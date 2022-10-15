A battle between Grand Slam champions went the way of Bianca Andreescu at the Guadalajara Open Akron on Tuesday, as the Canadian ousted No.16 seed Petra Kvitova 3-6, 6-2, 6-0. In their first meeting, the 2019 US Open champion Andreescu took 2 hours and 11 minutes to overcome Kvitova in the second round, becoming the first player to reach this week’s Round of 16.

