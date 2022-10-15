Read full article on original website
Related
KEYT
Uganda to deploy Ebola vaccine in 2 weeks, says WHO official
KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A World Health Organization official says experimental Ebola vaccines will be deployed in Uganda in about “two weeks.” The East African country is carrying out tough preventive measures that include a lockdown in the Ebola-hit areas. WHO’s representative in Uganda told The Associated Press that Wednesday that potentially hundreds of thousands of trial vaccine doses will buttress a response effort that still must focus on tracing Ebola contacts and community engagement. The official said that vaccines developed by the U.S.-based Sabin Vaccine Institute and Oxford University “are ready to be shipped” to Uganda.
KEYT
More than 100 migrants stranded near Puerto Rico await help
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Federal authorities say they are trying to rescue more than 100 migrants stranded on an uninhabited island near Puerto Rico during a human smuggling operation. The nationality of the migrants awaiting help on Mona Island on Tuesday wasn’t immediately known. It also wasn’t clear if anyone in their group drowned before authorities were notified of the situation. The island is located in the treacherous waters between Dominican Republic and Puerto Rico and has long been a dropping off point for human smugglers promising to ferry Haitian and Dominican migrants to the U.S. territory aboard rickety boats. Dozens of them have died in recent months.
KEYT
Relatives fear for lives of jailed Nicaraguan opponents
MEXICO CITY (AP) — Families of four well-known opposition figures jailed in Nicaragua fear for their relatives’ lives because of bad conditions at the infamous El Chipote prison. The four prisoners began a hunger strike to protest a lack of medicines, bad food and mistreatment after they were arrested, placed on trial for vague charges akin to treason. President Daniel Ortega alleged they and dozen of other political prisoners were behind 2018 street protests that he claims were a plot to overthrow him. Critics say he actually arrested them to eliminate any opposition to his re-election in 2021.
KEYT
Death toll from Russian warplane crash into city rises to 14
MOSCOW (AP) — The death toll from the crash of a Russian warplane into a Russian city has risen to 14. That includes three people who died when they jumped from a nine-story apartment building to escape a massive blaze. The Su-34 bomber came down Monday in the Sea of Azov port of Yeysk after one of its engines caught fire during takeoff for a training mission. The Russian Defense Ministry said both crew members bailed out safely. After hours of combing through the debris, authorities said 14 people died and 19 were hospitalized with injuries.
KEYT
2 Indian laborers killed in Kashmir grenade attack
SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Police say two Indian laborers have been killed in a grenade attack in disputed Kashmir, two days after assailants fatally shot a Kashmiri Hindu man. Police say the suspect arrested in Monday’s attack was an undercover militant. The two victims were day laborers from Uttar Pradesh. Rebels in the Indian-controlled portion of Kashmir have been fighting New Delhi’s rule since 1989, and tens of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict. A spate of targeted killings in Kashmir this past year has come as Indian troops have intensified counterinsurgency operations and clamped down on dissent and media freedom across the region.
KEYT
Mali accuses France of `duplicitous acts’ which it denies
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Mali’s foreign minister is accusing former colonial power France of “duplicitous acts” of aggression and espionage aimed at destabilizing the troubled West African country. The allegations were immediately dismissed by France’s U.N. ambassador as “mendacious” and “defamatory.” The acrimonious exchange at a U.N. Security Council meeting on Mali Tuesday highlighted the depth to which relations between the two countries have plunged since a coup in August 2020 and the August 2022 departure of the last of thousands of French forces that had been in the country at the government’s invitation since 2013 to fight Islamic extremists.
KEYT
China defends right to protect consulate after assault claim
LONDON (AP) — China’s Foreign Ministry says its diplomatic missions abroad have the right to “take necessary measures” to maintain security after British police opened an investigation into the assault of a Hong Kong protester who alleged he was dragged into the Chinese consulate in Manchester and beaten up during a demonstration. The comments came as Britain’s foreign secretary summoned the charge d’affaires at the Chinese embassy in London on Tuesday to demand an explanation for the actions of the Chinese consulate staff. British police said a peaceful protest outside the Chinese consulate on Sunday turned into a “hostile” situation when unidentified men came out of the building, dragged one of the protesters into the consulate grounds and assaulted him.
KEYT
Hong Kong seizes drugs hidden in electrical transformers
HONG KONG (AP) — A multimillion-dollar stash of methamphetamine hidden in electrical transformers being sent from Mexico to Australia has been intercepted at Hong Kong’s airport, authorities said Tuesday. The 76 kilograms (168 pounds) of crystal meth was found Friday in false compartments in the three transformers, a...
KEYT
2 Spanish tourists dead, 3 hurt in Turkish balloon accident
ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Two Spanish tourists were killed and three others were injured on Tuesday when a hot air balloon made a hard landing following a sightseeing tour of volcanic rock formations in central Turkey, officials said. The accident occurred in Turkey’s Cappadocia region, in Nevsehir province, where...
KEYT
German cybersecurity chief out after reports of Russia ties
BERLIN (AP) — Germany’s Interior Ministry says that the head of the national cybersecurity agency has been dismissed following reports of possible ties to Russian intelligence. The ministry said Tuesday that Interior Minister Nancy Faeser dismissed Arne Schoenbohm as head of the BSI agency, German news agency dpa reported. Schoenbohm co-founded a cybersecurity group a decade ago that brings together experts from public institutions and the private sector. German media have reported that one of its members is a company founded by a former Russian intelligence agent. The German government said over a week ago that it was investigating the reports comprehensively.
KEYT
UN to vote on sanctions to curb violence, crime in Haiti
UNITED NATIONS (AP) — The United Nations Security Council is expected to vote Wednesday on a resolution that would demand an immediate end to violence and criminal activity in Haiti. According to the final draft obtained by The Associated Press, the resolution would impose sanctions on influential gang leader Jimmy “Barbecue” Cherizier and other Haitian individuals and groups who engage in actions that threaten the peace, security or stability of the Western Hemisphere’s poorest country. Daily life in Haiti began to spin out of control last month just hours after Prime Minister Ariel Henry said fuel subsidies would be eliminated. Haiti has been gripped by inflation, violence and protests. Political instability has simmered since the 2021 assassination of Haitian President Jovenel Moïse.
KEYT
Helicopter carrying Hindu pilgrims crashes in India, kills 7
LUCKNOW, India (AP) — A helicopter bringing Hindu pilgrims from a popular temple site in the Indian Himalayas crashed Tuesday in foggy weather and killed all seven people on board. Uttarakhand state’s aviation secretary says the helicopter caught fire and broke into pieces after hitting the ground. Officials said the helicopter was operated by a private company that ferries pilgrims to and from a shrine high up in the mountain. An investigation into the crash has been ordered. The Kedarnath temple of Hindu god Shiva is a pilgrimage site in Uttarakhand state. It is at a high elevation and open to devotees only from April to November.
KEYT
Biden, Mexico’s López Obrador discuss immigration, summit
WASHINGTON (AP) — Presidents Joe Biden and Andrés Manuel López Obrador spoke Tuesday as a growing number of migrants from crisis-gripped Venezuela arrive at the U.S.-Mexico border. The Biden administration announced last week that it would accept up to 24,000 Venezuelan migrants at U.S. airports. Mexico, meanwhile, has agreed to take back Venezuelans who come to the U.S. illegally over land. The White House says in a statement that the leaders discussed “actions to reduce the number of individuals who unlawfully cross the U.S.-Mexico border.” López Obrador says they also discussed security, economic development and that Biden confirmed he will attend a North American leaders’ summit in Mexico.
KEYT
The US is spending billions to boost chip manufacturing. Will it be enough?
The United States government is pulling out all the stops to boost domestic semiconductor manufacturing, injecting billions of dollars into the beleaguered sector and flexing all policy muscles available to give it a leg up over competition from Asia. When the pandemic hit in 2020, firms initially curtailed orders for...
KEYT
Suspected serial killer appears in court in South Africa
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African women’s rights groups and sex workers have demonstrated outside a Johannesburg court where a 21-year-old man appeared in connection with the discovery of six decomposed bodies, believed to be those of sex workers. He was arrested last week when police discovered the bodies at a car repair workshop in downtown Johannesburg. Police say some of the bodies were found with their hands tied and they had evidently been in the building for a long period of time. None of the victims has yet been formally identified as officials are awaiting DNA results.
KEYT
Family: Saudis sentence US citizen to 16 years over tweets
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — The family of an American citizen arrested in Saudi Arabia says he was tortured and sentenced to 16 years in prison over tweets he sent while in the United States. The 72-year-old retired project manager, who was living in Florida, was arrested last November while visiting family in the kingdom. Almadi is a citizen of both Saudi Arabia and the U.S. His son, who went public with details of the case this week, said Tuesday that his father was sentenced on terrorism charges related to “mild tweets” he posted on Twitter. It appeared to be the latest in a series of recent cases in which Saudis received long jail sentences for social media posts critical of the government.
KEYT
Texas importer sues government in fish feud at end of world
MIAMI (AP) — A small Texas seafood importer has sued the federal government for blocking a shipment of fish from protected waters near Antarctica. It’s an ocean at the center of a diplomatic feud dividing the normally allied U.S. and U.K. governments. Southern Cross Seafoods says in a complaint filed last week that the decision to bar importation of Chilean sea bass was arbitrary and illegal. U.S. officials argue that the shipment could set a precedent that potentially could lead to overfishing in a sensitive part of the South Atlantic — while also undermining longstanding international agreements.
KEYT
Lebanon approves some banking law changes demanded by IMF
BEIRUT (AP) — Lebanon’s parliament has approved amendments to a banking secrecy law, a key demand of the International Monetary Fund before agreeing to a bailout program. Lebanese legislators late Tuesday approved the reiterated law with some slight changes, which legal and advocacy groups have critiqued as insufficient for international standards. Since Lebanon’s economic meltdown began in late 2019, three-quarters of the country plunged into poverty. The Lebanese pound has lost more than 90% of its value. The international community has been demanding major reforms before helping the corruption-plagued nation. A key demand by the IMF in a tentative agreement has been to allow the country’s tax authority to lift banking secrecy, which parliament’s finance committee rejected.
KEYT
German foreign minister urges caution in China relationship
BERLIN (AP) — The German foreign minister says her country must avoid repeating with China the mistakes it made in its relationship with Russia over recent years. Annalena Baerbock said Tuesday that Germany must face up to a “competition of systems” between countries that believe in international law and cooperation and authoritarian regimes. German governments over the past two decades strengthened links with Russia — particularly in the energy sector. Berlin has scrambled to find replacement gas supplies as relations nosedived following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine; Russia hasn’t delivered gas to Germany since the end of August. German companies have invested heavily in China in recent years, and China is one of Germany’s biggest trading partners.
KEYT
Russian court rejects Navalny’s 2nd prison sentence appeal
MOSCOW (AP) — A court in Russia has rejected imprisoned opposition leader Alexei Navalny’s second appeal of a nine-year sentence. The 46-year-old dissident is serving the sentence, handed to him in March, on the charges of fraud and contempt of court, in a high-security prison. Navalny, Russian President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest foe, was arrested in January 2021 upon returning from Germany, where he had been recuperating from a nerve-agent poisoning that he blames on the Kremlin. He was sentenced to 2 1/2 years in prison for a parole violation. In March, he was sentenced to nine years in a separate case on charges of embezzling money that he and his foundation raised over the years and of insulting a judge. His first appeal was rejected in May.
Comments / 0