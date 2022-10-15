Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
US Basketball Star Griner, Facing Russian Jail Term, Sends Thanks for Support
MOSCOW (Reuters) - American WNBA basketball star Brittney Griner, whose appeal against a Russian jail term is due to be heard next week, sent her supporters a message of thanks on Tuesday, her 32nd birthday. The two-time Olympic gold medallist was arrested on Feb. 17 at a Moscow airport with...
US News and World Report
Woman Arrested on Suspicion of Killing 12-Year-Old Girl in Paris
PARIS (Reuters) -French authorities have arrested a 24-year-old woman on suspicion of killing a 12-year-old girl whose body, covered in cuts and bruises, was found in a plastic trunk outside her home in Paris, in a case that has shocked the country. The murder of the girl, named Lola, quickly...
Above the law? How right-wing sheriffs are using their powers to back the Trump agenda
Nearly half of sheriffs in a nationwide survey felt that in their home counties, they are the final word on what’s legal and constitutional — no matter what state or federal laws or Supreme Court decisions say.It’s a sign of the growing influence of “constitutional sheriff” ideology that’s spread to departments across the country in the last decade, a mindset that’s pushed sheriffs to resist Covid rules, gun laws, investigate election conspiracies, pal around with militia men, and racially profile their constituents.According to a survey of 500 sheriffs across the country conducted by The Marshall Project and political scientists Emily...
Bill Barr torches Biden's 'insane' border policy in face of drug epidemic: 'We have to take on the cartels'
Former Trump Attorney General Bill Barr criticized Biden's border policies and inaction to combat the growing drug crisis on Wednesday's 'America's Newsroom.'
GOP Candidate Who Railed Against DREAMers Had an Undocumented Grandmother
Nevada’s Republican Senate candidate Adam Laxalt has taken a firm stance against illegal immigration and against protecting the rights of DREAMers. But that comes in stark contrast to his own family history. Laxalt’s late father, former New Mexico Sen. Pete Domenici—the state’s longest serving U.S. Senator–once revealed in a 2006 speech that Laxalt’s Italian grandmother was undocumented, according to Axios. After coming to the U.S. at the age of 3, she “unknowingly was an illegal alien,” Domenici said, and federal immigration officials detained her during the early 1940s. After six months, Domenici said his family paid for a lawyer who helped fix her immigration status, amending her “certificate of arrival” to say she came in legally, according to Axios. Now, many immigrants don’t have the same opportunities and are instead deported, DREAMer activist Astrid Silva told Axios. Read it at Axios
Malawi police discover mass grave of 25 Ethiopian migrants
Authorities in Malawi have discovered a mass grave in the north of the country containing the remains of 25 people suspected to be migrants from Ethiopia. “The grave was discovered late on Tuesday but we cordoned it off and started exhuming today. So far, we have discovered 25 bodies,” police spokesperson Peter Kalaya told AFP.
US News and World Report
U.N. Agency Flags Concern Over Mass Venezuelan Expulsions From U.S.
MEXICO CITY/CIUDAD JUAREZ (Reuters) - As hundreds of Venezuelan migrants were expelled to Mexico from the United States under a new policy over the past week, the United Nations voiced concern that shelters were being overwhelmed, leaving families without places to stay in the dangerous border region. More than 3,000...
US News and World Report
Chicago Woman, 87, Found Dead in Wheelchair After Assault
CHICAGO (AP) — An 87-year-old Chicago woman who was found dead in her apartment at a senior living complex died following an assault, authorities said. An autopsy found that Mae Brown suffered multiple injuries from an assault and her weekend death was ruled a homicide, the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.
US News and World Report
California Guard Gets 12 Year Prison Term for Killing Inmate
SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — A California correctional officer was sentenced to more than 12 years in federal prison on Monday for causing the death of an inmate in 2016 and pepper-spraying another because he thought it was “funny." Arturo Pacheco, 40, was escorting a 65-year-old inmate whose hands...
US News and World Report
Italy Arrests Naples Prison Ombudsman for Smuggling Drugs, Phones Into Jail
ROME (Reuters) - The public official responsible for safeguarding prisoners rights in the Italian city of Naples was arrested on Tuesday on charges of smuggling drugs and mobile phones to inmates, police said in a statement. Pietro Ioia was arrested along with seven other people. Under Italian law, prison ombudsmen...
US News and World Report
Analyst Acquitted at Trial Over Discredited Trump Dossier
ALEXANDRIA, Va. (AP) — A jury on Tuesday acquitted a think tank analyst accused of lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a discredited dossier about former President Donald Trump. The case against Igor Danchenko was the third and possibly final case brought by Special...
US News and World Report
Russia Fighter Crashes Into Apartments in City Near Ukraine, Killing 13
YEYSK, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the southern city of Yeysk shortly after take-off on Monday, engulfing apartments in a fireball and killing at least 13 people, Interfax news agency reported. A further 19 people suffered injuries, agencies quoted local officials as saying....
US News and World Report
Russian Missile Strikes Apartment Building in Ukrainian Port City Mykolaiv
MYKOLAIV, Ukraine (Reuters) - A Russian missile struck an apartment building in the southern Ukrainian port city Mykolaiv, in one of three explosions heard there in the early hours of Tuesday, a Reuters witness said. The missile completely destroyed one wing of the building in the downtown area, leaving a...
US News and World Report
The Bahamas Would Send Troops to Haiti if Asked, Minister Says
NASSAU (Reuters) - The Bahamas would send troops or police to Haiti as part of a peacekeeping force if asked to do so by the United Nations or the Caribbean Community, a Bahamian government minister said on Tuesday, as Haiti's humanitarian crisis continues to worsen. The United States and Mexico...
US News and World Report
10 Juvenile Offenders Now in Area of Louisiana Adult Prison
BRIDGE CITY, La. (AP) — Ten young offenders from a suburban New Orleans juvenile lockup plagued by violence and escapes were transferred to the state's main adult prison Tuesday, a temporary move allowed by a federal judge over the objections of criminal justice advocates and the young inmates' families.
