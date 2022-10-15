Read full article on original website
bodyslam.net
Top IMPACT Wrestling Knockout Hypes Hard to Kill PPV Event
Moments ago, IMPACT Wrestling released a video of Mickie James hyping the Hard to Kill PPV event + the Hard to Kill Fallout tapings the next day. The event takes place January 13th and 14th at Center Stage in Atlanta, GA. Mickie recently defeated Mia Yim at the Bound for...
bodyslam.net
Toni Storm Puts Over Skye Blue And More: “I Think She’s One Who Will Be A Huge Star.”
Toni Storm believes Skye Blue is going to be a huge star. The young talent is reportedly signed to a deal with AEW and is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in AEW’s women’s division and apparently she has caught the attention of AEW Interim World Champion Toni Storm.
bodyslam.net
Rosa Mendes Would Only Return To WWE In A Royal Rumble For Charity
Rosa Mendes names the terms to which she would return to the ring for WWE. Rosa has now said in a recent interview with Ring The Belle that she would return for the Royal Rumble Match as long as her paycheck went to charity. “Okay, so I said that I...
bodyslam.net
Producers For This Week’s SmackDown And Other Backstage Notes
This week’s edition of SmackDown saw several matches and segments that furthered multiple major storylines on the blue brand. Fightful Select provided the producer list from this past week’s SmackDown. Kofi Kingston vs. Sami Zayn: Abyss. Braun Strowman squash: Jason Jordan. LA Knight vs. månsôör: Adam Pearce...
bodyslam.net
AEW Dynamite Live Results – 10/18/22 – Special Tuesday Night Dynamite
Tonight’s AEW Dynamite is a special Tuesday night edition of the show in Cincinnati, Ohio. Live results will be updated as the show airs. Death Triangle defeat Best Friends to retain the AEW Trios Championships. Rey Fenix stopped PAC from using the ring bell hammer. Britt Baker and Jamie...
bodyslam.net
WWE SmackDown Records Slight Increase In Final Viewership While Key Demo Remains Steady This Week
The numbers are in for this week’s edition of WWE’s blue brand. On October 17, Brandon Thurston reported that WWE SmackDown’s final numbers ended up being an average of 2.274 million viewers, along with a final key demo rating of 0.54. The viewership number is a slight increase from last week’s final numbers, which came around to average 2.243 million viewers. Furthermore, this week’s key demo rating is the same as last week’s rating.
bodyslam.net
AEW Announce Hangman Page Suffered A Concussion During This Week’s Dynamite
We now know what kind of injury Page suffered during last night’s AEW Dynamite. On the October 18 episode of AEW Dynamite, Page challenged AEW World Champion Jon Moxley for the title. In the closing minutes of the match, Page landed badly when Moxley hit him with a lariat as he landed on his head. Officials checked on Page, and the referee stopped the match. Page was taken to hospital after the show and AEW would make an announcement on his status. The former AEW World Champion was discharged, but he will remain in AEW’s concussion protocol.
bodyslam.net
NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown Spoilers (Taped On 10/16/22)
NJPW STRONG New Japan Showdown was taped yesterday from The Vermont Hollywood in Los Angeles, California. Matches will air on upcoming episodes of NJPW STRONG. Full results can be found below. Pretty Peter Avalon defeated Keita. JR Kratos & Danny Limelight defeated Jordan Cruz & Adrian Quest. Kenny King defeated...
bodyslam.net
AEW Rampage Viewership For 10/14 Rises, Key Demo Also Sees Increase
Viewership numbers for the October 14 episode of AEW Rampage have been revealed. According to Brandon Thurston of Wrestlenomics, Friday’s episode drew 458,000 viewers. This is up from the October 7 episode which was watched by 404,000. Furthermore, the 18-49 demographic also saw an increase from 0.13 to 0.17. It finished 9th on the day among cable originals.
bodyslam.net
Ronda Rousey Would Have Logan Paul Beat Roman Reigns
Ronda Rousey would have Logan Paul defeat Roman Reigns at WWE Crown Jewel. During a recent gaming stream., Ronda Rousey would discuss the upcoming Crown Jewel event, taking particular interest in the WWE Universal Title match for the event between Paul and Reigns. Given Paul’s popularity outside of wrestling, Ronda Rousey believes WWE should capitalize and make him happy.
bodyslam.net
Multiple Matches Added To Next Week’s Dynamite
The lineup is set for the October 26, 2022 edition of AEW Dynamite. First, the #1 Contenders to the AEW World Tag Team Championships will be decided as FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) take on Swerve In Our Glory (Swerve Strickland & Keith Lee). Next, Riho will take on Jamie Hayter in singles action. Bryan Danielson will face Sammy Guevara in more singles action while The Jericho Appreciation Society (Chris Jericho & Daniel Garcia) will continue their feud against Blackpool Combat Club (Claudio Castagnoli & Wheeler Yuta) in a tag bout.
bodyslam.net
WWE Hall Of Famer Reportedly Set To Appear On 10/17 WWE Raw
A familiar face is reportedly set to appear on the October 17 episode of WWE Raw. According to a new report from Fightful Select, John Bradshaw Layfield is scheduled to appear on tonight’s show. JBL, who was seen last month on SmackDown recruiting Happy Corbin, will be given his full entrance, limousine and all, per Sean Ross Sapp. As always, however, plans can change.
bodyslam.net
Riho Returns To AEW On Tuesday Night Dynamite
Riho made her return to All Elite Wrestling during Tuesday Night Dynamite. On the October 18 edition of AEW Dynamite, Riho made her return to All Elite Wrestling after a five month absence. The first ever AEW Women’s World Champion made sure to make an impact during her return, as she saved Toni Storm from a further beat down at the hands of Rebel and Jamie Hayter. The two celebrated in the ring after chasing off Hayter and Rebel to end the segment.
bodyslam.net
NJPW Battle Autumn Results (10/19/22)
New Japan Pro-Wrestling held its latest Battle Autumn event on October 19 from I Messe Yamanashi in Yamanashi, Japan. You can read the full results for the show below. – Zack Sabre Jr & Taichi def. Yuto Nakamjima & Togi Makabe. – YOSHI-HASHI, Hirooki Goto, & Tomohiro Ishii def. Ryohei...
bodyslam.net
Eddie Kingston, Ortiz, Dante Martin, More Set For 10/18 AEW Dark With A Special Start Time
AEW announced the following matches for the October 18 episode of AEW Dark, which is set to air at a special start time of 12 p.m. EST. Dark Order (Evil Uno, John Silver, Alex Reynolds, & 10) vs. Tyler Tirva, Shayne Hawke, Zak Patterson, & Jordano. Willow Nightingale vs. Seleziya...
bodyslam.net
Brock Lesnar Vs. Bobby Lashley Set For Crown Jewel
Crown Jewel is about to see some big meaty men slapping meat!. Bobby Lashley kicked off RAW to call out Brock Lesnar to a fight after Brock attacked Bobby last week. Brock made his way out to the ring and the two brawled, with Lashley getting the best of the fight. Later on in the show, it was announced that Bobby Lashley and Brock Lesnar will go one on one in a match at Crown Jewel on November 5th. These two men have fought at last years Royal Rumble where Brock won the WWE title from Bobby. But now, with no title on the line, it’s anyone’s match to win.
bodyslam.net
Ric Flair Says Charlotte vs. Bianca Belair At WrestleMania Will Be As Big As Austin vs. Rock If Built Right
Ric Flair weighs in on a potential Charlotte Flair vs. Bianca Belair bout. On the athleticism side of things, Flair does put Bianca Belair in the same category as Charlotte and would love to see a showdown between the two. Flair said on his To Be The Man podcast that he feels Charlotte and Belair have big drawing power together.
bodyslam.net
JBL And Baron Corbin Return To Monday Night RAW
This week’s edition of Monday Night RAW continued the returns as two Wrestling God’s returned to WWE. First, WWE Hall Of Famer JBL would make his way to the ring to a large ovation from the crowd. However the cheers quickly turned to boos as JBL turned on the heel. After drawing the ire of the Oklahoma crowd, JBL would introduce the returning Baron Corbin.
bodyslam.net
NEW The Show With No Name Results (10/15/22)
Northeast Wrestling held its The Show With No Name event on October 15 from Bethany Town Hall in Bethany, CT. The event will air on Highspots. You can see full results for the show below. – Matt Taven def. Love Doug. – The Cure” Chase (w/ J-Heru) def. Greg Baylor...
bodyslam.net
AEW Announces Free Meet And Greet Opportunity With Tony Khan
Here’s your chance to meet the President of All Elite Wrestling. Earlier today the promotion Tweeted out that Tony Khan will be taking part in a free meet and greet with fans on Thursday, October 20 in Jacksonville. Per the announcement, fans must present their ticket for Rampage (set...
