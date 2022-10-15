ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunshine and light winds today; wet weather and waves coming Wednesday

One more day of stable dry weather before a front brings showers statewide starting tomorrow. Light winds and mostly dry weather will continue today, with afternoon sea breezes bringing some clouds and a few showers to interior and upslope areas. A cold front is expected to move over the western islands tomorrow, bringing a period of strong northeast winds and an increase in showers on Kauai and Oahu. Far offshore buoys have dropped a couple of feet in the past couple of hours which should translate to surf dropping below advisory levels today. A larger, but shorter- period, north swell is expected to arrive tomorrow and may bring low-end advisory level surf to north facing shores tomorrow night and Thursday, before lowering Thursday night through Saturday.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Fair weather with light winds, but another front is approaching

Fair and generally dry conditions will start the work week. Winds will weaken Monday and Tuesday, which means you can expect afternoon clouds over leeward and interior sections. However, the airmass over the islands remains rather dry, so any pop-up showers will be light. The exception will be Hawaii Island, where an area of increased moisture could move in Tuesday afternoon.
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Another front approaching middle of the week; Big north shore surf

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Fair weather conditions with trade winds weakening Monday and Tuesday allowing for sea breezes to develop during the day and land breezes at night. On Wednesday, a front pushes through the western half of the state and stalls over the eastern half of the state. Increasing clouds...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Hawaii News Now WX

A front will mainly impact the western end of the state bringing in some heavy pockets of rain and blustery north winds meaning stormy waters. We are tracking a weak front Wednesday into Thursday. Hawaii News Now - Jen Robbins. Updated: Oct. 17, 2022 at 6:00 PM HST. |. We...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Forecast: Heavy rain possible today for Oahu and Kauai

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - A cold front is moving through Kauai on Wednesday morning, Oahu this afternoon, then stall out over Maui tonight. A period of strong north winds and an increase in showers is expected following the frontal passage. This front is expected to weaken into a trough over Maui...
HONOLULU COUNTY, HI
hawaiinewsnow.com

What's Trending: Lamborghini made of Legos; Han Solo immortalized in bread

Iroquois Point Elementary to reopen but 11 military childcare facilities are still closed as Navy water main repairs continue. October is Dyslexia Awareness Month. Assets School is shining light on the learning disability and celebrating how people can overcome it. One more day of stable dry weather before a front...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Prepared for an earthquake? Take part in the ‘Great Hawaii ShakeOut’ drill

HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - Do you know what to do in case of an earthquake?. The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency invites everyone in Hawaii to join in for an international earthquake preparedness drill called “The Great Hawaii ShakeOut.”. The drill aims to raise awareness of earthquake safety and encourage everyone...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Researchers work to bring back rare plant once thought extinct

Statewide, there are nearly 550 properties that are either in a similar situation. Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates. The county had hoped to launch the project on Oct. 1 but a new start date is unclear. Amid leasing dispute, future of Big Island’s largest...
HAWAII STATE
KITV.com

HIEMA ready to support if Mauna Loa Volcano becomes active

MAUNA LOA (KITV)- Earthquake activity continued on Mauna Loa this weekend, but there's still no indication of the island’s volcano erupting. The United States Geological Survey’s Hawaiian Volcano Observatory is monitoring the situation and communicating with the Hawaii Emergency Management Agency. USGS and Hawaii County Civil Defense are...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Ige ‘racing to the finish’ with to-do list for final weeks in office

Calls for food sustainability grow, supporters say they want more done to cultivate the industry. Breadfruit is being called the "crop of the future" that will energize communities and economies. Alleged fentanyl supplier charged following multi-agency drug bust in Pearl City. Updated: 2 hours ago. |. Authorities said 38-year-old Bronson...
HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Sunrise News Roundup (Oct. 19, 2022)

HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

Delay in Maui's overnight homeless parking project stirs outrage in advocates

HAWAII STATE
hawaiinewsnow.com

WATCH: Shark spotted swimming among surfers in West Oahu

HPD investigating string of robberies over the weekend amid rising rate of crime on Oahu. Honolulu police said they are investigating a string of robberies that happened over the weekend. Updated: 6 hours ago. |. A fireknife dance champion from Hawaii appeared on the Kelly Clarkson show. And, BTS's agency...
HONOLULU, HI

