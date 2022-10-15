(VIANEWS) – Gold (GC) is currently on bearish momentum. At 11:50 EST on Tuesday, 18 October, Gold (GC) is at $1,651.50, going down by 4% since 2022-10-06 (10 sessions ago). Gold price (XAU/USD) struggles to extend the previous day’s recovery from a fortnight low, easing back to $1,650 during Tuesday’s Asian session, as the week-start optimism fades amid a lack of major positives. Also challenging the metal buyers could be the looming fears of market intervention by the Japanese and Chinese policymakers to defend their respective currencies, as well as hawkish Fed bets.

21 HOURS AGO