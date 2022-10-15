Read full article on original website
nbc15.com
MacKenzie Scott gives $5 million to Watertown foundation
WATERTOWN, Wis. (WMTV) - A Watertown community organization is celebrating a multi-million-dollar gift from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott, pointing out that rural regions are far less likely to get such money. On Tuesday, the Greater Watertown Community Health Foundation revealed Scott has given $5 million to the organization. “We are...
nbc15.com
Janesville community highlights acceptance during ‘Pride in the Park’
JANESVILLE, Wis. (WMTV) - The LGBTQ+ community and their allies are being welcomed to the Janesville Town Square Pavilion with open arms Sunday for ‘Pride in the Park.’. The festival features live performances, food vendors and organizations dedicated to uplifting the LGBTQ+ community, according to organizers. Local queer owned businesses, performers and other organizations are also being showcased.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Welcome to Walmart: Store holds ribbon cutting for newly remodeled Supercenter in West Bend
WEST BEND — Walmart in West Bend held a ribbon-cutting for their newly remodeled Supercenter, the third in Wisconsin, on Saturday — the exact date that the store first opened 24 years ago. During the event, there were games to play, food trucks brought in and plenty of...
captimes.com
Major proposal for Oscar Mayer site would be all affordable housing
A major project featuring more than 550 units of affordable housing is being proposed as the first phase in a long-awaited redevelopment of the Oscar Mayer site on Madison’s east side. It is one of several high-density development projects in the works as Madison continues to scramble to keep pace with housing needs in the city.
WBAY Green Bay
Georgia-Pacific closes Oshkosh plant, effective immediately
OSHKOSH, Wis. (WBAY) - Georgia-Pacific gave notice to the state Monday that it has closed its Oshkosh packaging facility, 413 E. Murdock Ave., effective immediately. Georgia-Pacific Corrugated II LLC sent a notice to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development on Oct. 17, saying all positions are being eliminated and layoffs are effective on that same date.
wpr.org
Wisconsin nursing schools struggle to graduate enough students amid nurse shortage
As the demand for nurses grows across Wisconsin, nursing education programs are struggling to churn out enough graduates — but not for lack of applicants. Instead, schools are facing dwindling numbers of faculty and limited classroom space, forcing them to turn away prospective students. According to the 2022 Wisconsin...
washingtoncountyinsider.com
Travelers along the Highway: Hobos, Hired Hand and Goat Man | By Dave Bohn
Washington Co., WI – For over 15 years, Dave Bohn has been writing down memories of his childhood, growing up on the family farm, just south of West Bend on Hwy P. He hopes his writings will preserve the often-overlooked stories of ordinary farmers and everyday farm life in rural Washington County during the Great Depression through the eyes of a local farm boy.
WBAY Green Bay
Wisconsin burn unit director talks about road to recovery
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Several of the Pulaski students and graduates at last weekend’s bonfire are now hospitalized with serious burns. The medical director of a Wisconsin burn unit talked about what their road to recovery could look like. That road can be a long one for a burn...
Former head of Wisconsin Parole Commission no longer taking job as Madison’s Independent Police Monitor
MADISON, Wis. — Just over a week after former Wisconsin Parole Commission chairman John Tate II was picked to be Madison’s first-ever Independent Police Monitor, Tate has decided against taking the job, city officials announced Tuesday. In a brief statement Tuesday evening, the Police Civilian Oversight Board said it learned Monday that Tate would be withdrawing his acceptance of the...
tonemadison.com
Abandoning the Madison Public Market is for cowards
A $5.2 million budget gap is not a good enough reason to scuttle this project. I remember going to a Madison Public Market preview event in 2019. The Fleet Services Building at the corner of East Johnson and First Street, the market’s planned site, teemed with a sense of possibility as the crowd sampled the wares of potential market vendors—the mighty comfort food of Melly Mell’s, personal care products from Madre Yerba, elaborately carved melons from Artesan Fruit.
Sun Prairie Fall Festival returns for 16th year
SUN PRAIRIE, Wis. — Saturday was a beautiful day for Sun Prairie’s annual Fall Festival. It was the 16th year of the event, which is put on by the city’s Business Improvement District. The group teamed up with local businesses for special promotions earlier in the day. Shoppers could enjoy live music, craft vendors, hot eats and treats while benefitting...
captimes.com
A ‘Midwest goodbye’: The town of Madison merges with Madison and Fitchburg
The town of Madison often flies under the radar and is just fragments of what it used to be. Many people traveling through it don’t know it is separate from the city of Madison at all. That is, until Oct. 31. Created in 1846, the town originally covered 36...
abc17news.com
A giant Pumpkin is putting Southeast Wisconsin on the map for the state’s biggest gourd
WAUPUN, Wisconsin (WDJT) — A giant gourd weighing in at 2,046 lbs. is putting Southeast Wisconsin on the map for the state’s biggest pumpkin. Tom Montsma, grower of the pumpkin said his creation is rooted in a promise he made to his later mother. Montsma, an avid gardener,...
theonlineclarion.com
A walk through 5 local thrifts
From the penny-pinching elderly to college students shivering at the thought of rent and tuition payments, shopping second-hand is essential to anyone on a tight budget. And for the love of all things frugal, Madison is the place to be. The greater Madison area encompasses over 40 thrift, resale and...
WSAW
First-day CurderBurger sales up 42% from last year
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Wisconsin’s fan-favorite burger sold at record levels during the first few days of its debut this year. Culver’s released the following sales highlights showing the CurderBurger’s success:. First-day sales in Wisconsin increased by 42% this year (44,200+ CurderBurgers sold on 10/12/22 vs. 31,100+...
wearegreenbay.com
Wisconsin deputy placed on administrative assignment after incident at a Super 8 hotel
WINDSOR, Wis. (WFRV) – A Wisconsin deputy has been placed on administrative assignment after allegedly ‘discharging their firearm’ during an incident at a hotel in Dane County. The Wisconsin Department of Justice (DOJ) Division of Criminal Investigation (DCI) is investigating the Officer Involved Critical Incident that resulted...
wwisradio.com
Culver’s Serial Robber Strikes Again
(Lake Mills, WI) — There is a warning about a serial Culver’s robber in southeastern Wisconsin. Police in Lake Mills say they are looking for a man driving a maroon Jeep who robbed their Culver’s drive-through last month. Investigators say he is also suspected of robbing Culver’s Mequon and Janesville. No one is saying why the man is targeting Culver’s. His pictures are online, police are asking anyone who knows anything to please come forward.
'There's snow place like home': Wisconsin wakes up to 1st snowflakes❄️
While the snow won't stay on the ground (as it is far too early in the season for that) it does mark a week full of wintry weather.
Greater Milwaukee Today
Culver’s robber strikes two more times
MEQUON — It’s not the coveted CurderBurger one man is after, as police continue their search for the suspect who robbed multiple Culver’s in the past three weeks, including the Mequon restaurant. After robbing the Culver’s in Lake Mills and attempting to rob the one in Janesville,...
nbc15.com
Two-vehicle crash in Town of Sun Prairie ejects driver
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Deputies with the Dane County Sheriff’s Office responded to a two-vehicle crash Tuesday morning in which a driver was ejected from his vehicle. The crash happened just after 8 a.m. at County Highway TT and Ridge Road in the town of Sun Prairie, according to the Sheriff’s Office.
