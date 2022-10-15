ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Page Six

Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension

Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
HollywoodLife

Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
People

Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck

Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
People

Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard Shot and Killed Outside a Pennsylvania Bar

The former cornerback played for the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars during his career Ex-NFL Player Antonio Dennard is dead at 32.  Dennard was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Legends Bar and Restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, Pennsylvania. The former cornerback was taken by a private vehicle to Reading Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the operating room, according to local newspaper The Reading Eagle. RELATED: Former Notre Dame and NFL Player Paul Duncan Dead at 35 After Going into Cardiac Arrest...
Complex

Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress

Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
San Francisco Examiner

What they're saying: Warriors winning ways take down Lakers

The Golden State Warriors received their 2021-22 NBA championship rings and raised their first championship banner at Chase Center before dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109. NBA Championship MVP Stephen Curry led the Warriors in scoring with 33 points, and he also dished out seven assists. Small forward Andrew Wiggins made 20 points in 29 minutes while Klay Thompson scored 18 points in 20 minutes on the floor. Here's what...
CNN

