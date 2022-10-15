Read full article on original website
wtatennis.com
Swiatek holds off Vekic in San Diego, wins eighth title of season
Iga Swiatek took home her eighth title of the year, fending off a spirited effort by qualifier Donna Vekic on Sunday to prevail 6-3, 3-6, 6-0 to win the San Diego Open. The top seed Swiatek needed 1 hour and 47 minutes to earn the 11th singles title of her career with her tour-leading 64th match-win of the year, the most since Serena Williams won 78 matches in 2013 (including Billie Jean King Cup play).
wtatennis.com
Sakkari, Kasatkina, Garcia win to stay in the WTA Finals hunt in Guadalajara
GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- World No.6 Maria Sakkari, No.10 Caroline Garcia, and No.11 Daria Kasatkina moved one step closer to qualifying for the WTA Finals in Fort Worth, Texas, after tallying opening-round victories at the Guadalajara Open Akron. Coming into the final Hologic WTA Tour tournament of the regular season, Sakkari...
wtatennis.com
Andreescu overcomes Kvitova; Rybakina advances in Guadalajara
A battle between Grand Slam champions went the way of Bianca Andreescu at the Guadalajara Open Akron on Tuesday, as the Canadian ousted No.16 seed Petra Kvitova 3-6, 6-2, 6-0. In their first meeting, the 2019 US Open champion Andreescu took 2 hours and 11 minutes to overcome Kvitova in the second round, becoming the first player to reach this week’s Round of 16.
wtatennis.com
Kalinskaya surprises Krejcikova; Haddad Maia falls in Guadalajara
Two seeds fell early on Day 2 at the Guadalajara Open Akron as Anna Kalinskaya and Katerina Siniakova conquered No.9 seed Barbora Krejcikova and No.11 seed Beatriz Haddad Maia, respectively, in the opening round. After No.15 seed Ekaterina Alexandrova was sent home by Camila Osorio on Monday, Krejcikova and Haddad...
wtatennis.com
Bencic holds off Fernandez in Guadalajara to stay in WTA Finals contention
GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- No.14 Belinda Bencic avenged her Roland Garros loss to Leylah Fernandez, defeating the Canadian on Monday 7-5, 6-7(1), 6-3 in the first round of the Guadalajara Open Akron. With the win, Bencic keeps her hopes of qualifying for her second WTA Finals alive. Bencic sits at No.12...
wtatennis.com
Bencic moves out of her comfort zone with the hiring of Tursunov
GUADALAJARA, Mexico -- The Belinda Bencic-Dmitry Tursunov era started with a scrappy, at times ugly, win a the Guadalajara Open Akron, but that's precisely what the Swiss needs to unlock the next level in her game. Forced into a third set by Leylah Fernadez after letting five match points go...
