In a transaction finalized last month, FTX US acquired Voyager Digital’s assets. FTX US is not licensed by the Texas Department of Banking as per the complaint. According to a court filing, Texas officials are now looking into FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried in the Voyager case. Moreover, according to Texas State Securities Board Director of Enforcement Joseph Rotunda, FTX and SBF are both being investigated. As per the filing, FTX US may be providing U.S. citizens and permanent residents with unregistered securities in the guise of yield-bearing accounts.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO