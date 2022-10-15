Utrust, a top multi-chain payment system, recently announced its integration with Polygon. Polygon has also partnered with SuperLayer, a prominent Web3 venture company. The price of cryptocurrency Polygon is increasing exponentially as market circumstances improve. In the last day, the value of $MATIC has increased by an astounding 8%. The price went up to $0.8766 and then retracted. Although the whole cryptocurrency market had a relief surge, Polygon is clearly the market leader in terms of gains.

1 DAY AGO