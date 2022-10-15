Read full article on original website
'Ayo's a rock star': Dosunmu still impacting Illini's recruiting pitch, and not just basketball
CHAMPAIGN — In Champaign, Ayo Dosunmu is among the most popular Illinois basketball players ever following an All-American college career. But his Q rating may now be even higher in his hometown of Chicago. After an NBA All-Rookie season last year, the second-round draft pick begins his second NBA...
Daily Digest | Bowl projections for Illini; Two new offers for Illini football
Illinois men’s basketball will start the year ranked. Despite losing five starters, Illinois came in at No. 23 in the preseason AP Top 25. Illinois is one of three Big Ten teams ranked, along with Indiana (13) and Michigan (22). But Illinois had one of the biggest talent hauls...
Class of 2024 guard ZZ Clark decommits from Illinois
CHAMPAIGN — ZZ Clark, a Class of 2024 guard, as decommitted from the Illinois men's basketball team, he announced on social media Monday evening. Clark committed to Illinois in April and is currently playing at Overtime Elite. He's the younger brother of Illini freshman guard Skyy Clark. On3Sports originally...
BREAKING: Minnesota Basketball lands No. 27 overall player Dennis Evans
Today Minnesota Head Basketball Coach Ben Johnson received a commitment from Dennis Evans, the 27th ranked prospect in the nation. It’s Minnesota’s highest rated out of state commitment in 28 years, and their highest rated recruit since Royce White committed to the Gophers as the 26th ranked prospect in the 2009 class (19th overall by another service). The 7-foot-1 Dennis Evans is ranked 27th by 247 Sports. That ranking makes him the highest out of state committed Gopher since Courtney James committed to Clem Haskins in the fall of 1994. James was ranked the 27th best prospect in the 1995 class. Three years before, Haskins landed Voshon Lenard, the Michigan shooting guard who was ranked top 20 by Athlon and top 25 by Hoop Scoop in 1991.
2023 commit Mason Muragin impressed with Illini defense: 'I can't wait to be a part of it'
CHAMPAIGN — For the first time since his June official visit, Mason Muragin was back on the Illinois campus to see Illinois beat Minnesota on Saturday.
Top 30 big man Dennis Evans picks Minnesota
Minnesota coach Ben Johnson has landed the biggest -- both literally and figuratively -- recruit of his stint as the head coach of his alma mater on Monday night when seven-footer Dennis Evans of Riverside (Calif.) Hillcrest who ranks No. 27 nationally in the class of 2023 told 247Sports that he'll be a Gopher.
Breaking down what Dennis Evans will bring to Minnesota
Minnesota landed their second prospect in the class of 2023 this evening with their addition of Dennis Evans. Joining Cameron Christie in the Golden Gophers recruiting class, Ben Johnson has now landed another long-term prospect who mat need some time before he is expected to come into his own. A...
