in the property and did not accept any funds from the city.The Fort Point facility opened in 2019.
Home sales in Mass. plummet
There were 4,877 sales of single-family homes in Massachusetts last month, 16.2% fewer than in September 2021, according a report The Warren Group released Tuesday. The news for condo sales was even more stark: They’re down 22.9% year over year. “The condo market has underperformed the single-family market in...
