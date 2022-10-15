Read full article on original website
DeSean Jackson to Sign With Ravens, per Report
DeSean Jackson’s visit to Baltimore appears to have been successful. The Ravens are signing Jackson to their active roster, ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports. Baltimore brought him in for a visit on Tuesday and decided to sign the veteran to their receiving core. Baltimore will be the sixth team...
Falcons-Bengals Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
The fact there is only one team that is perfect against the spread (ATS) after six weeks is not shocking. What is surprising is that the honor belongs to the Falcons, who are 6-0 ATS despite being just 3-3 straight-up (SU). Atlanta beat the 49ers, 28-14, last week as a...
Russell Wilson Reportedly Is in ‘Real Pain’ With Latest Injury
The 2022 NFL season has not started the way Russell Wilson envisioned. Not only did the Broncos suffer a 19–16 loss to the Chargers in overtime on Monday Night Football, but Wilson also ended the drab offensive showing with a hamstring injury. Following a MRI on Tuesday, NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport reported that the nine-time Pro Bowler will be day-to-day this week but that the quarterback is in “real pain.”
Tomlin Won’t Confirm Reported Johnson, Trubisky Argument
A report from the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette regarding Steelers coach Mike Tomlin’s decision to bench quarterback Mitchell Trubisky during the team’s Week 4 24–20 loss to the Jets came out on Monday, stating that the quarterback got into a confrontation with receiver Diontae Johnson. The heated exchange reportedly...
Both 2-4, Cardinals, Saints aim to right the ship on Thursday night
The New Orleans Saints and the Arizona Cardinals both had high expectations entering the season. But both are off to 2-4 starts as they try to get their campaigns headed in the right direction when they meet Thursday night in Glendale, Ariz. The Cardinals lost two offensive starters to major...
Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Tight Ends
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Melvin Gordon ‘Likes’ Tweets About Trade From Broncos
It has been a nightmarish season for Broncos running back Melvin Gordon and he isn’t helping his case on Twitter. At least, he’s not helping his case with the Broncos. Before his team lost to the Chargers, his former team, Monday night, Gordon saw his usage plummet. He received just three carries in the Broncos’ 19–16 loss. The 29-year-old managed just eight yards on his limited touches and didn’t receive another opportunity past the second quarter. And it appears he began liking tweets from people proposing that Denver should trade him.
Week 7 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Quarterbacks
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Week 7 Start 'Em, Sit 'Em: Kickers and Team Defenses
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Jerry Jones, Robert Kraft Had Tense Exchange in Owners Meeting, per Report
As all 32 NFL owners met and voted to open negotiations for NFL commissioner Roger Goodell to obtain a new contract, the voting did not come without a wedge of controversy. Two of the NFL’s most influential owners—Cowboys’ Jerry Jones and Patriots’ Robert Kraft—were reportedly involved in a fiery verbal exchange during the owners’ meeting Tuesday after 31 of the league’s owners voted in support of Goodell securing a new contract, according to ESPN’s Seth Wickersham.
Week 7: Start 'Em, Sit 'Em Wide Receivers
Start ‘Em, Sit 'Em is the ultimate look at the best and worst matchups based on a PPR scoring system in fantasy football. This column will not cover the elite players in the NFL like Josh Allen, Jonathan Taylor or Cooper Kupp. Instead, I'll look at the players you have questions about who could exceed or fail to meet expectations at each position. For all of your final fantasy lineup decisions, be sure to check out my weekly player rankings which will be updated daily throughout the NFL season.
Packers-Commanders Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
Instead of R-E-L-A-X, it could be time to P-A-N-I-C for Aaron Rodgers and the Packers. Green Bay, a 7.5-point home favorite, was upset by Zach Wilson and the Jets and has lost to both New York teams in consecutive weeks. The Packers have lost three straight against the spread (ATS)...
Jets-Broncos Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
The Jets are easily the team that gets ‘no respect’ from oddsmakers this season. Despite Robert Saleh’s crew ‘taking receipts’ and winning four of their first six games, New York has been installed as underdogs for the seventh straight game this season. The Jets were...
Report: Davante Adams Will Play for Raiders Amid Charge
View the original article to see embedded media. Raiders star wide receiver Davante Adams will reportedly play on Sunday amid the misdemeanor assault charge levied against him after he appeared to shove a cameraperson while leaving the field after a disappointing loss to the Chiefs. ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports that...
Texans-Raiders Week 7 Odds, Lines and Spread
Two teams coming off a bye will meet in Week 7 when the Texans head to Las Vegas to square off with the Raiders. Surprisingly, Las Vegas has not found much success at Allegiant Stadium posting an 8-11 record through the first 19 games. The expectations for Derek Carr and the Raiders were high heading into the season, but thus far Las Vegas has been one of the biggest disappointments winning only one of their first five games.
NFL adds first-ever Black Friday game exclusively for Amazon
The NFL is expanding its hold on Thanksgiving weekend and building its relationship with Amazon and the world of live-sports streaming. The league announced Tuesday that it is creating the first-ever Black Friday game, which starting next year will take place the day after the NFL's traditional Thanksgiving games and stream exclusively on Amazon Prime Video, home to "Thursday Night Football."
Tom Compared Playing Football to ‘Military’ Deployment After Gisele Was ‘Frustrated’ At His Un-retirement
Whatever is on his mind. Tom Brady might have shaded Gisele Bündchen amid their divorce rumors. On his podcast Let’s Go! with Tom Brady, Larry Fitzgerald and Jim Gray, he discussed how football has an effect on his work-life balance. On the podcast, he talked about how his life is filled up with football and how he keeps himself grounded. “The reality is, you can really only be authentic to yourself,” he said. “I almost look at like a football season like you’re going away on deployment in the military. And it’s like, ‘Man, here I go again. There’s only one...
Jackson State’s Deion Sanders Will Consider Power 5 Job Offers
View the original article to see embedded media. Deion Sanders is in the middle of a reclamation project with the Jackson State football program. It has been no easy job for the first-time head coach in Sanders, but he has revolutionized a football program that was at the bottom of the barrel in the FCS.
Bills’ Von Miller Reveals What Would’ve Kept Him With the Rams
After winning the Super Bowl with the Rams last season, Von Miller hit free agency for the first time in his career. And, even though Los Angeles wanted Miller back, the pass rusher opted to sign a six-year, $120 million contract with the Bills. However, if the result of the...
Joe Mazzulla Collects First Win as NBA Head Coach
What an accomplishment for the former WVU guard.
