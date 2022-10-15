ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Olmsted County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
106.9 KROC

Rochester Area Man Accidently Shoots Himself While Cleaning Gun

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders transported a Rochester area man to a hospital after he accidently shot himself Tuesday evening. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 5,000 block of 80th Ave. Southwest in Salem Township around 9:15 p.m. The deputy reported finding a 70-year-old man sitting in the dining room of the home with a through-and-through gunshot wound above his left knee.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Cash, Checks, Cards Taken in Southwest Rochester Burglary

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police are investigating a burglary that was reported in southwest Rochester Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the homeowners reported that someone appeared to have entered their garage and stole cash, financial cards and a checkbook from a vehicle parked inside the garage in the 1,700 block of Walden Ln. Southwest. The homeowners also reported their vehicles were rummaged through.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Police Searching For Owatonna-Area Girl

OWATONNA (WJON News) - Authorities have more information on a missing girl from the Owatonna area. Officials are asking for help locating Alexa Moreno-Lopez, who has been missing since September. Police believe the 15-year-old Moreno-Lopez may be living in the Wilmar area with Carlos Castillo-Torrez, an adult male relative. Authorities...
OWATONNA, MN
106.9 KROC

Idling Work Truck Stolen from Rochester Driveway

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester police are investigating the report of a vehicle being stolen while it was idling in a driveway. Police Captain Casey Moilanen said officers were dispatched to a residence in the 500 block of 24th St. Southwest around 6:30 Tuesday morning. The 50-year-old victim told officers he started up a truck that belongs to Superior Mechanical, went back into his home then found an empty driveway when he went back outside.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Man Accused of Breaking into Home, Assaulting Resident

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police arrested a Rochester man Sunday in connection with a reported burglary and assault that occurred the prior week. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday accuse 44-year-old Richard Dalton of forcing his way into a southeast Rochester home on October 14. A witness in the home at the time of the incident told Rochester police that Dalton broke down the home’s back door, asked where the woman who lives there was, then chased her out of the residence.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Man Sent to Prison For Deadly Crash

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today for a felony conviction stemming from an alcohol-involved crash that occurred just before Christmas in 2020. The judge in the case followed the plea agreement and handed 29-year-old Matthew Shaver a 41-month prison sentence. Shaver previously entered a Norgaard plea to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of three other criminal vehicular homicide charges. The Norgaard plea means Shaver admits he is guilty but he has no recollection of his actions due to impairment from alcohol or drugs.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Teen Extricated from Vehicle After Fiery Rollover Crash

Oronoco, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders had to extricate a Rochester teenager from her vehicle after it was involved in a fiery rollover crash early Sunday morning. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller said a call came into dispatch concerning a vehicle fire in Oronoco Township with an unconscious occupant around midnight Sunday. A state trooper was first to arrive and they reported extinguishing a small fuel fire.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Olmsted County Sheriff Calls for Overdose Reporting Law

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson is calling on state lawmakers to pass a law that would require hospitals to report receiving overdose victims. During an interview on KROC-AM’s Rochester Today, Torgerson estimated Olmsted County had 47 deaths last year connected to either opioid or fentanyl overdose....
OLMSTED COUNTY, MN
106.9 KROC

One Person Injured in Mower County Crash

Austin, MN (KROC-AM News) - One person was injured in a two-vehicle wreck near Austin Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol crash report indicates a car and pick-up truck were both traveling north on Highway 218 when the vehicles collided near Mower County Road 4 just south of Austin around 6:15 a.m.
AUSTIN, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Garage Significantly Damaged by Early Tuesday Morning Fire

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Rochester firefighters fought a garage fire early Tuesday morning. A fire department news release says crews were called to a residence in the 3,500 block of 25th St. Southeast shortly after 4:15 a.m. Crews were initially told a person was inside the detached garage, but learned while En route that all occupants had escaped the burning structure.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Ramp Closure In Rochester Tuesday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A closure is planned for an exit ramp in Rochester Tuesday. A MnDOT news release says the exit ramp from northbound Hwy. 52 to 65th St. Northwest will be closed from 9 am until noon to allow room for repairs. The left lane of the ramp will then open to traffic at noon.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Rochester Public Library Closed Monday

Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Public library will be closed Monday. A news release says the closure is to allow crews to remove a skylight from the building’s main entryway. The outdoor drobox will remain open and holds will be extended for an extra day. “By having to...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Scrub Your Butt Soap Company In Rochester Is Moving

Rochester, Minnesota's most creatively named business, The Scrub Your Butt Soap Company, is moving. The announcement was actually on the Tulips & Truffles Florist Facebook page. They're inside the SYBSC. We are over the moon excited to announce we are joining the businesses in the Kismet Block!. We will be...
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

Think It’s Cold in Rochester? It May Be the Coldest Oct 17th Ever

If you think it's been a bit nippy here in southeast Minnesota lately, you're right. And, in fact, Monday could set a record as the coldest October 17th EVER in Rochester. Ah, fall in Minnesota. It's that magical time of year when last Monday, our highs topped out in the 70s and then a week later, they're half of that. Literally. As in 35 degrees for the high temperature, which is in the forecast for much of our neck of the woods here on Monday, October 17th.
ROCHESTER, MN
106.9 KROC

106.9 KROC

Rochester, MN
13K+
Followers
12K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

106.9 KROC plays the best hit music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://kroc.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy