Richmond, KY

EKU Sports

Colonel Volleyball Hosts Bellarmine On Friday

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky will host Bellarmine on Friday at McBrayer Arena. As part of the home-and-home weekend series between the conference rivals, EKU will play at Bellarmine on Sunday. Friday's match in Richmond will begin at 6 p.m. and will be EKU's Dig Pink Game to raise...
RICHMOND, KY
EKU Sports

Women’s Basketball to Host Shoot-a-Thon in November

RICHMOND, Ky. – Eastern Kentucky women's basketball is excited to announce its annual "Shoot-a-Thon" fundraising event will take place on Saturday, November 12 at 1:30 p.m. at Alumni Coliseum.
RICHMOND, KY
gobigbluecountry.com

Kentucky Ranked No. 1 in First KenPom Rankings of 2022-23 Season

The 2023 KenPom rankings were released this weekend and John Calipari’s Kentucky Wildcats claimed the top spot. The Wildcats check in at No. 1 overall with the No. 2 adjusted offense (114.4) and No. 3 adjusted defense (84.7). 18 of the last 20 national champions have finished in the...
LEXINGTON, KY
aseaofblue.com

Kentucky ranked No. 1 in overall KenPom rankings

The Kentucky Wildcats are weeks away from starting off the 2022-23 regular season, and the buzz surrounding this year's team is off to a fast start. “I’m really liking this team,” John Calipari told the crowd at Big Blue Madness Friday night,” and that has been the sentiment we have gotten from the UK coach since the players got on campus in June.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Two hurt in Lexington crash, part of I-75 blocked

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Lexington police are investigating a serious crash on I-75. The crash happened just after 5 a.m. Wednesday in the southbound lanes of I-75 near the southern split. One car was involved in the accident. Police say witnesses reported seeing the car moving at a high rate...
LEXINGTON, KY
somerset106.com

Pulaski County women making a difference through agriculture

SOMERSET, KENTUCKY (October 18, 2022) — The story of Woodstock Lavender Farm & Co. starts with $600. L.G. Colyer — the father and grandfather of owners Mary May and Allison Horseman — borrowed that sum to buy a farm in northeastern Pulaski County. During the Great Depression, he was forced to travel to Detroit to find work in order to save the farm. For two years, he sent money home to save the land.
PULASKI COUNTY, KY
fox56news.com

Best time to see fall colors in the Lexington area

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The trees have changed in central Kentucky and it is time to explore the best fall has to offer in the Bluegrass. The Smokey Mountains 2022 Fall Foliage Prediction map and the FOX 56 Weather Authority have predicted peak fall color season will be around Oct. 31, but a drive around Lexington or on Interstate 75 will prove the colors are already enjoyable.
LEXINGTON, KY
fox56news.com

Significant crash closes portions of I-75 in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — The middle and right lanes remain blocked at the I-75 south split as Police continue with the investigation of the single-vehicle collision. The health status of the two individuals involved is still unknown. A serious crash has shut down portions of I-75 in Lexington.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Fifth annual Patriot Day Show in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The Patriot Day Show is an annual event hosted by the Motorheads Car Club. This is their fifth year of the event, which honors those who lost their lives in 9/11. It also honors veterans, active military, and first responders. They have a parking lot full...
LEXINGTON, KY
clayconews.com

FATAL STABBING IN LEXINGTON, KENTUCKY

LEXINGTON, KY - The Lexington Police Department is investigating a homicide that occurred Friday on Bryan Avenue. On Friday, October 14, 2022, at around 11:43 P.M., officers responded to the 1000 block of Bryan Avenue to assist the Lexington Fire Department with an individual that was unresponsive. When officers arrived, they located a male victim suffering from stab wounds. The victim was declared deceased at the scene by the Fayette County Coroner’s Office.
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Jason Lindsey’s Weekend Forecast

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Wild wind will continue to increase our fire threat, which is why a Red Flag Warning is active. Expect an intense wind, from the SW, gusting up to 40 mph. A cold front will push across the Bluegrass, this weekend, sparking showers and storms. The best...
LEXINGTON, KY
WKYT 27

Student gets caught in school bus door

GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A student got caught in the door of a school bus in Garrard County. Police say it happened last week in Lancaster. We’re told the driver’s attention was focused elsewhere besides the door and when the driver shut the door, the boy was caught in the door. The driver then started driving. After going around 30 feet, the driver realized what had happened and stopped the bus.
GARRARD COUNTY, KY
WKYT 27

Three injured in overnight Nicholasville crash

NICHOLASVILLE, Ky. (WKYT) - Three people are recovering in the hospital after crashing in Nicholasville. Police say a car was driving northbound on North Main Street around 11:50 p.m. Monday. They say a white Mustang crashed into a blue pickup truck near Orchard Drive. A woman in the truck has...
NICHOLASVILLE, KY
WTVQ

Popular car show helps raise money for veteran’s center

LEXINGTON, ky (WTVQ)- A Lexington car club is using proceeds from an annual car show to give back to veterans. The Motorheads Car Club held its’ 5th annual Patriots Day Car Show Sunday at Fredrick Douglas High School. Organizers say the show was in honor of 9/11. It begins...
LEXINGTON, KY

