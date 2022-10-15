ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

hurstathletics.com

Mercyhurst Field Hockey Drop Matchup with IUP

Indiana, Pa. - The Lakers hit the road Tuesday night with them making the two and half hour trip to face the Crimson Hawks. Mercyhurst was unable to get the job done in enemy territory as they fell 3-0 to move to 2-9 on the year. How it Happened. IUP...
INDIANA, PA
hurstathletics.com

Mercyhurst Volleyball Falls to Scots

Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Volleyball got the new week started off with a loss as they fell to Edinboro on Tuesday night three sets to one. The Lakers fought hard but were unable to get the win on their home court as they fall to 3-17. How it Happened. The...
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Fast Five: Women's Soccer Prepares for Two Games This Week

Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Soccer gets back on the road this Wednesday, October 19th, to take on Seton Hill in Greensburg, Pa. They are scheduled to follow that with a home game on Saturday, October 22nd against IUP where the Lakers are set to honor their senior class.
ERIE, PA
hurstathletics.com

Fast Five: Men's Soccer Looking to Make History

Erie, Pa – Fourth-ranked Mercyhurst Men's Soccer keeps rolling as they take on Seton Hill this Wednesday, October 19th, and follow that with a game against UPJ on Saturday, October 22nd. After defeating Cal (Pa.) last week, the Lakers are still undefeated and boast a historic 13-0-1 record with a chance at history on the line as two more wins would give Mercyhurst the record for most games to begin a season without a loss.
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Frustrated would-be-gambler dumps tacklebox on casino floor

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A tacklebox led to an altercation at a local casino recently. A 52-year-old Cleveland man tried to enter Presque Isle Downs and Casino with a tacklebox at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 11. He was stopped at the security podium. After being denied entry, the man allegedly dumped the contents of the tacklebox […]
ERIE, PA
News 4 Buffalo

Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown identified

JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police say they have identified the body of a man found Monday in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. Jamestown police say the body was identified as 51-year-old Jamestown resident Clarence Kelwaski, Jr. Back on August 11, Kelwaski had been identified as a person who […]
JAMESTOWN, NY
YourErie

Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Erie man found guilty in 2021 shooting on West 2nd Street

An Erie man was found guilty following an attempted 2021 shooting. After a two-day jury trial, Orguna Sanders, 50, was found guilty on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and persons not to possess a firearm. The 2021 shooting left one man wounded from a gunshot to the back. That shooting took place […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry

Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry. The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene. According […]
CORRY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Car of missing, endangered Castle Shannon woman Emily Stalter found near Meadville

MEADVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are still looking for a missing and endangered 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman after her car was found in Crawford County.Castle Shannon police said Emily Stalter's vehicle was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven't found her. The property owner contacted police after seeing a news story about her. Stalter was last seen on Monday in Collier Township. Police said she has health issues and her family is concerned about her. She's described as 5-foot-5, about 120 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair that was recently shaved.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask for the Castle Shannon police. 
MEADVILLE, PA
WFMJ.com

Crash cuts power to nearly 150 in Greenville

A traffic accident knocked out power to nearly 150 homes and businesses in Greenville early Sunday. First responders were sent to Main Street and College Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. where they found a car on its side in the middle of the street. A utility pole was struck, cutting...
GREENVILLE, PA
YourErie

Nonprofit steps in to help St. Patrick Haven temporarily relocate after fire

A local nonprofit is opening its doors to help Saint Patrick’s Haven after a fire destroyed the homeless shelter’s building almost a month ago. Saint Patrick’s Haven has relocated temporarily to the Mental Health Association so it can continue carrying out its mission of serving Erie’s homeless population. After a fire damaged Saint Patrick’s Haven […]
ERIE, PA
erienewsnow.com

Driver Hits Bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County

A driver hit a bear while driving on Interstate 79 in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 156 in Cussewago Township just before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. An 18-year-old man from the Pittsburgh area was driving a Toyota car north...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA
YourErie

Driver rescued from vehicle in median on I-79 overnight

An accident delayed traffic along I-79 overnight. The accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-79 at mile marker 159. Calls went out just past midnight Friday for the traffic collision. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle in the median of the highway and the driver entrapped. Additional manpower and emergency […]
ERIE, PA
YourErie

Driver pronounced dead after Route 77 car crash in Corry

Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal crash south of Corry on Tuesday. That accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 am. According to police, Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree while traveling […]
CORRY, PA
Titusville Herald

KC’s Rustic Inn in Hydetown opens today

The former Rustic Inn in Hydetown will reopen today as KC’s Rustic Inn. Located at 12685 Main St., the business closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The business was purchased by Chris Wyant and Katie Allen. Wyant and Allen both grew up going to the Rustic Inn.
HYDETOWN, PA
erienewsnow.com

Spartansburg Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Crawford County

A single-vehicle crash in Crawford County claimed the life of a man Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened around 10:44 a.m. on Route 77 south of Welch Hill Rd. in Concord Township. The driver - Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg - was traveling southbound in a Chevrolet truck...
CRAWFORD COUNTY, PA

