fox7austin.com

2022-23 Central Texas high school football rankings: Week 8

AUSTIN, Texas - Only four teams remain undefeated this season following the eighth week of Central Texas high school football season. Check out our rankings for Week 8 of the season, which featured some heated matchups such as Seguin vs Hays, Round Rock vs Vandegrift, and Westlake vs Dripping Springs.
AUSTIN, TX
NBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Top 10 Best Colleges and Universities In Texas

Texas is home to many colleges and universities located in several big cities including Houston, Dallas, and the state capital – Austin. In a recent study of the best colleges and universities in the U.S., two North Texas institutions made the top 10. A college degree can help secure...
TEXAS STATE
ktswblog.net

Rattlers Take Tough Blow Against Knights

Down 21-0. The Rattlers’ offensive line struggled all throughout the evening to get the run game going as. Steele’s defensive line was in the backfield most of the night. Head Coach John Walsh didn’t shy. away from the run game as the Rattlers’ first touchdown came halfway...
SAN MARCOS, TX
dallasexpress.com

Couple Shot to Death in North Texas Home

Mike and Kay Scarlett were found shot to death last Thursday in Johnson County. The 66-year-old screenwriter and actor had originally planned for a celebration of the release of his latest indie film The Cabin at Dallas’ Studio Movie Grill on Sunday. Instead, friends and family wound up attending...
JOHNSON COUNTY, TX
Kiss 103.1 FM

It’s True: Two Cold Fronts Coming to Central Texas Soon

It's about time the temperatures outside started to match the calendar, and the latest forecast should make you pretty happy if you love fall as much as I do. KWTX is predicting not just one, but TWO cold fronts headed for the Killeen and Temple area, which will be a nice change from the last few weeks.
KILLEEN, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Big Bib BBQ opens third spot in former McBee's BBQ location in New Braunfels

The barbecue establishment is serving lunch only or until they sell out of the day's fare. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Big Bib BBQ opened for lunch Oct. 2 at 508 Landa St., New Braunfels, and hours will be expanded within the coming weeks. The Big Bib BBQ is a San Antonio-based barbecue restaurant established in 2000 with locations on Austin Hwy. and Lanark Drive in San Antonio. The new New Braunfels location is in a building once home to McBee’s BBQ, which closed in 2019.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX

Community Policy