hurstathletics.com
Mercyhurst Field Hockey Drop Matchup with IUP
Indiana, Pa. - The Lakers hit the road Tuesday night with them making the two and half hour trip to face the Crimson Hawks. Mercyhurst was unable to get the job done in enemy territory as they fell 3-0 to move to 2-9 on the year. How it Happened. IUP...
hurstathletics.com
Mercyhurst Volleyball Falls to Scots
Erie, Pa. - Mercyhurst Volleyball got the new week started off with a loss as they fell to Edinboro on Tuesday night three sets to one. The Lakers fought hard but were unable to get the win on their home court as they fall to 3-17. How it Happened. The...
hurstathletics.com
Fast Five: Women's Soccer Prepares for Two Games This Week
Erie, Pa – Mercyhurst Women's Soccer gets back on the road this Wednesday, October 19th, to take on Seton Hill in Greensburg, Pa. They are scheduled to follow that with a home game on Saturday, October 22nd against IUP where the Lakers are set to honor their senior class.
hurstathletics.com
Fast Five: Men's Soccer Looking to Make History
Erie, Pa – Fourth-ranked Mercyhurst Men's Soccer keeps rolling as they take on Seton Hill this Wednesday, October 19th, and follow that with a game against UPJ on Saturday, October 22nd. After defeating Cal (Pa.) last week, the Lakers are still undefeated and boast a historic 13-0-1 record with a chance at history on the line as two more wins would give Mercyhurst the record for most games to begin a season without a loss.
Frustrated would-be-gambler dumps tacklebox on casino floor
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A tacklebox led to an altercation at a local casino recently. A 52-year-old Cleveland man tried to enter Presque Isle Downs and Casino with a tacklebox at about 5 a.m. on Oct. 11. He was stopped at the security podium. After being denied entry, the man allegedly dumped the contents of the tacklebox […]
Body recovered in wooded area in Jamestown identified
JAMESTOWN, N.Y. (WIVB) — Jamestown police say they have identified the body of a man found Monday in a wooded area behind the 100 block of East 2nd Street. Jamestown police say the body was identified as 51-year-old Jamestown resident Clarence Kelwaski, Jr. Back on August 11, Kelwaski had been identified as a person who […]
Bear struck by car on Interstate 79 earlier this month
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — A driver recently struck a bear in Crawford County. The 18-year-old Pittsburgh driver was traveling northbound on I-79 on Oct. 9. Pennsylvania State Police say that at about 8:30 p.m., the driver struck the bear it was crossing the road. The collision occurred near the Conneautville/Saegertown exit. The driver suffered minor injuries.
Erie man found guilty in 2021 shooting on West 2nd Street
An Erie man was found guilty following an attempted 2021 shooting. After a two-day jury trial, Orguna Sanders, 50, was found guilty on charges of attempted homicide, aggravated assault, reckless endangerment and persons not to possess a firearm. The 2021 shooting left one man wounded from a gunshot to the back. That shooting took place […]
Coroner called to Route 77 car accident in Corry
Emergency crews are at the scene of a reported fatal crash south of Corry. The accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 a.m. Tuesday. Initial reports indicated a vehicle had left the road and struck a tree. The Erie County Coroner’s Office confirmed that they were called to the scene. According […]
Car of missing, endangered Castle Shannon woman Emily Stalter found near Meadville
MEADVILLE, Pa. (KDKA) - Police are still looking for a missing and endangered 32-year-old Castle Shannon woman after her car was found in Crawford County.Castle Shannon police said Emily Stalter's vehicle was found on a private road in West Mead Township near Meadville, but after two days of looking in that area, search crews haven't found her. The property owner contacted police after seeing a news story about her. Stalter was last seen on Monday in Collier Township. Police said she has health issues and her family is concerned about her. She's described as 5-foot-5, about 120 pounds with hazel eyes and brown hair that was recently shaved.Anyone with information is asked to call 911 and ask for the Castle Shannon police.
Winning Powerball ticket sold in Venango County; Jackpot rolls over to Monday night drawing
PITTSBURGH — A retailer in Venango County sold a Powerball ticket worth $250,000 for the Oct. 15 drawing. The ticket matched four of the five white balls drawn, 32-37-40-58-62, and the red Powerball 15 to win $250,000. Without the $1 Power Play option, the ticket would have been worth $50,000, according to the Pennsylvania Lottery.
WFMJ.com
Crash cuts power to nearly 150 in Greenville
A traffic accident knocked out power to nearly 150 homes and businesses in Greenville early Sunday. First responders were sent to Main Street and College Avenue shortly before 7 a.m. where they found a car on its side in the middle of the street. A utility pole was struck, cutting...
Hundreds were without power after car hits power pole
Hundreds were without power Sunday morning after an accident where a car ran into a power pole.
Nonprofit steps in to help St. Patrick Haven temporarily relocate after fire
A local nonprofit is opening its doors to help Saint Patrick’s Haven after a fire destroyed the homeless shelter’s building almost a month ago. Saint Patrick’s Haven has relocated temporarily to the Mental Health Association so it can continue carrying out its mission of serving Erie’s homeless population. After a fire damaged Saint Patrick’s Haven […]
erienewsnow.com
Driver Hits Bear on Interstate 79 in Crawford County
A driver hit a bear while driving on Interstate 79 in Crawford County, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened in the northbound lanes near mile marker 156 in Cussewago Township just before 8:30 p.m. Oct. 9. An 18-year-old man from the Pittsburgh area was driving a Toyota car north...
Driver rescued from vehicle in median on I-79 overnight
An accident delayed traffic along I-79 overnight. The accident happened in the southbound lanes of I-79 at mile marker 159. Calls went out just past midnight Friday for the traffic collision. When crews arrived on the scene, they found a vehicle in the median of the highway and the driver entrapped. Additional manpower and emergency […]
Driver pronounced dead after Route 77 car crash in Corry
Emergency crews responded to the scene of a fatal crash south of Corry on Tuesday. That accident happened in the 20,000 block of Route 77 around 10:45 am. According to police, Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said a vehicle left the roadway and struck a tree while traveling […]
Man allegedly caught shoplifting fishing line in Fairview store has outburst
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Shoppers in Fairview Township witnessed an unwanted scene when an accused shoplifter had a tantrum. According to a Pennsylvania State Police report, troopers responded to a retail theft call at about 9:35 a.m. on Oct. 16 at a store on the 6000 block of West Lake Road in Fairview Township. The suspect allegedly […]
Titusville Herald
KC’s Rustic Inn in Hydetown opens today
The former Rustic Inn in Hydetown will reopen today as KC’s Rustic Inn. Located at 12685 Main St., the business closed in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The business was purchased by Chris Wyant and Katie Allen. Wyant and Allen both grew up going to the Rustic Inn.
erienewsnow.com
Spartansburg Man Killed in Single-Vehicle Crash in Crawford County
A single-vehicle crash in Crawford County claimed the life of a man Tuesday, according to Pennsylvania State Police. It happened around 10:44 a.m. on Route 77 south of Welch Hill Rd. in Concord Township. The driver - Donald Stanbro, 64, of Spartansburg - was traveling southbound in a Chevrolet truck...
