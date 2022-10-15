Most of the Asians I know are very sensible, intelligent people. I fail to understand how ANY could fall inline with the Democratic policies. Democrats no longer care about safety to our citizens, they have blatantly blocked Asians from college spots to give them to blacks who do not test as high as the Asian population, democrats overall denigrate education. In regards to the medical issues ie:RoevWade, that is such a small piece of the problem wrong with America today. We have runaway crime, building race hate like I haven’t seen since before the Civil Rights marches, all STARTED during & specifically by the Obama administration. I was in social services & observed the changes in society first hand. The hate for America expressed by the Obama’s carried over into hate for fellow man & division among the races. It greatly saddens me to see people now looking at “race” rather than the character of an individual. I am a FORMER democrat & ashamed I ever stood with that hated party.
Come over to the Conservative Republican Party. We would love to have you!
