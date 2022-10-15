Read full article on original website
cw39.com
What restaurant has the best buffet in Texas? Yelp ranks the best in every US state
DALLAS (KDAF) — Who’s ready to get so full they can barely sit or lay down and get comfortable? That’s what a buffet can bring you and do it in a delicious way in an array of cuisines. Yelp recently released its report on the best buffet...
Fall weather put on hold with late week warm-up
Austin-Bergstrom International Airport actually set a new daily record low Wednesday morning, but warmer days and nights are coming. -- Nick Bannin
fox7austin.com
2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 8
AUSTIN, Texas - Only four teams remain undefeated this season following the eighth week of Central Texas high school football season. Check out our rankings for Week 8 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as Seguin vs Hays, Round Rock vs Vandegrift, and Westlake vs Dripping Springs.
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth
Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas
Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
When you think of the best Italian restaurants in America, do you think of Texas? You should, check out these Texas Italian eateries ranked best in the US
For Texas, the fall temperatures are finally dipping away from the 80s (for now) so it's time to down bowls and plates of pasta.
University of Texas led team drills into area producing ‘the largest earthquakes on the planet’
Off the coast of Japan, one of the most dangerous fault zones on Earth has become the focal point of a decades-long research project done by the University of Texas and more than a dozen other countries.
ktswblog.net
Rattlers Take Tough Blow Against Knights
Down 21-0. The Rattlers’ offensive line struggled all throughout the evening to get the run game going as. Steele’s defensive line was in the backfield most of the night. Head Coach John Walsh didn’t shy. away from the run game as the Rattlers’ first touchdown came halfway...
4 Texas restaurants ranked in top 25 best in America in 2022: report
When it comes to eating lunch or any meal for that matter, you could make a sandwich at home, or heat up a frozen section meal, but there's nothing quite like heading out to eat some top-notch restaurant-quality food.
fox7austin.com
Family presses for answers almost 2 months after father was killed near Barton Springs
AUSTIN, Texas - Inside a San Antonio apartment, Sarai Ramos-Campbell cares for her newborn alone. "I'm 22 and I'm a widow. I don't know how to deal with it, but I got a baby to take care of now. So, this is my main focus," she explained. Ramos-Cambell’s son, Jeilani...
Fall music festival at Willie Nelson's ranch cut short due to market uncertainty, organizers say
The Lucktoberfest concert was originally expected to last 10 days. Now's it down to three.
KVUE
Boy George and Culture Club's set cut short at ACL Fest for going over time, but fans got what they came for
AUSTIN, Texas — In the toasty Texas heat, Boy George took to the stage with Culture Club at the Austin City Limits Music Festival on Saturday afternoon in blue plaid pants, a tall hat and a jacket – because, fashion. “Today has a little bit of a gay...
dallasexpress.com
Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home
Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
6 Texas universities ranked among best national universities in the country: report
When it comes to colleges in America there are a few that no one is arguing about being the best, Princeton, MIT, and Harvard among others; but what are the best universities outside of those at the tip-top?
State of Texas: ‘The job is hard’ – Counties struggle to find poll workers as election nears
Hays County officials voted Tuesday to increase pay for its poll workers.
Beware This Fuzzy Little Menace in Killeen, Texas
As we get into celebrating the harvest season here in the Killeen, Texas area, there are a lot of things that we look forward to. One thing I can say I definitely look forward to is the variety delicious harvest vegetables that we can turn into yummy fall dishes. For...
It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon
It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
The Big Bib BBQ opens third spot in former McBee's BBQ location in New Braunfels
The barbecue establishment is serving lunch only or until they sell out of the day's fare. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Big Bib BBQ opened for lunch Oct. 2 at 508 Landa St., New Braunfels, and hours will be expanded within the coming weeks. The Big Bib BBQ is a San Antonio-based barbecue restaurant established in 2000 with locations on Austin Hwy. and Lanark Drive in San Antonio. The new New Braunfels location is in a building once home to McBee’s BBQ, which closed in 2019.
Video appears to show Texas teacher tossing student into the wall
A Round Rock administrator is no longer working at a school for special education students after a surveillance video showed him grabbing a 14-year-old student, and then tossing him into a room where he hit his head on the wall.
This Is Texas' Best Barbecue Restaurant
LoveFOOD compiled a list of each state's best barbecue place.
