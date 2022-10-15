Kyle O’Reilly Discusses How Wrestling Affects His Type 1 Diabetes: “On Days Where I’m On TV It Seems Like My Insulin Doesn’t Really Work”

Read full article on original website
Toni Storm Puts Over Skye Blue And More: “I Think She’s One Who Will Be A Huge Star.”
Toni Storm believes Skye Blue is going to be a huge star. The young talent is reportedly signed to a deal with AEW and is considered to be one of the hottest prospects in AEW’s women’s division and apparently she has caught the attention of AEW Interim World Champion Toni Storm.
The Rock Reveals He Has Discussed Possibly Taking An Executive Position With WWE
The Rock is already an executive in every sense of the word, but Nick Khan has discussed bringing him on board in an official capacity for WWE. In an interview with BNN Bloomberg, The Rock was asked whether he would consider investing in WWE or accepting a director position. He responded by noting that he has discussed the possibility with Co CEO of WWE Nick Khan.
Ethan Page Recalls AEW Moment As “One Of The Scariest Moments Of His Life”
Ethan Page isn’t looking to get involved in another Coffin Match anytime soon. Back in 2021, Page and Darby Allin settled a score in AEW’s first-ever Coffin match in the main event of “AEW Dynamite: Fyter Fest Night 1.”. During a recent interview with Daily Hive ahead...
Rosa Mendes Recalls Working With Naomi: “She Is A Dream To Work With”
Rosa Mendes calls Naomi a dream to work with. Rosa Mendes worked with Naomi repeatedly while working with WWE during the Divas era. The pair would also star in Total Divas together. In an interview with Ring The Belle, Mendes discussed the former SmackDown Women’s Champion and stated that she...
A man thought his itchy skin was caused by a reaction to poison ivy. He was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer after a healthcare worker noticed his skin was slightly yellow.
A man who had an itch for weeks thought he had an allergy, but it was cancer causing the symptom. The man's cancer blocked the passage between the liver and gut, so bilirubin built up, causing the itch. Pancreatic cancer can be hard to diagnose, because there may not be...
Is your partner 'quiet quitting' your relationship? Here are 2 warning signs
Americans are searching "when to break up" more than ever, according to recent Google Trends data. And while figuring out how and when to dump their partners, some are "quiet quitting" their relationships. The term "quiet quitting" barreled into the zeitgeist a few months ago and generally refers to workers...
A vitamin B12 deficiency can go unnoticed and cause symptoms like numb limbs and a yellow tinge to the skin and eyes. A dietitian explains how to get enough.
Vitamin B12, a nutrient found mostly in animal products, is vital for healthy nerves and blood cells. A deficiency can go unnoticed because it can cause symptoms that are shared with other conditions. Vegans can get vitamin B12 from fortified plant milks, nutritional yeast flakes, and supplements.
When all my limbs went numb one morning, I went to urgent care in a panic. It turned out to be a vitamin B12 deficiency.
Before I was diagnosed with a vitamin B12 deficiency, I had no idea the symptoms could be so severe. Five months later, I'm finally feeling better.
Your eyes are a ‘window’ into how long you will live suggests study
If you could find out how long you have left to live, would you want to know? A recent study, published in the British Journal of Ophthalmology, suggests your eyes can lift the curtain on your life expectancy. A team of International researchers have discovered a link between the biological age of a person’s retinas and their risk of death.
Ronda Rousey On Liv Morgan Smiling During Submission Finish At WWE Extreme Rules
WWE's Extreme Rules event lived up to the name with gimmick matches throughout, including a non-DQ match that saw Liv Morgan lose the "SmackDown" Women's Championship to Ronda Rousey. However, that wasn't the only moment from the bout that caught fans' attention. At the end of the match, Morgan smiled...
Road Dogg Questions Whether AEW Star Is Worth Expense Of Mainstream Song
Road Dogg has shared his take on whether or not using licensed music for an AEW star's theme is worth it. Tony Khan hasn't been afraid to spend some money on mainstream songs for his performers. Even Khan has his limits, however, as he simply would not agree to the high asking price to use "The Final Countdown" by Europe for Bryan Danielson's theme song.
Kane Recalls Keeping 'Poker Face' As Vince McMahon Pitched Infamous WWE Gimmick
For one WWE Hall of Famer, his first experience with Vince McMahon was very much like pulling teeth. On the most recent episode of WWE's "Table for 3," Glenn Jacobs recalls a time, prior to his transformation into the masked demon known as Kane, when he was forced to grit his teeth as McMahon pitched him on becoming evil dentist Dr. Isaac Yankem.
IMPACT Wrestling Top Star Hypes Hard to Kill Pay Per View
IMPACT Wrestling top talent, Joe Hendry, took to his social media Twitter account to release a new hype video, advertising the Hard to Kill PPV. Joe Hendry debuted for IMPACT at Bound for Glory as part of the Call Your Shot Gauntlet, taking the place of a former Gut Check winner.
Shawn Michaels Gets Emotional Talking About Paying Triple H Back
With the monumental news of Vince McMahon retiring beginning to fade into the past, the WWE is currently in a great spot, with Triple H running the main roster side of things and his best friend Shawn Michaels taking over his duties down on the developmental side with "NXT." The two have experienced it all together in the WWE and are now steering the ship for the company that helped introduce them to one another. However, their relationship has had its ups and downs throughout, with the two experiencing things like the Montreal Screwjob together, where they vehemently had to come to the defense of one another during a difficult time.
Road Dogg: Billy Gunn Texted Me 'I'm In' For DX Reunion, He Wasn't Happy He Wasn't There
D-Generation X celebrated their 25h anniversary on the October 10 episode of WWE Raw with Triple H, Sean Waltman (X-Pac), Shawn Michaels, and Brian James (Road Dogg) reuniting to close the show. Billy Gunn was absent from the celebration as he is currently signed to AEW. Fightful Select reported on...
To the mama who doesn’t think she’s ready for two under two
To the mama who doesn’t think she’s prepared for two under two,. I see you. I see your nervousness intertwined with joy. I see the bittersweetness that consumes your thoughts—because while you are celebrating the new life that is to come, you are simultaneously mourning the loss of what was.
Pro wrestlers share concern and prayers for ‘Hangman’ Adam Page
The end of AEW Dynamite turned serious as the main event had to be stopped early due to a potentially serious, and real, injury suffered by “Hangman” Adam Page. In an AEW Championship match against champion Jon Moxley, the challenger Page took a lariat from Moxley while in the ring. Page landed on his neck and head and it was apparent that he wasn’t moving. The AEW broadcast originally didn’t notice anything different but once the ringside doctor entered the ring to evaluate Page, things got very serious, very quickly.
Kenny Omega Plans Scrapped Due To ‘Legal Issues’
Former AEW World Champion Kenny Omega has not appeared on AEW television since the All Out pay-per-view last month, where he and the Young Bucks became the inaugural AEW Trios Champions, beating Adam Page and the Dark Order. Their reign was cut short due to the now infamous AEW All...
