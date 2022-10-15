Read full article on original website
Putin declares martial law in annexed regions of Ukraine
MOSCOW (AP) — Russian President Vladimir Putin declared martial law Wednesday in the four regions of Ukraine that Moscow annexed and gave all regional governors in Russia emergency powers that open the door for sweeping new restrictions throughout the country. Putin didn’t immediately spell out the steps that would be taken under martial law, but said his order was effective starting Thursday. His decree gave law enforcement agencies three days to submit specific proposals and orders the creation of territorial defense forces in the annexed regions. The upper house of Russia’s parliament quickly endorsed Putin’s decision to impose martial in the annexed Donetsk, Kherson, Luhansk and Zaporizhzhia regions. The approved legislation indicated the declaration may involve restrictions on travel and public gatherings, tighter censorship and broader authority for law enforcement agencies. “We are working to solve very difficult large-scale tasks to ensure Russia’s security and safe future, to protect our people,” Putin said in televised remarks at the start of a Security Council meeting. “Those who are on the frontlines or undergoing training at firing ranges and training centers should feel our support and know that they have our big, great country and unified people behind their back.”
EU Financial Services Chief Urges U.S For Crypto Regulations
Rules imposed on the market would have to be included in the international framework. She also noted that many distinct parties were vying for the same market. It has been reported that Mairead McGuinness, the EU’s financial services commissioner, has issued a warning concerning digital assets, citing danger to financial stability. European Union (EU) financial services head urges US politicians to reach a consensus on crypto amid calls for clearer legislation.
Japan Amended KYC Rules to Combat Money Laundering
A legal framework governing cryptocurrencies was first adopted in Japan. After Terra Luna collapsed in 2022, a bill was passed allowing licensed banks to use stablecoins. The Japanese government endorsed a cabinet decision to revise six laws related to the Foreign Exchange Act to resist money laundering. The bill tightens Know-Your-Customer (KYC) criteria for crypto exchanges and firms. It also broadens money laundering penalties, as well as the bill. Which has submitted to the National Diet Session for approval. According to a local news report.
European Union To Introduce Blockchain Energy Efficiency Labels
The EU decided against a prohibition on proof-of-work crypto mining in March 2022. Some market players will be required to disclose their impact on the environment. EU officials have said that they want to create a standard for rating blockchains’ efficiency in terms of energy consumption. The environmental labelling system for data centers, the energy label for PCs, and the steps to make apparent how much energy telecommunications services consume are all part of the European Commission’s larger plans to regulate the energy use of the ICT industry.
Kevin O’Leary Believes the Stablecoin Transparency Act Will Boost BTC
As per O’Leary, if the Stablecoin Transparency Act is passed, the BTC price will go up. The Act will probably be passed by the US Congress after the midterm elections. Kevin O’Leary, the Canadian businessman and chairman of O’Shares Investments has a recent update regarding Bitcoin’s potential price movements. In a recent interview, O’Leary declares that the price actions of Bitcoin (BTC) may increase when the Stablecoin Transparency Act is enacted.
Head of CFTC Finds FTX’s Idea on Intermediators a Significant Shift
The leaders in the derivatives business voiced their opposition to the plan. Behnam argued that a “non-intermediated future” would be a “significant deal.”. The plan to eliminate intermediaries in U.S. crypto derivatives by FTX has shaken up established financial institutions, but the head of the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) has suggested it might signify an “evolution” in the way markets function.
Lazarus Hacking Group Targeting Japanese Crypto Firms
The alert was given in a document published on Saturday by the National Police Agency. The North Korean Lazarus hacking gang is now utilizing false job postings. Japanese officials have issued a warning, citing intelligence that the Lazarus group of North Korea is specifically targeting firms in Japan. Especially that deal with digital currencies. The alert was given in a document published on Saturday by the National Police Agency, the Financial Services Agency, and the National Center of Incident Readiness and Strategy for Cybersecurity.
Oil up in tight market as U.S. sets release of more reserves
NEW YORK, Oct 19 (Reuters) - Oil prices rose on Wednesday as caution over tightening supply countered the negative impact of uncertain Chinese demand growth and news that the United States will release more crude from its reserves.
UK FCA Appoints Binu Paul as New Digital Assets Department Head
To legally operate in the UK, crypto businesses need to get FCA-authorization. Paul served as the Financial Markets Authority of New Zealand’s lead fintech specialist. Binu Paul has been named the new head of digital assets at the Financial Conduct Authority, the primary financial regulator in the United Kingdom.
Do Kwon Opens up and Admits Full Liability for Terra’s Collapse
Do Kwon denied allegations regarding the freezing of the $67 million fund. Terra’s founder continuously says he is not on the run from law enforcement. The “wanted” Terraform Labs founder, Do Kwon accepts full responsibility for Terra’s demise. In a recent interview, Do Kwon addressed the Terra collapse and the accusations made against him by the South Korean authorities.
Iran's Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi returned to Tehran early Wednesday after competing in South Korea without wearing a headscarf, an act widely seen as support for anti-government demonstrators amid weeks of protests over the Islamic Republic’s mandatory hijab. After landing, Rekabi gave a careful, emotionless interview to Iran’s hard-line state television, saying that going without a hijab had been an “unintentional” act on her part. However, hundreds gathered outside Imam Khomeini International Airport — including women not wearing the hijab — and cheered for “Elnaz the Champion,” casting Rekabi as an inspiration for their continued protests. The future Rekabi faces after returning home remains unclear. Supporters and Farsi-language media outside of Iran have worried about Rekabi’s safety after her return, especially as activists say the demonstrations have seen security forces arrest thousands so far. The differing reception for Rekabi shows the growing fissures in Iranian society as nationwide protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old woman are in their fifth week. Mahsa Amini was detained by the country’s morality police over her clothing — and her death has prompted women to remove their hijabs in public.
South Korea to Implement Blockchain-Based Digital Identity System
South Korea is planning to replace ID cards with a blockchain-based digital identity system. Digital IDs may be available by 2024, across the country. South Korea to make comprehensive utilization of the blockchain industry in various sectors. According to a recent report from Bloomberg, the South Korean government is planning to permit the use of blockchain-based digital identification (ID) to its residents, in place of conventional cards.
Macau Debating Over a Bill to Render Digital Currency
Macau’s Executive Council proposed a bill that would have the intention to accept CBDC as a legal Tender. The government has not set a date or defined which digital currencies will accept. The Chinese special administrative region of Macau, which has a thriving gambling industry. It has declared its...
