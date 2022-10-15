Read full article on original website
Related
via.news
XAU/USD Falls Towards $1640 Support, (GC) Drops By 4% In The Last 10 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Gold (GC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:50 EST on Tuesday, 18 October, Gold (GC) is at $1,651.50, going down by 4% since 2022-10-06 (10 sessions ago). Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery from a fortnight low, easing back to $1,650 during Tuesday’s Asian session, as the week-start optimism fades amid a lack of major positives. Also challenging the metal buyers could be the looming fears of market intervention by the Japanese and Chinese policymakers to defend their respective currencies, as well as hawkish Fed bets.
via.news
Dow Jones Industrial Average Rises By 3% In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:08 EST on Monday, 17 October, Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJI) is at 30,146.55, 3.23% up since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Dow Jones Industrial Average is 57016429, 85.21% below...
via.news
Palladium Futures Bearish By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Palladium (PA) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:56 EST on Monday, 17 October, Palladium (PA) is at $1,994.00, going down by 0% since (21 sessions ago). Today’s last reported volume for Palladium is 1270, 99.99% below its average volume of 6330164207.74. Volatility. Palladium’s last week,...
via.news
Silver Futures Bearish Momentum With A 0% Slide In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Silver (SI) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:54 EST on Monday, 17 October, Silver (SI) is at $18.64, going down by 0% since (21 sessions ago). Today’s last reported volume for Silver is 39733, 99.99% below its average volume of 17226469079.64. Volatility. Silver’s last week,...
via.news
EUR/CHF Is 1% Up In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is currently on bullish momentum. At 19:06 EST on Tuesday, 18 October, EUR/CHF (EURCHF) is at $0.98, going up by 1.94% since 2022-09-21 (21 sessions ago). Why is EUR/CHF Currency Pair Going Up?. The currency pair is influenced by various factors, including the European Central...
via.news
NYSE Composite Over 2% Up In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – NYSE Composite (NYA) is currently on bullish momentum. At 12:13 EST on Monday, 17 October, NYSE Composite (NYA) is at $13,969.68, going up by 2.66% since the last session’s close. NYSE Composite Range. Regarding NYSE Composite’s daily highs and lows, it’s 2.72% up from its trailing...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Bullish Momentum With A 3% Rise In The Last 7 Days
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:13 EST on Monday, 17 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is at 12,695.70, 3.44% up since the last session’s close. DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Range. Concerning DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX’s daily highs and lows, it’s 5.79% up from its trailing 7 days...
via.news
CBOE Falls By 3% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – CBOE (VIX) is currently on bearish momentum. At 12:10 EST on Monday, 17 October, CBOE (VIX) is at $30.81, going down by 3.78% since the last session’s close. Regarding CBOE’s daily highs and lows, it’s 1.06% down from its trailing 24 hours low of $31.14 and 6.58% down from its trailing 24 hours high of $32.98.
via.news
Platinum Futures Over 2% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Platinum (PL) is currently on bullish momentum. At 17:50 EST on Tuesday, 18 October, Platinum (PL) is at $908.40, going up by 2.89% since 2022-10-12 (5 sessions ago). Volume. Today’s last reported volume for Platinum is 15047, 99.99% below its average volume of 13425640974.6. Volatility. Platinum’s...
via.news
S&P 500 Bullish By 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 02:08 EST on Wednesday, 19 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at $3,677.95, going up by 2.65% since the last session’s close. Volume. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 2557227000, 13.26% above its average volume of...
via.news
Tesla Stock Turnaround? – Over 29% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA) slid by a staggering 29.03% in 21 sessions from $309.07 at 2022-09-19, to $219.35 at 10:41 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NASDAQ is jumping 3.43% to $10,675.80, following the last session’s upward trend. Tesla’s last close...
via.news
Badger Meter And 4 Other Stocks Have Very High Payout Ratio
(VIANEWS) – Advance Auto Parts (AAP), Texas Roadhouse (TXRH), Union Pacific Corporation (UNP) are the highest payout ratio stocks on this list. We have collected information about stocks with the highest payout ratio up to now. The payout ratio in itself isn’t a guarantee of good investment but it’s an indicator of whether dividends are being paid and how the company chooses to issue them.
via.news
Nio Leaps After Xi’s Talk On Technology Gives Optimism To Investors: (NIO) Is 33% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Nio (NYSE: NIO) slid by a staggering 33.46% in 21 sessions from $18.35 to $12.21 at 13:10 EST on Tuesday, following the last session’s upward trend. NYSE is jumping 2.32% to $13,923.21, following the last session’s downward trend. Nio’s last close was $12.21,...
via.news
Fox Corporation Stock Bearish Momentum With A 9% Fall So Far On Monday
(VIANEWS) – Shares of Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) slid 9.06% to $28.69 at 13:57 EST on Monday, following the last session’s downward trend. NASDAQ is rising 3.31% to $10,663.05, following the last session’s downward trend. This seems, at the moment, a very bullish trend trading session today.
via.news
FirstCash And 5 Other Stocks Have High Sales Growth And An Above 3% Return on Equity
(VIANEWS) – FirstCash (FCFS), Primoris Services Corporation (PRIM), ServiceNow (NOW) are the highest sales growth and return on equity stocks on this list. Here is a list of stocks with an above 5% expected next quarter sales growth, and a 3% or higher return on equity. May these stocks be a good medium-term investment option?
via.news
Fastly Stock Bullish Momentum With A 9.21% Jump On Monday
(VIANEWS) – The NYSE ended the session with Fastly jumping 9.21% to $8.12 on Monday, after four sequential sessions in a row of losses. NYSE rose 2.32% to $13,923.21, following the last session’s downward trend on what was an all-around positive trend trading session today. Fastly’s last close...
via.news
DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Is 3% Up In The Last 5 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is currently on bullish momentum. At 23:09 EST on Tuesday, 18 October, DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX (GDAXI) is at $12,649.03, going up by 3.92% since 2022-10-12 (5 sessions ago). Is DAX PERFORMANCE-INDEX Index a Good Investment?. When deciding whether to invest in the DAX Performance Index,...
via.news
IShares 1-3 Year Treasury Stock Bearish By 0% In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – Shares of iShares 1-3 Year Treasury (NASDAQ: SHY) dropped by a staggering 0% in 21 sessions from $80.93 to $80.93 at 15:57 EST on Monday, after three successive sessions in a row of losses. NASDAQ is jumping 3.22% to $10,653.55, following the last session’s downward trend.
via.news
S&P 500 Went Up By Over 2% In The Last 24 Hours
(VIANEWS) – S&P 500 (GSPC) is currently on bullish momentum. At 10:10 EST on Monday, 17 October, S&P 500 (GSPC) is at 3,675.76, 2.59% up since the last session’s close. Today’s last reported volume for S&P 500 is 388214644, 82.9% below its average volume of 2270741273.13. S&P...
via.news
NASDAQ Composite Is 6% Down In The Last 21 Sessions
(VIANEWS) – NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 12:12 EST on Monday, 17 October, NASDAQ Composite (IXIC) is at $10,689.67, going down by 6.63% since 2022-09-16 (21 sessions ago). Volume. Today’s last reported volume for NASDAQ Composite is 1679480000, 74.29% below its average volume of 6532720051.09....
Comments / 0