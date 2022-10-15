ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia County, WI

Mike Sheehan
3d ago

What's the other half. It's not very woke of "you people" to marginalize race and ethnicity...!Well, "you people" set the standards,...right ?

nbc15.com

MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation

WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
WATERTOWN, WI
nbc15.com

Janesville community highlights acceptance during ‘Pride in the Park’

JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The LGBTQ+ community and their allies are being welcomed to the Janesville Town Square Pavilion with open arms Sunday for ‘Pride in the Park.’. The festival features live performances, food vendors and organizations dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, according to organizers. Local queer owned businesses, performers and other organizations are also being showcased.
JANESVILLE, WI
captimes.com

Major proposal for Oscar Mayer site would be all affordable housing

A major project featuring more than 550 units of affordable housing is being proposed as the first phase in a long-awaited redevelopment of the Oscar Mayer site on Madison’s east side. It is one of several high-density development projects in the works as Madison continues to scramble to keep pace with housing needs in the city.
MADISON, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately

OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific gave notice to the state Monday that it has closed its Oshkosh packaging facility, 413 E. Murdock Ave., effective immediately. Georgia-Pacific Corrugated II LLC sent a notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Oct. 17, saying all positions are being eliminated and layoffs are effective on that same date.
OSHKOSH, WI
washingtoncountyinsider.com

Travelers along the Highway: Hobos, Hired Hand and Goat Man | By Dave Bohn

Washington Co., WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, WI
WBAY Green Bay

Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery

MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Former head of Wisconsin Parole Commission no longer taking job as Madison’s Independent Police Monitor

MADISON, Wis. — Just over a week after former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II was picked to be Madison’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor, Tate has decided against taking the job, city officials announced Tuesday. In a brief statement Tuesday evening, the Police Civilian Oversight Board said it learned Monday that Tate would be withdrawing his acceptance of the...
MADISON, WI
tonemadison.com

Abandoning the Madison Public Market is for cowards

A $5.2 million budget gap is not a good enough reason to scuttle this project. I remember going to a Madison Public Market preview event in 2019. The Fleet Services Building at the corner of East Johnson and First Street, the market’s planned site, teemed with a sense of possibility as the crowd sampled the wares of potential market vendors—the mighty comfort food of Melly Mell’s, personal care products from Madre Yerba, elaborately carved melons from Artesan Fruit.
MADISON, WI
Channel3000.com | News 3 Now

Sun Prairie Fall Festival returns for 16th year

SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Saturday was a beautiful day for Sun Prairie’s annual Fall Festival. It was the 16th year of the event, which is put on by the city’s Business Improvement District. The group teamed up with local businesses for special promotions earlier in the day. Shoppers could enjoy live music, craft vendors, hot eats and treats while benefitting...
SUN PRAIRIE, WI
theonlineclarion.com

A walk through 5 local thrifts

From the penny-pinching elderly to college students shivering at the thought of rent and tuition payments, shopping second-hand is essential to anyone on a tight budget. And for the love of all things frugal, Madison is the place to be. The greater Madison area encompasses over 40 thrift, resale and...
MADISON, WI
WSAW

First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
WISCONSIN STATE
wwisradio.com

Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again

(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
LAKE MILLS, WI
Greater Milwaukee Today

Culver’s robber strikes two more times

MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
MEQUON, WI
nbc15.com

Two-vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie ejects driver

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in which a driver was ejected from his vehicle. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at County Highway TT and Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
SUN PRAIRIE, WI

