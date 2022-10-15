Read full article on original website
US News and World Report
Russia Says Seized Ukrainian Lands Are Under Its Nuclear Protection
LONDON (Reuters) -Russia said on Tuesday that four Ukrainian regions whose annexation it proclaimed last month are under the protection of its nuclear arsenal. The statement from the Kremlin came at a moment of acute tension, with both NATO and Russia expected to hold military exercises shortly to test the readiness of their nuclear weapons forces.
US News and World Report
UK Defence Ministry: Russian Logistical Issues Intensify After Crimea Bridge Blast
(Reuters) - Logistical issues faced by Russian forces in southern Ukraine have become more acute following damage to a key bridge to Crimea on Oct. 8, a British intelligence update said on Monday. "With the Russian presence in Kherson strained, and the supply routes through Crimea degraded, the ground line...
US News and World Report
Democrats Want Drastic Punishments for Saudis, But Breaking With Kingdom Is Not So Easy
President Franklin Roosevelt first met with the king of Saudi Arabia in the waning months of World War II ostensibly for the ambitious American leader to secure a place in British-controlled Palestine for 10,000 displaced Jewish people. [. READ:. Russia Reveals New Details of Crimean Bridge Attack ]. But what...
US News and World Report
Iran Prison Fire Death Toll Grows as Some EU States Call for Sanctions
DUBAI (Reuters) -Eight prisoners died as a result of a fire at Tehran's Evin prison over the weekend, Iran's judiciary said on Monday, doubling the death toll from a blaze that has increased pressure on the government as it struggles to contain mass protests. The fate of Mahsa Amini, a...
US News and World Report
Madagascar Minister Fired for Voting Against Russia's Ukraine Annexation
ANTANANARIVO (Reuters) - Madagascar's president has fired his foreign affairs minister for voting at the United Nations to condemn Russian-organised referendums to annex four partially-occupied regions in Ukraine, two sources at the president's office said. Last Wednesday, the U.N. General Assembly voted overwhelmingly to condemn what it said was Russia's...
US News and World Report
Ukraine's Zelenskiy: Russian Occupiers 'Terrorise and Kill Civilians'
KYIV (Reuters) - Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy accused Russia of terrorising and killing civilians following air attacks on Ukrainian cities on Tuesday. He said one person had been killed in a missile strike on a residential building on the southern city of Mykolaiv but gave no other details of casualties.
US News and World Report
Russia's Men in Kherson Tell Civilians to Flee, Pledge to Repel Looming Ukrainian Attack
LONDON (Reuters) -Russian-installed officials in the occupied Ukrainian city of Kherson said on Wednesday they were preparing to defend it from imminent Ukrainian attack and urged civilians to flee as soon as possible. The Russian-appointed governor of the region, Vladimir Saldo, said in a TV interview: "No one is about...
US News and World Report
Two Spanish Tourists Killed in Air Balloon Accident in Turkey's Cappadocia
ANKARA (Reuters) - Two Spanish tourists were killed and three were injured on Tuesday when the hot air balloon they were travelling in made a hard landing in Turkey's Cappadocia, the local governor's office said. The hot air balloon had taken off from the district of Avanos at sunrise, the...
Malawi police discover mass grave of 25 Ethiopian migrants
Authorities in Malawi have discovered a mass grave in the north of the country containing the remains of 25 people suspected to be migrants from Ethiopia. “The grave was discovered late on Tuesday but we cordoned it off and started exhuming today. So far, we have discovered 25 bodies,” police spokesperson Peter Kalaya told AFP.
US News and World Report
Ukraine Moves to Cut Diplomatic Ties With Iran After Drone Attacks
KYIV (Reuters) -Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday he was submitting a proposal to President Volodymyr Zelenskiy to formally cut diplomatic ties with Tehran after a wave of Russian attacks using what Kyiv says are Iranian-made drones. Russia launched dozens of "kamikaze" drones on targets in Ukraine on Monday, striking...
US News and World Report
Iran Agrees to Ship Missiles, More Drones to Russia, Defying the West-Sources
(Reuters) -Iran has promised to provide Russia with surface to surface missiles, in addition to more drones, two senior Iranian officials and two Iranian diplomats told Reuters, a move that is likely to infuriate the United States and other Western powers. A deal was agreed on Oct. 6 when Iran's...
US News and World Report
EU to Sanction 8 People, Entities Over Iranian Drone Use by Russia
BRUSSELS (Reuters) -European Union governments have provisionally agreed to impose sanctions on eight people and entities over the use of Iranian-made drones in Russian strikes on Ukraine, three diplomats said. Ukraine has reported a spate of Russian attacks using Iranian-made Shahed-136 drones in recent weeks. Iran denies supplying drones to...
Iran's Elnaz Rekabi, who competed without hijab, in Tehran
DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iranian climber Elnaz Rekabi returned to Tehran early Wednesday after competing in South Korea without wearing a headscarf, an act widely seen as support for anti-government demonstrators amid weeks of protests over the Islamic Republic’s mandatory hijab. After landing, Rekabi gave a careful, emotionless interview to Iran’s hard-line state television, saying that going without a hijab had been an “unintentional” act on her part. However, hundreds gathered outside Imam Khomeini International Airport — including women not wearing the hijab — and cheered for “Elnaz the Champion,” casting Rekabi as an inspiration for their continued protests. The future Rekabi faces after returning home remains unclear. Supporters and Farsi-language media outside of Iran have worried about Rekabi’s safety after her return, especially as activists say the demonstrations have seen security forces arrest thousands so far. The differing reception for Rekabi shows the growing fissures in Iranian society as nationwide protests sparked by the Sept. 16 death of a 22-year-old woman are in their fifth week. Mahsa Amini was detained by the country’s morality police over her clothing — and her death has prompted women to remove their hijabs in public.
US News and World Report
U.S. Seeking to Make It Harder for Iran to Sell Drones to Russia
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States will continue to take "practical, aggressive" steps to make it harder for Iran to sell drones and missiles to Russia, State Department deputy spokesperson Vedant Patel said on Tuesday, adding that Washington had a number of tools to hold both Moscow and Tehran accountable. Patel,...
US News and World Report
'We Want Respect': Putin's Authority Tested in Central Asia
ALMATY (Reuters) - Sensing that Russia has been weakened by its war in Ukraine, some of its closest allies in Central Asia are displaying a newly assertive streak. The region's five former Soviet republics are increasingly standing up to Moscow, aware of their new-found leverage as Russia looks to their markets and trade routes in a bid to circumvent Western sanctions.
US News and World Report
Russia Fighter Crashes Into Apartments in City Near Ukraine, Killing 13
YEYSK, Russia (Reuters) -A Russian fighter plane crashed into a residential building in the southern city of Yeysk shortly after take-off on Monday, engulfing apartments in a fireball and killing at least 13 people, Interfax news agency reported. A further 19 people suffered injuries, agencies quoted local officials as saying....
US News and World Report
UK Foreign Minister Says Beating of Protester at Chinese Consulate 'Unacceptable'
LONDON (Reuters) -British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly said on Wednesday the treatment of a protester seen being pulled into the grounds of a Chinese consulate and beaten was "unacceptable" while the Consul-General said demonstrators had stormed its grounds. The altercation occurred on Sunday during a demonstration against Chinese President Xi...
US News and World Report
The Bahamas Would Send Troops to Haiti if Asked, Minister Says
NASSAU (Reuters) - The Bahamas would send troops or police to Haiti as part of a peacekeeping force if asked to do so by the United Nations or the Caribbean Community, a Bahamian government minister said on Tuesday, as Haiti's humanitarian crisis continues to worsen. The United States and Mexico...
US News and World Report
U.S. Mulls Joint Weapons Production With Taiwan
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The U.S. government is considering a plan to jointly produce weapons with Taiwan, a business lobby said on Wednesday, an initiative intended to speed up arms transfers to bolster Taipei's deterrence against China. U.S. presidents have approved more than $20 billion in weapons sales to Taiwan since 2017...
US News and World Report
Frustrated Nigerians 'Flee' Abroad in Punishing Pre-Election Brain Drain
LAGOS (Reuters) - Nnamdi Nwaogu, a 44-year-old IT worker, has packed his bags. In Lagos, Nigeria's frenetic commercial capital, galloping inflation and a plunging naira have pummeled his salary. Nwaogu, like hundreds of other Nigerians, left amid a brain drain that is punishing even for a nation used to losing...
