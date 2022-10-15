Read full article on original website
thenewscrypto.com
Federal Investigations Against Bankrupt Crypto Lender Celsius
The company has received inquiries from the SEC, CFTC and FTC. A federal grand jury subpoena was issued to the firm. US federal investigations are being conducted into the bankrupt cryptocurrency lender Celsius Network as per the Bloomberg report. According to a document submitted by attorneys for Celsius’ committee of unsecured creditors, “the number and scope of investigations of the debtors by governmental entities are significant. Celsius is subject to enforcement proceedings or investigations in at least 40 states, in addition to investigations or inquiries involving the federal government.”
thenewscrypto.com
Japan Amended KYC Rules to Combat Money Laundering
A legal framework governing cryptocurrencies was first adopted in Japan. After Terra Luna collapsed in 2022, a bill was passed allowing licensed banks to use stablecoins. The Japanese government endorsed a cabinet decision to revise six laws related to the Foreign Exchange Act to resist money laundering. The bill tightens Know-Your-Customer (KYC) criteria for crypto exchanges and firms. It also broadens money laundering penalties, as well as the bill. Which has submitted to the National Diet Session for approval. According to a local news report.
thenewscrypto.com
EU Financial Services Chief Urges U.S For Crypto Regulations
Rules imposed on the market would have to be included in the international framework. She also noted that many distinct parties were vying for the same market. It has been reported that Mairead McGuinness, the EU’s financial services commissioner, has issued a warning concerning digital assets, citing danger to financial stability. European Union (EU) financial services head urges US politicians to reach a consensus on crypto amid calls for clearer legislation.
thenewscrypto.com
Kevin O’Leary Believes the Stablecoin Transparency Act Will Boost BTC
As per O’Leary, if the Stablecoin Transparency Act is passed, the BTC price will go up. The Act will probably be passed by the US Congress after the midterm elections. Kevin O’Leary, the Canadian businessman and chairman of O’Shares Investments has a recent update regarding Bitcoin’s potential price movements. In a recent interview, O’Leary declares that the price actions of Bitcoin (BTC) may increase when the Stablecoin Transparency Act is enacted.
thenewscrypto.com
Terra Classic Community’s Petition Reaches 5000 Signs, Will Robinhood List LUNC?
QDS Land created a petition about a month ago to get LUNC listed on Robinhood. The petition now reached 5,220 signatures, as it required at least 5,000. The Terra Classic community is continuously attempting to boost the Terra Luna Classic (LUNC). Now, the community is attempting to get the LUNC listed on Robinhood, a financial services platform. According to change.org, a Terra Classic supporter named QDS Land launched a petition about a month ago to list LUNC on Robinhood, and now it quickly gathered over 5000 signatures.
thenewscrypto.com
Australian Authorities Suspend Holon’s Crypto Investment Funds
Due to Holon Investments’ non-compliant TMD, ASIC has suspended funds. Holon’s investment is indeed the ability to sell or distribute three cryptocurrency funds to retail investors. According to a press release, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) has suspended Sydney-based asset manager Holon Investments’ ability to sell...
thenewscrypto.com
A16z Opposes the Plan to Split Up the DeFi Giant MakerDAO
A16z disagrees with the founder’s plan to split MakerDAO. Almost 90% of voters support the establishment of MetaDAOs. The top venture capital firm, Andreessen Horowitz known as a16z disagrees with the founder’s plan to split MakerDAO, one of the most prominent decentralized finance (DeFi) protocols in cryptocurrency, into smaller entities. A16z is an investor in Maker with the ability to influence votes in decision-making.
thenewscrypto.com
Gate.io Partners with Cabital to Ease the Purchase of Crypto with Fiat Currencies
Gate.io, one of the world’s Top 10 largest exchanges by volume, announced its partnership with Cabital and integration with Cabital Connect, a global on-and-off ramp solution for Web3. Fiat on-and-off ramps make it easier for Gate.io’s customers to purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat currencies using Cabital Connect, a comprehensive fiat on-ramp solution built for businesses.
thenewscrypto.com
FTX U.S and Founder SBF Being Investigated by Texas Officials
In a transaction finalized last month, FTX US acquired Voyager Digital’s assets. FTX US is not licensed by the Texas Department of Banking as per the complaint. According to a court filing, Texas officials are now looking into FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in the Voyager case. Moreover, according to Texas State Securities Board Director of Enforcement Joseph Rotunda, FTX and SBF are both being investigated. As per the filing, FTX US may be providing U.S. citizens and permanent residents with unregistered securities in the guise of yield-bearing accounts.
thenewscrypto.com
BNB Chain Member Covers Sustainability-Related Blockchain Changes
Blockchain industry has now shifted to renewable energy usage with major consensus changes. BNB Chain and others are also updating their technology to reduce emissions. The BNB Chain Investment Director, Gwendolyn Regina’s disquisition on “Blockchain Consensus Mechanisms and Their Role in Sustainable Blockchain Development”, has opened up the web3 initiatives to a greener and more sustainable planet.
thenewscrypto.com
DeFi Protocols Lost $718 Million in 15 Days
The total losses in 2022 may exceed the total losses in 2021, which totaled more than $3.2 billion. On Tuesday, Solana’s popular Mango Markets trading protocol lost $100 million in liquidity. According to a report by American blockchain analysis company Chainalysis, hackers stole $718 million worth of cryptocurrency from...
thenewscrypto.com
CFTC Commissioner Plans to Define Retail Investors
She stated her intention to offer a new retail investor definition. Christy would begin by posting a more casual idea on the website and soliciting feedback. Given that the CFTC is expected to assume responsibility for spot crypto trading. Commissioner Christy Goldsmith Romero has said that the agency has to rethink its approach to rulemaking for retail investors.
