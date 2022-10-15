ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Clayton News Daily

Michelle Pfeiffer Shares Video of Her Perfect Day Getting Lost in Central Park

Marvel heroine Michelle Pfeiffer spent some free time getting lost in Central Park, and she took her Instagram followers along for the dreamy ride. The greenery and floral backdrops still persisting in the early fall day boasted a fairytale setting, especially with the soothing sound of running water throughout, in the video Pfeiffer shared on Instagram, giving her followers a little glimpse into her day in New York City.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Clayton News Daily

Netflix is back to growing after a nightmare year of losing subscribers

After two quarters of bleeding subscribers, Netflix appears to be back on track — in a big way. The streaming company reported Tuesday that it notched 2.4 million subscribers in the third quarter of 2022 — a number that far exceeded expectations of 1 million subscribers. In more good news, it said it will likely add 4.5 million subscribers for the fourth quarter, which also is ahead of what investors were expecting.
Clayton News Daily

MOVIE REVIEW: Black Adam is exactly the film DC, Warner Bros. needs right now

Let's be honest, DC and Warner Bros. have been going through a rough patch lately. "Wonder Woman 84" didn't live up to the high bar set by its predecessor. There was the canceling of "Batgirl" as a tax write off. "Aquaman" has been delayed. People are divided over whether they'd rather have Michael Keaton or Ben Affleck play Batman.

