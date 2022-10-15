Read full article on original website
Real Simple
Creamed Spinach Casserole
Look no further for an easy creamed spinach recipe that everyone will love. A supermarket shortcut is the secret to this Thanksgiving side dish that is ready in just 30 minutes. Herb and garlic soft cheese, such as Boursin, imparts lots of flavor with minimal effort. It melts beautifully into an onion and garlic mixture before thawed frozen spinach and a handful of parmesan are stirred in. Be sure to really squeeze the spinach dry after thawing to avoid a watery casserole. The sprinkling of buttery cracker crumbs on top is just the cherry on top.
Quick & Easy Dinner: Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo
Photo Courtesy of The Blond Cook/Chicken Broccoli AlfredoThe Blond Cook. After a long work day, most people want a good home-cooked meal that does not take several hours in the kitchen to prepare. One weekend I decided to spend more time cooking a meal I have never cooked before. If you love pasta you will love this three-step recipe. The best place to search for quick meals is right on your favorite pasta box or pasta sauce. I love Chicken & Broccoli Alfredo at Olive Garden, but I wanted to be able to cook this meal at home as well.
The Daily South
Chicken And Stuffing Casserole
For decades, the traditional chicken and stuffing casserole was essentially a chicken pot pie with stuffing as its topping instead of a pie crust or puff pastry. (You may call it chicken and dressing casserole.) And while those recipes are great for leftover chicken or a fast use of a rotisserie chicken, for me, the beauty of chicken and stuffing together is when that stuffing is a rich sponge for all of the gorgeous chicken juices and fat—which means I want a chicken and stuffing casserole that allows the chicken to roast on top of the stuffing!
Cheesy Denver Breakfast Casserole
A breakfast casserole is one of the easiest ways to incorporate all the elements of a full diner-style egg breakfast, in one pan. Loaded with diced ham, bell peppers, and cheese, all held together by a soft egg custard, this recipe is inspired by the classic Denver omelet. And to keep things easy, I like to use ingredients that don’t need to be pre-cooked, like frozen hash browns. They bring some heartiness to the table and will satisfy those who believe that no egg breakfast is complete without some kind of potato (myself included).
How To Make The Perfect Roasted Cauliflower
This Roasted Cauliflower recipe gives this diverse vegetable a quick and easy way to become super-flavorful and rich in texture. This recipe takes 15 minutes to prepare and 20 minutes to cook. Check out the video above to see how they are made or read through the ingredients and step-by-step instructions below.
Chocolate chip cannoli dip, popular anytime especially during the holidays
The holidays are just around the corner which means it is almost time to break out the special recipe books and start thinking about all the delicious desserts that you can make. Being Italian, I had the wonderful opportunity of getting to try so many different types of recipes from family and friends. One of my personal favorites, is a chocolate chip cannoli dip. It is a sweet treat that is just perfect for the holidays, or any get together.
Target’s Holiday Shop Is Back With Festive Decorations Starting at $5
Even though it’s only October and we’re anxiously awaiting Halloween, it’s never too early to begin thinking about the upcoming holiday season and decorating to celebrate. After all, there are only 69 days until Christmas, but who’s counting? Luckily, Target just dropped hundreds of holiday decor items that will add instant joy to your home. The decor is so good, it’s already selling out. Get an early start decorating for the holidays, and make sure you fill your cart ASAP! Now is the best time to stock up on holiday decor, and thanks to Target, you can get everything you need...
rsvplive.ie
TikTok user goes viral as she shares anti-ageing eye cream that instantly smooths fine lines
We're all looking for a miracle product that will instantly smooth anything we need smoothing and blur anything we want blurred. However, such a product seems too good to be true, right?. But one TikTok user has absolutely blown up as she showed an eye cream that had instant results.
myzeo.com
How To Clean an Oven Door Glass
Do you firmly believe that there’s no such thing as too clean? If so, then you may be the kind of person who likes a tidy household in general and an immaculate oven in particular. You’re probably a ‘no crumbs on my counter’ kind of person as well and...
Delish
24 Cookie Bar Recipes
It’s no secret we LOVE chocolate chip cookies. We’ve got all the classics, from Toll House to Mrs. Fields, and love baking them and sharing them with everyone that we can. To make that even easier on ourselves, we’ve come up with a number of cookie bar recipes that bake all at once in one pan—there's no rolling or scooping dough, no juggling multiple sheet pans, and they can stay in the pan they were baked in for easy transport. 😍 We’re in love with these 24 cookie bar recipes and think you will be too. Make them for everything from bake sales to cookie exchanges and every occasion in between.
12tomatoes.com
Man Uses Umbrella And Cement To Create DIY Fish Pond
We love to see ponds in people’s backyards but when you do your homework on the process, it can be a turn-off. There is a lot of work that goes into them. Yes, you can hire someone who will do it for you but this is very expensive. That’s why so many people are looking to do it themselves. This is not as appealing as you would think, though.
recipesgram.com
Limoncello Cheesecake – Easy Italian Recipe
This rich and creamy Limoncello cheesecake has a refreshing, zesty lemon flavor and is an ideal after dinner dessert. The recipe is so easy to make, though you will probably need around 1 hour to prepare it. Here is the recipe:. Ingredients:. For the sponge:. 1 large egg. 1 ½...
How to Make Fluffy Scrambled Eggs Like Dolly Parton
Every editorial product is independently selected, though we may be compensated or receive an affiliate commission if you buy something through our links. Ratings and prices are accurate and items are in stock as of time of publication. Eggs are a breakfast staple. Whether you like ’em scrambled, over easy...
Homemade ranch dressing mix
If you like ranch dressing, I believe that you may enjoy my homemade ranch dressing mix. I like using the mix as a dry seasoning on chicken and in various other casserole recipes. Today, I will share my recipe for the dry ranch dressing mix. Plus, I will tell you how you can mix it with other ingredients to make homemade ranch salad dressing and ranch dip. The dressing can be used not only for salads but also for dipping your favorite food items in. It's totally delicious!
housebeautiful.com
Natural Christmas Decorations for a Winter Wonderland-Worthy Celebration
Everyone has their reasons for considering the winter holidays to be the most wonderful time of the year. For us, it’s all about natural Christmas decorations. From evergreen wreaths dotted with fresh cranberries to pinecones-turned-ornaments, decor made from nature is often as deliciously scented as it is aesthetically pleasing.
KTLA.com
Spoil your pet with these products for National Pet Wellness Month
October is National Pet Wellness Month. Lifestyle expert and author Stacey Freeman joined us live with pet products your furry friend will love and enjoy. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News on Oct. 18, 2022.
Allrecipes.com
Pan-Fried Pork Chops
Do not pat chops dry, so seasonings and flour will stick. Season both sides of pork chops with salt and pepper, then sprinkle with flour on both sides. Use the back of a spoon to distribute the flour over the entire surface. Heat oil in a 12 inch non-stick skillet...
The Daily South
Roasted Butternut Squash
When the air starts turning crisp, and the tables at the farmers' markets stack high with a cornucopia of rotund pumpkins and hourglass-shaped butternut squash, you know fall has arrived. Butternut squash figures heavily in my fall and winter cooking rotation. From soups to gratins to bread puddings to breakfast...
Delish
Soup Dumplings
I absolutely love dumplings. In all their shapes, sizes, and forms, I am a huge fan of anything packaged in a chewy or tender dough. And there’s a special place in my heart for soup dumplings. I hope I have done this recipe justice for anyone who’s up to the challenge of making the dumplings themselves at home.
