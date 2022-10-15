ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CarMax Stock Went Down By Over 28% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of CarMax (NYSE: KMX) fell by a staggering 28.05% in 21 sessions from $86.18 to $62.01 at 13:37 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NYSE is jumping 2.51% to $13,948.19, following the last session’s downward trend. CarMax’s last close was $60.20,...
VIRGINIA STATE
Aspen Group Stock Jumps By 22% In The Last 5 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of Aspen Group (NASDAQ: ASPU) jumped by a staggering 22.29% in 5 sessions from $0.33 at 22.29, to $0.40 at 20:26 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Aspen Group’s...
Marathon Stock Was 13.5% Up Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Marathon (MARA) rising 13.5% to $11.69 on Tuesday while NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80. Marathon’s last close was $11.69, 85.99% below its 52-week high of $83.45. About Marathon. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. is a company that produces digital asset technology....
NEVADA STATE
MicroVision Stock Bullish Momentum With A 12.1% Jump On Monday

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with MicroVision (MVIS) rising 12.1% to $3.48 on Monday while NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80. MicroVision’s last close was $3.10, 71.19% below its 52-week high of $10.76. About MicroVision. MicroVision, Inc. makes lidar sensors for autonomous driving and automotive safety. Micro-electrical...
WASHINGTON STATE
Less Than Three Hours Before The Market Open, Canopy Growth Is Up By 5%

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ opens in less than three hours and Canopy Growth‘s pre-market value is already 5.11% up. Canopy Growth’s last close was $2.35, 85.28% under its 52-week high of $15.96. The last session, NASDAQ ended with Canopy Growth (CGC) sliding 4.86% to $2.35. NASDAQ slid...
Viking Therapeutics Stock Bullish Momentum With A 14.98% Jump Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Viking Therapeutics jumping 14.98% to $3.76 on Tuesday, after five consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend on what was a very bullish trend trading session today. Viking Therapeutics’s...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership, Foot Locker, Another 5 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP), Foot Locker (FL), BCE (BCE) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Magellan Midstream Partners L.P. Limited Partnership (MMP) 47.51 -0.65% 8.74% 2022-10-01 03:06:07. 2 Foot Locker...
TENNESSEE STATE
Viking Therapeutics Stock Was Up By 12.23% Today

(VIANEWS) – The NASDAQ ended the session with Viking Therapeutics (VKTX) rising 12.23% to $3.67 on Monday while NASDAQ jumped 3.43% to $10,675.80. Viking Therapeutics’s last close was $3.27, 53.58% under its 52-week high of $7.05. About Viking Therapeutics. Viking Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company at the...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Wayfair Stock Impressive Rise On Tuesday, Outperforms Market

(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Wayfair jumping 13.76% to $32.25 on Tuesday, after two consecutive sessions in a row of gains. NYSE rose 2.32% to $13,923.21, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend exchanging session today. Wayfair’s last close...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation, Fanhua, Another 7 Companies Have A High Estimated Dividend Yield

(VIANEWS) – Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI), Fanhua (FANH), Gladstone Commercial Corporation (GOOD) have the highest dividend yield stocks on this list. Rank Financial Asset Price Change Forward Dividend Yield Updated (EST) 1 Cherry Hill Mortgage Investment Corporation (CHMI) 4.97 -0.6% 21.73% 2022-10-16 09:08:08. 2 Fanhua (FANH) 5.54...
IShares 1-3 Year Treasury Stock Bearish By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions

(VIANEWS) – Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury (NASDAQ: SHY) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $80.93 to $80.93 at 15:57 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 3.22% to $10,653.55, following the last session’s downward trend.
