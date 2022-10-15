Read full article on original website
How likely is it that Biden will be impeached if the GOP retakes the House?
When President Joe Biden returns to work in Washington next January, he could be facing a starkly different reality on Capitol Hill.Buoyed by Mr Biden’s low approval ratings, Republicans are mounting bids to take control of both the House and Senate from their Democratic rivals. Winning a majority in one or both chambers would be a massive impediment to passing further legislation meant to enact Mr Biden’s political agenda, and could have further-reaching consequences for the White House as well.As the White House prepares for a potentially GOP-controlled Congress, the possibility of one major headache for the administration (or...
How a Trump favorite is already tainting a new election with his playbook
Arizona Republican gubernatorial nominee Kari Lake showed Sunday how a new generation of Donald Trump protégés are using the former President's anti-democratic playbook to taint another election.
Five takeaways from the Florida Senate debate
Republican Sen. Marco Rubio and Democratic Rep. Val Demings demonstrated in Tuesday's Florida Senate debate why they are considered two of the brightest stars by their respective parties.
Whistleblower claims Donald Trump retaliated against a director who refused to give shares to Melania
CNN — A former executive at Donald Trump’s media company claims the former President retaliated against a board member who refused to give Melania Trump shares of the company, according to a report from The Washington Post. According to the Washington Post, Will Wilkerson filed in August a...
NBC's Alcindor claims 'Republican women in particular' are worried about GOP limiting abortion
NBC News reporter Yamiche Alcindor claimed she knows "Republican women" who are concerned about their right to choose being taken away due to abortion restrictions.
Four takeaways from the Georgia governor's debate
Republican Gov. Brian Kemp and Democrat Stacey Abrams sparred over health care, crime and punishment, and voting rights in a Monday debate as they made their closing arguments to voters in a reprise of their fiercely contested 2018 race for the same job.
Biden has spent more than a fourth of his presidency working from Delaware, outpacing Trump's regular trips away
President Joe Biden spent the weekend at his home in Delaware, where he met up with his wife, other family members and -- if they followed usual practice -- Willow the cat and Commander the dog.
Moderator pushes Rubio to answer question on 2022 election results
During Florida's first and only Senate debate, Republican Sen. Marco Rubio says he will support the results of the 2022 midterms elections.
Walker acknowledges sending $700 check to woman who alleges he paid for abortion but denies it was for that purpose
Republican Georgia Senate nominee Herschel Walker acknowledged in a new interview that he sent a $700 check to a woman who alleges the money was provided to reimburse her for an abortion, though Walker denies the check was for that purpose.
Hear the grim warning that got Xi Jinping a roaring applause during speech
Xi Jinping vowed to steer China through grave challenges toward national rejuvenation during his two-hour speech at the opening ceremony of the Communist Party Congress. CNN's Selina Wang reports on the significance of the speech.
Fact check: Mike Lee's own texts contradict his debate claims about his effort to overturn the 2020 election
At a Utah debate on Monday night, independent Senate candidate Evan McMullin forcefully criticized Republican incumbent Sen. Mike Lee for Lee's efforts, prior to January 6, 2021, to overturn Joe Biden's election victory.
Why George Clooney never thought Trump would be president
Actor George Clooney talks to CNN's Chris Wallace about what concerns him about the US political discourse and the prospects of a possible Joe Biden v. Donald Trump rematch in 2024.
Biden issues a 2023 pledge to Dems: Hold on to Congress and I’ll sign abortion rights into law
The president’s promise comes as Democrats fear abortion rights is fading as a campaign issue.
January 6 committee member says panel will ask former Secret Service agent to testify again
Rep. Zoe Lofgren, a member of the House select committee investigating the January 6, 2021, attack on the US Capitol, told CNN on Sunday the panel will ask former Secret Service Assistant Director Tony Ornato to testify again.
Haberman reacts to report that refutes Trump's claims about Secret Service expenses
New York Times reporter Maggie Haberman discusses a new House Oversight Committee report that says the Trump Organization charged the Secret Service "exorbitant rates" -- upwards of $1.4 million over four years -- to protect the former President and his family at properties they owned.
Tulsi Gabbard campaigning for pro-Trump candidate after leaving Democratic Party
A day after she announced her departure from the Democratic Party, Tulsi Gabbard was due to join a pro-Trump candidate’s campaign in New Hampshire. The one-time Democratic presidential candidate will stump for retired Army general Don Bolduc on Wednesday, the Republican said in an announcement on Twitter. He said...
Former GOP governor claims both parties 'running away' from Biden and Trump
Former North Carolina Gov. Pat McCrory (R) argued Sunday that voters in both parties were "running away" from President Joe Biden and former President Donald Trump and instead wanted other 2024 choices. McCrory, who recently joined NBC News after losing his state's GOP Senate primary to Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC),...
‘I’m my own man’: Colorado Republican Senate nominee fires back at Trump
CNN — Joe O’Dea, the Republican nominee for US Senate from Colorado, fired back at Donald Trump on Monday after the former President slammed him as a “RINO” and suggested Trump’s supporters wouldn’t vote for a “stupid” person like O’Dea. In...
House report alleges Trump aides blocked public health officials from providing accurate Covid-19 information during pandemic
Trump administration aides "usurped control of CDC communications and blocked public health officials from providing accurate information about the coronavirus to the American people," the House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis, led by Democratic Rep. Jim Clyburn, said in a report released Monday.
