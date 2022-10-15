Read full article on original website
Vanished In KentuckyThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedLouisville, KY
Louisville Metro Animal Services (LMAS) needs people to adopt pets or will begin euthanizing soonAmarie M.Louisville, KY
New App to Help the Homeless Launches in Louisville, KentuckyAmarie M.Louisville, KY
Louisville in the fall: bats, graves, pumpkins & tacosRachelle WrightLouisville, KY
4 Great Seafood Places in KentuckyAlina AndrasKentucky State
wdrb.com
4-year-old injured after shots fired in Portland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 4-year-old boy was injured after shots were fired Tuesday afternoon in the Portland neighborhood. Louisville Metro Police Officer Beth Ruoff said the child was injured in the face either by a graze or "the child was struck by debris." His injuries are believed to be...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in serious condition after being stabbed in west Louisville early Tuesday morning, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. A spokesperson from LMPD says officers from the Second Division responded to a report of a stabbing just after 1 a.m. in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard.
Wave 3
Teenager taken to hospital after being struck by car on Smyrna Parkway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A teenager was taken to the hospital early Monday morning after he was struck by a car on Smyrna Parkway. Around 7:30 a.m., Louisville Metro police officers were called to respond to the 7700 block of Smyrna Parkway on a report of a pedestrian struck. LMPD...
wdrb.com
Louisville man arrested weeks after woman's remains found in Scott County, Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested several weeks after a woman's body was discovered on abandoned property in Scott County, Indiana. According to online records, 67-year-old Melvin Evans was booked into the Scott County Detention Center Monday afternoon. Evans was arrested in connection with the remains...
wdrb.com
Louisville firefighters battle fire at Okolona recycling center for hours
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A fire consumed a recycling center in Okolona. The fire at the WestRock Recycling Center on Industrial Boulevard began around 6 p.m. on Tuesday evening and crews continued work it throughout the night. The recycling center is near Interstate 65 and Fern Valley Road. A number...
wbiw.com
Human remains found in Monroe County identified as missing a Louisville, KY. man
MONROE CO. — Human remains were identified after being discovered by a turkey hunter in a ravine in the woods near Lake Lemon off Richmond Road, northeast Monroe County in May 2004. For years the man’s identity remained a mystery. Forensic investigators cordoned off the area and recovered...
Man in 'serious condition' after stabbing in Shawnee
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man was stabbed in Louisville's Shawnee neighborhood early Tuesday morning. Around 1:15 a.m., Louisville Metro Police officers responded to a report of a stabbing in the 3400 block of W. Muhammad Blvd., according to a press release. Officials say officers on the scene found a...
Wave 3
Police seeking suspects in stabbing of man
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - A man is in serious condition after he was stabbed several times overnight in Shawnee neighborhood. Louisville Metro police officers called to a home in the 3400 block of West Muhammad Ali Boulevard around 1:15 a.m. found the man suffering from multiple stab wounds. The victim...
WLKY.com
Louisville man arrested, accused of kidnapping and beating woman 2 times in same day
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Louisville woman was abducted, forced into a car and repeatedly attacked on two separate occasions, and now a man is under arrest, accused of those crimes. Timothy Holder, 57, is charged with several crimes, including kidnapping an adult. Louisville Metro Police Department said Holder forced...
Louisville woman found dead in the Ohio River had been missing nearly a week
The Jefferson County Coroner has identified a woman found dead in the Ohio River as 42-year-old Miriam Hope. She was missing since Oct. 10.
wdrb.com
Police investigating after body spotted in Ohio River near Kentucky Science Center
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police is investigating after someone spotted a body in the Ohio River on Tuesday morning. According to Dwight Mitchell, a spokesman for the Louisville Metro Police Department, someone called MetroSafe dispatchers just before 10:30 a.m. Tuesday to say they spotted what they believed was a body. The body was seen in the Ohio River, around 1.5 Louisville Loop, behind the Kentucky Science Center.
WLKY.com
Person shot, killed at Jeffersonville apartment complex; more than 20 shell casing markers on scene
JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — A person was shot and killed at a southern Indiana apartment complex Monday morning, according to the Jeffersonville Police Department. Around 10:20 a.m., Jeffersonville police responded to the report of a shooting in the 2000 block of Paddle Wheel Drive. The Hallmark of Jeffersonville apartments are...
WLKY.com
LMPD: Man in critical condition following shooting in Parkland neighborhood
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A man is in critical condition following a shooting that took place in the Parkland neighborhood, according to the Louisville Metro Police Department. According to a spokesperson for the department, just before 11:30 p.m. Sunday night, officers from LMPD's Second Division responded to a report of a shooting in the 1300 block of South 26th Street.
wdrb.com
Remains found in central Indiana positively ID'd as Louisville man who vanished in 2002
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Remains discovered by a turkey hunter in central Indiana have been identified as those of a a Louisville man who was reported missing more than 20 years ago. According to a news release, the remains were found in May 2004 near Lake Lemon in northeast Monroe...
wdrb.com
New lawsuit filed against Jeffersonville funeral home where bodies, cremated remains were found
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A southern Indiana funeral home where dozens of bodies and cremated remains were discovered over the summer is facing another lawsuit. In July, a strange smell led to the discovery of 31 bodies and 17 cremated remains at the Lankford Funeral Home on Middle Road in Jeffersonville.
wdrb.com
Authorities identify 35-year-old who died after being hit by car on Preston Highway
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a 35-year-old man who died when he was hit by a car on Preston Highway over the weekend. According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, that man has been identified as Allen Lee Green, of Louisville. Police say the incident took place at...
LMPD: Man seriously injured after Parkland shooting
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are investigating a shooting that left a man injured in the city’s Parkland neighborhood. Metro Police said Second Division officers responded to the 1300 block of South 26th Street around 11:30 p.m. Sunday. Officers at the scene located a man who was suffering from...
Louisville Cardinal
LMPD confronts armed man near medical school
BRIEF: At 8:36am on Oct. 18, the Louisville Metro Police Department (LMPD) confronted an individual armed with a handgun at Jackson Street and Gray Street, near the U of L School of Medicine. LMPD described the suspect as follows: “[A] black male wearing a black covering on his face, red...
wdrb.com
Louisville police host Halloween-themed family event at Highview Park
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police hosted a Halloween-themed event Sunday for families at Highview Park. LMPD's 7th Division hosted Halloween at Highview, which included trick or treating, fire trucks, a police helicopter and an inflatable slide. Children also dressed up in Halloween costumes. Officers for LMPD enjoyed the...
Wave 3
Fallen LMPD officer and Edmonson Co. native honored with fishing tournament
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - Last December, an Edmonson County native died while in the line of duty. Louisville Metro Police Officer Zachary Cottongim was killed after being hit by a driver while helping a car on the side of the road. “He knew from an early age that not...
