cryptoglobe.com
$ADA: Yevhen Karpenko Explains ‘Why Cardano Is the Best Cryptocurrency in the World’
On Thursday (October 13), Yevhen Karpenko, Community Manager for DeFi Investing Platform DEFIYIELD, explained why he believes that Cardano ($ADA) is “the best cryptocurrency in the world.”. In early February 2022, Kraken Intelligence, the research arm of crypto exchange Kraken, released a 42-page highly impressive research report titled “Cardano:...
dailyhodl.com
Coinbase CEO Brian Armstrong To Sell Portion of His Shares To Fund Scientific Research
The chief executive of top US crypto exchange Coinbase says he’s going to sell a portion of his company shares to fund scientific research. Coinbase CEO and billionaire Brian Armstrong tells his 1.1 million Twitter followers that he’s planning on selling 2% of his holdings as a means of funding several scientific research firms.
Bitcoin Fails to Rally With Stocks as $940 Million of the Crypto Is Pulled From Exchange Favored by Institutions
On Tuesday some 48,000 bitcoins moved off Coinbase Pro, a favored exchange among institutional investors, according to data provider CryptoQuant. The outflow was the biggest among crypto exchanges since crypto's big crash in June of this year and the second-largest of all time. Exchange outflows suggest investors are withdrawing their crypto from exchanges and shifting from selling mode to accumulating mode.
Coinbase Users Who Made Wild Profits From 'Pricing Glitch' Are In For Legal Trouble
Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase COIN threatened to sue as many as 1000 of its users for allegedly taking advantage of a “pricing glitch”. What Happened: On Aug. 29, over 1,000 Coinbase users from Georgia exploited the pricing glitch on the platform, when Georgia's national currency, the lari (GEL), was priced at $290 rather than $2.90. Coinbase attributed the missed decimal point to "a third-party technical issue”, as per Coindesk.
‘Dr. Doom’ Nouriel Roubini warns the next decade could bring ‘massive insolvencies and cascading financial crises’
The economist warned in 2006 that the U.S. housing bust would cause a financial crisis. Now he has a new economic doomsday prediction, and it isn't pretty.
bctd.news
Ark Investment: Bitcoin could reach $1 million by 2030
In a forecast released at the start of 2022, Ark Investment anticipated that bitcoin will increase to $1 million. Analysts predict that during the coming years, the BTC rate will increase. CEO of Ark Investment, Cathy Wood, likewise anticipates a risky scenario. According to her, bitcoin will soar to $1...
u.today
48,000 BTC Withdrawn by Institutions from Coinbase, CryptoQuant CEO Expects Price Surge
thenewscrypto.com
Polygon (MATIC) Price Surges 8% Amid Several Developments
Utrust, a top multi-chain payment system, recently announced its integration with Polygon. Polygon has also partnered with SuperLayer, a prominent Web3 venture company. The price of cryptocurrency Polygon is increasing exponentially as market circumstances improve. In the last day, the value of $MATIC has increased by an astounding 8%. The price went up to $0.8766 and then retracted. Although the whole cryptocurrency market had a relief surge, Polygon is clearly the market leader in terms of gains.
dailyhodl.com
Shark Tank Billionaire Kevin O’Leary Updates Crypto Bear Market Outlook, Says SEC Can Spark Next Bull Run
Shark Tank star and venture capitalist Kevin O’Leary is weighing in on the state of the crypto bear market, including some of his recent altcoin portfolio allocations. In a new interview on Crypto Banter, O’Leary says his fund is looking at putting more crypto positions into Helium (HNT) and Pollen (PCN), both of which pertain to decentralized telecommunications use-cases.
thenewscrypto.com
Ripple Announces $250M NFT Creator Fund Grantees
The fund’s initial group of investors was announced in April and this is the second. Ripple is still allocating all $250 million, despite the continuing bear market. Ripple has revealed the next round of grantees of its $250 million Creator Fund. The one which is dedicated to support the growth of NFT-related initiatives on the XRP Ledger.
daystech.org
Mastercard Debuts Service Offering Crypto-Trading Tied to Bank Accounts
Mastercard Inc. debuted a service that may let customers purchase and promote digital property by means of their financial institution accounts…. Mastercard Inc. debuted a service that may let customers purchase and promote digital property by means of their financial institution accounts, doubtlessly paving the best way for 1000’s of finance corporations to supply crypto buying and selling for the primary time.
dailyhodl.com
Bitcoin Whale Moves $940,032,000 in BTC Out of Coinbase Pro As Crypto Markets Consolidate: On-Chain Data
3m – 6m: 11,280 BTC. The outflow of 48,000 BTC is coming from Coinbase Pro and has a dollar value of $940,032,000.00″. At time of writing, CryptoQuant says that further investigation is still needed to determine the true nature of the transfer, and whether or not it could be exchange shuffling its coins around, or a clean outflow to cold storage by a large player.
thenewscrypto.com
Terra Classic (LUNC) Massive Burn on Binance
During the previous week, 4.39 billion LUNC were burned. Since the introduction of the burn mechanism, a total of 19.22 billion LUNC have been burned. According to a recent report, a group called the Terra Rebels is devising measures that will hasten the LUNC’s demise. The goal of improving this coin’s burning is to reduce the token supply because the on-chain tax is insufficient.
thenewscrypto.com
Gate.io Partners with Cabital to Ease the Purchase of Crypto with Fiat Currencies
Gate.io, one of the world’s Top 10 largest exchanges by volume, announced its partnership with Cabital and integration with Cabital Connect, a global on-and-off ramp solution for Web3. Fiat on-and-off ramps make it easier for Gate.io’s customers to purchase cryptocurrencies with fiat currencies using Cabital Connect, a comprehensive fiat on-ramp solution built for businesses.
CoinTelegraph
Israel kicks off live tests for its tokenized digital bonds
The Israeli Ministry of Finance, together with the Tel Aviv Stock Exchange (TASE), digital assets custody provider Fireblock and the United States software solutions developer VMware, will conduct the testing of a blockchain-backed platform for digital bonds trading. These bonds will be issued by the Ministry of Finance. The news...
cryptoglobe.com
Some of the Biggest Asset Managers Are Building Out Their Crypto Teams, Says Morgan Creek Digital Co-Founder
Recently, Anthony Pompliano (aka “Pomp”), Co-Founder of Morgan Creek Digital (MCD), talked about how some of the largest financial institutions in the world are preparing to go “all-in” on crypto. According to a report by The Daily Hodl, Pompliano said:. “Regardless of what happens to price...
NEWSBTC
Only In Crypto: A Strudel Pays Rent With THE Protocol Profits
Everyone is talking about THE Protocol in crypto as the project gains momentum. Created as a meme coin, THE has continued to make all-time highs against the ETH and USDT pairs. In just 24 hours, THE Protocol trades at a 60% profit against Ethereum when large cryptocurrencies are beginning to...
astaga.com
Bitcoin Whale Addresses At A 3-Year Supply Low, Here’s the Details…
After exhibiting some volatility final week, the world’s largest cryptocurrency Bitcoin has maintained a gradual place at round $19,200 ranges. The latest BTC value motion has confused traders as to during which path it is going to swing subsequent. On-chain information additionally reveals an fascinating trade of palms between...
fintechnexus.com
Crypto curiosity remains high despite crypto winter
According to new data released by Plaid today, interest in crypto remains high, despite the ongoing “crypto winter.”. In fact, among consumers within the US, the number of those who hold crypto has remained consistent, keeping a steady 19%, while in the UK, the number has increased. Much like...
tokenist.com
Berkshire Hathaway-Backed Nubank to Launch a Cryptocurrency in 2023
Neither the author, Tim Fries, nor this website, The Tokenist, provide financial advice. Please consult our website policy prior to making financial decisions. Brazilian digital bank Nubank announced Wednesday it plans to roll out its own cryptocurrency in Brazil in 2023 as a part of the bank’s upcoming customer rewards program. With the move, Nubank becomes the latest major financial institution to launch a native token and drive crypto adoption.
