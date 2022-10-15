Read full article on original website
Nia Long on fiancé Ime Udoka’s ‘difficult’ alleged affair, Celtics suspension
Actress Nia Long has broken her silence on her fiancé Ime Udoka’s alleged affair. The Boston Celtics announced Thursday that Udoka would be suspended from his role as the NBA team’s head coach for “violations of team policies” that reportedly include an alleged romance with a woman on staff. Via her rep, Long told Page Six on Friday that although “recent events” have been “difficult” for her to “process,” she’s turning to her loved ones for strength. “The outpouring of love and support from family, friends and the community during this difficult time means so much to me,” the statement read. “I ask that...
Kevin Garnett Gives Advice To Draymond Green After Green Punched Jordan Poole: "If You Want Some Real Results, Pull Him To The Side."
Kevin Garnett expressed his opinion on how Draymond Green should have handled the Jordan Poole situation.
Brittney Griner thanks supporters for their love on her 32nd birthday as WNBA, NBA players share well wishes
WNBA star Brittney Griner is spending her 32nd birthday in a Russian jail cell. On Tuesday, she shared a message for her supporters through her lawyers. Meanwhile, players, coaches, and others have shared their best wishes on social media. As reported by CNN, Griner's attorneys, Maria Blagovolina and Alexander Boykov,...
Stephen A. Smith: Celtics Didn't Fire Ime Udoka to Prevent Him From Going to the Nets
Stephen A. Smith on the Ime Udoka situation.
Larsa Pippen, 48, Reportedly ‘Dating’ Michael Jordan’s Son Marcus, 31: It’s ‘On The Down Low’
Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan seem to be Hollywood’s hottest new couple! The 48-year-old Real Housewives Of Miami star and 31-year-old son of Michael Jordan were spotted looking very close at Catch Steak restaurant in New York City, NY on Sept. 22, and have reportedly been trying to keep it under wraps due to a “rift” between Michael and Larsa’s ex-husband Scottie Pippen. “Marcus and Larsa are dating and have been spending more time together in recent weeks,” a source told Us Weekly. “They are trying to keep it on the down low because of the rift between Scottie and Michael.”
Who Is Aaron Judge's Wife? All About Samantha Bracksieck
Aaron Judge has been married to Samantha Bracksieck since December 2021 Aaron Judge has made baseball history, breaking a record that's stood for more than six decades. The New York Yankees outfielder tied the single-season American League home run record in late September 2022 when he hit his 61st home run against the Toronto Blue Jays. That record, set by Yankees legend Roger Maris in 1961, stood for 61 years. Fans anxiously awaited if and when Judge would hit another homer and on Oct. 4, 2022, the outfielder hit his history-making 62nd home...
Jordan Poole Says Draymond Green's Apology To Him Was "Professional": "We Plan On Handling Ourselves That Way..."
Jordan Poole speaks out about Draymond Green's apology to him.
Former NBA Star Nate Robinson Reveals He Has Kidney Failure, Is Undergoing Treatment
“What bothers me so incredibly is that so many lives were lost because of this lie,” Hannah Drake, a Louisville leader in the push for justice said after Taylor's death. "This is so senseless," said family friend Pastor John Delley. "You become embarrassed basically because a female beat you in basketball."
Former NFL Player Antonio Dennard Shot and Killed Outside a Pennsylvania Bar
The former cornerback played for the New York Giants, Green Bay Packers and Jacksonville Jaguars during his career Ex-NFL Player Antonio Dennard is dead at 32. Dennard was shot early Sunday morning in the parking lot of Legends Bar and Restaurant in Muhlenberg Township, just outside of Reading, Pennsylvania. The former cornerback was taken by a private vehicle to Reading Hospital, where he was pronounced dead in the operating room, according to local newspaper The Reading Eagle. RELATED: Former Notre Dame and NFL Player Paul Duncan Dead at 35 After Going into Cardiac Arrest...
Cam’ron Shares DM He Sent Nia Long Shooting His Shot With Actress
Cam’ron tried to shoot his shot with Nia Long by sliding into her DMs, and shared his message to her on Instagram. “Hey stink. I was giving you some time to yourself till I reached out,” Killa Cam wrote. “Your perseverance as a strong black woman through this turbulent time has been something to behold.”
WNBA star and Notre Dame great Skylar Diggins-Smith announces pregnancy
Congratulations are in order for legendary Notre Dame basketball star Skylar Diggins-Smith who announced on Monday that she’s pregnant with her second child. Diggins-Smith currently stars for the WNBA’s Phoenix Mercury and received All-WNBA First Team honors for the fourth time in her career last season and was also named to the All-Star team.
What they're saying: Warriors winning ways take down Lakers
The Golden State Warriors received their 2021-22 NBA championship rings and raised their first championship banner at Chase Center before dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109. NBA Championship MVP Stephen Curry led the Warriors in scoring with 33 points, and he also dished out seven assists. Small forward Andrew Wiggins made 20 points in 29 minutes while Klay Thompson scored 18 points in 20 minutes on the floor. Here's what...
Golden State Warriors host championship ring ceremony and then beat Los Angeles Lakers 123-109
The Golden State Warriors received their championship rings for winning last season's NBA title before beating the Los Angeles Lakers in their season-opener on Tuesday.
Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey is ready for breakout season: 'The goal this year is to make the playoffs'
The Detroit Pistons start the regular season Wednesday against the No. 1 player in the 2022 draft, Paolo Banchero, and the Orlando Magic. The Pistons added Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 pick after both teams finished at the bottom of the Eastern Conference last season and are trying to return to playoff-caliber levels.
Tom Brady compares slog of NFL season to military deployment
Tom Brady has compared the slog of playing in an NFL season to "going away on deployment in the military."
