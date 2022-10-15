Read full article on original website
earth.com
Mammals fight over scarce resources in brutal environments
A new study published in the journal Frontiers in Ecology and Evolution has identified and discussed previously unknown high-altitude contests between two of America’s most impressive mammals – mountain goats and bighorn sheep – over access to minerals that were unavailable before because of to the presence of glaciers (which are now vanishing due to climate change). Moreover, the study also discusses other how several animal species contest access to other coveted resources, such as desert water and shade, in the brutal environments of Africa, Asia, and North America.
earth.com
Plants use their roots to sense manganese deficiency
All living organisms need the element manganese as an essential nutrient. In plants, manganese plays a major role in breaking down water into oxygen and hydrogen during photosynthesis. Now, by using the plant model Arabidopsis thaliana, a team of German and Chinese scientists has shown how plants sense manganese deficiency, and identified which processes take place in the plant at the molecular level. These findings could lead to new methods for making plants more resistant to manganese deficiency, a condition frequently occurring in alkaline and calcareous soils.
earth.com
Grazing animals play a key role in stabilizing soil carbon
A new study led by the Indian Institute of Science (IISc) has revealed that large herbivores like yak play a very important role in the stability of soil carbon in grazing ecosystems. By studying soil composition in the Spiti region of the Himalayas, the researchers found that soil carbon levels are less stable in the absence of grazing animals.
Solar farms could have a surprising benefit for wildlife
Liz Truss, the new UK prime minister, isn’t a fan of solar farms. In 2014, when she was environment secretary, she described rows of panels arranged in a field to capture energy from the sun as a “blight on the landscape”. Eight years later, as a candidate for the 2022 Conservative Party leadership election, she said they were a threat to UK food supplies. Now her government seems intent on banning new solar farms by redefining some of the most promising sites for building them as prime farmland.
scitechdaily.com
Scientists Redefine Obesity – Two Major Subtypes Discovered
Scientists identify two distinct types of obesity. A team led by Van Andel Institute scientists discovered two distinct types of obesity with physiological and molecular differences that could have long-term consequences for health, disease, and medication response. Compared to existing definitions, the results, which were recently published in the journal...
agupdate.com
Nightshade in corn residue
While droughty areas or corners in cornfields can raise concern about potential nitrates when grazing residue, one might also be aware of any black nightshade in your corn residue that you are grazing or plan to graze. If these fields have too much black nightshade, be careful, as it might be toxic.
Plants that taste as good as they look
As our gardens get ever smaller, I have become a firm believer in embracing multi-functional plants that don’t simply look beautiful, but taste great, too. The good news is that loads of the species we currently grow as ornamentals live secret double lives as everyday edibles in other parts of the world. Modern western civilisation being the only culture in history to enjoy the luxury of plants exclusively for their visual aesthetics alone, has forgotten that many can also taste good.
BBC
Homelessness: Numbers of rural rough sleepers on the rise
A homeless charity has said it has seen a sharp rise in the numbers of rural rough sleepers. Doorway Wiltshire said it was "seeing new people every week" compared to two years ago, when it was monthly. Brian Tubb spent 13 years sleeping rough between Chippenham and the outskirts of...
gardeningknowhow.com
Growing Mushrooms In Coffee Grounds At Home
Mushroom lovers can now grow their own fungi. There are kits available containing the growing medium and spawn, or the gardener can make their own substrate. One easy way to source the substrate is from your local coffee shop. Have the shop save their grounds and then bring them home to start a mushroom colony. When you grow mushrooms in coffee grounds it helps reduce waste while providing a perfect medium for the fungi to form.
earth.com
Arctic Ocean found to be a biological "treasure trove"
A new project will identify unique species and assess their extinction risk. This work aims to help benchmark biodiversity change in the Arctic Ocean and guide conservation efforts. Arctic ecosystems are among the most impacted by global warming. The Arctic Ocean is an indicator of climate change consequences, yet it...
earth.com
Blue snailfish discovered in the darkest ocean depths
Snailfish are found in all of the world’s oceans, at depths varying from shallow intertidal to the deepest oceanic trenches. Of the approximately 400 identified species, 20 are known from the eastern Pacific, off the west coast of South America. Although the shallow-living species are relatively well studied, those that inhabit the deepest oceanic habitat, known as the hadal zone, are not well known.
earth.com
Global warming could collapse the Atlantic circulation system
The Atlantic meridional overturning circulation (AMOC) is a vast system of ocean currents which carry warm water from the tropics into the North Atlantic ocean and transport cold water from the northern to the southern hemisphere, thus playing a major role in the regulation of the Earth’s climate. This system has collapsed in the past due to various natural factors, with its most recent collapse playing a key role in the last deglaciation.
studyfinds.org
Majority of U.S. birds are rapidly dying off, report warns, though one population is thriving
ITHACA, N.Y. — A majority of bird species in the United States are rapidly declining, according to the 2022 U.S. State of the Birds report. Interestingly, however, decades of wetland and hunting conservation efforts have allowed one population — waterfowl — to grow throughout North America. The...
earth.com
Ocean warming could be devastating to all living creatures
As Earth’s atmosphere traps more heat under the influence of greenhouse gases, the oceans become warmer. This means that, ideally, if we wish to understand how much Earth’s climate has changed, we need to look at the warming of the oceans. The oceans have a massive thermal inertia (are slow to heat up) and have been able to absorb around 90 percent of the Earth’s increasing heat load, but they have been warming inexorably for many decades. The implications of this change in ocean heat content, which is unlikely to stop any time soon, are likely to be devastating to natural systems and to all living creatures.
earth.com
New whale species is already threatened with extinction
At the beginning of 2021, a team of scientists from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has identified a new species of whales in the Gulf of Mexico, which they called Rice’s whale or the Gulf of Mexico whale. This majestic animal can grow up 42 feet in length and weighs 60,000 pounds (roughly the weight of a firetruck). Unfortunately, these whales are at risk of extinction, the entire species currently consisting of just about 50 individuals.
appalachianhistory.net
Bringing Back the American Chestnut
Please welcome guest author Adrian Johansen. She currently resides in the Pacific Northwest, but covers a variety of topics related to sustainability, diversity and development. You can follow her on Twitter at @adrianjohanse18. Just as the Appalachian region has a rich history, so does its environment. Its rolling hills and...
earth.com
Study reveals link between air pollution and obesity
Obesity is a major public health issue that is caused by unhealthy diets, lack of exercise, and genetics. In a new study from the University of Michigan, researchers have found an unexpected environmental factor that plays a role in obesity. The experts have discovered a link between air pollution and excess body weight among women.
earth.com
Lizards that eat fire ants develop greater immunity
Fire ants are an invasive species in the southeastern United States which are currently expanding their range due to climate change. When they sting, they inject significant amounts of venom that triggers immune responses in various animal species, ranging from lizards and livestock to humans. In eastern fence lizards –...
The Lord of Space
"On the day of the next full moon every living thing on earth will be wiped out of existence—unless you succeed in your mission, Lee." Nathaniel Lee looked into the face of Silas Stark, President of the United States of the World, and nodded grimly. "I'll do my best, Sir," he answered.
earth.com
Hurricanes will continue to become more intense
By examining data on the past four decades of hurricane activity and the conditions that shaped them, a team of researchers from Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory (PNNL) has found that the U.S. Atlantic Coast is becoming a breeding ground for rapidly intensifying massive hurricanes, due to climate change and other environmental conditions that beget increasingly severe storms.
