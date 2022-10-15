Read full article on original website
Clear Capital Lays Off More Than 25% of StaffAnthony J LynchReno, NV
4 Great Burger Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
3 Great Seafood Places in NevadaAlina AndrasNevada State
Reno accepting proposals for murals on National Bowling Stadium until November 7D.J. EatonReno, NV
Chewy Unveils a New Ecommerce Fulfillment Center in North RenoAnthony J LynchReno, NV
hawaiinewsnow.com
‘Bows football powers past Nevada, 31-16, to clinch first conference win
HONOLULU (HawaiiNewsNow) - The University of Hawaii returned to the Clarence T.C Ching Athletics Complex for the first time in three weeks on Saturday, coming out victorious over Nevada, 31-16. The win moves Hawaii to 2-5 on the season and 1-1 in the Mountain West Conference — head coach Timmy Chang’s first conference win.
boisestatepublicradio.org
Mountain West housing markets may be cooling down
Home prices increased significantly during the pandemic, and markets in the Mountain West saw some of the country's biggest hikes. But now , some cities in the region might see those prices come back to earth. Real estate analytics company CoreLogic recently released a report on home prices in the...
livability.com
Why I Built My Business in Reno, Nevada
These business owners came for the lifestyle but appreciate all the perks of doing business in Reno. Location is everything when building a business, so we sat down with two Reno-based business owners — Adam Kiefer of Talage and Relina Shirley of HideIt Mounts — to discuss why they built their companies in the “Biggest Little City in the World.”
State DMV offices in Las Vegas, Reno to reopen Monday after internet outage
Nevada Department of Motor Vehicle offices are set to reopen Monday after an internet outage closed them Friday and Saturday, the agency said on its website.
Housing Wire
KOLO TV Reno
Sparks Mayoral Race 2022: Lawson vs. Garvey
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The race to become the next mayor of Sparks comes down to incumbent Ed Lawson against challenger Christine Garvey. Lawson was first elected to the Sparks City Council in 2010, and has been Mayor since September of 2020. Garvey is a dental hygenist by trade, but has recently spent a dozen years as a trustee for the Clark County School District.
KOLO TV Reno
Reno man sentenced for sending death threats to elected officials
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - The State of Nevada has sentenced a Reno man to 6 to 15 years in prison for sending death threats to elected officials. Matthew Carter had his sentence handed down on Oct. 12. “Carter’s actions were repugnant and beyond the pale, and my office will never...
Tahoe Daily Tribune
‘Be a Tahoe Hero’: Incline woman launches trash program
INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. — Incline Village’s Carolyn Usinger, known for picking up litter on major highways around Lake Tahoe, has created a program that allows anyone to pick up trash. She has also announced a number of recommendations to local agencies and community members in order to alleviate the amount of trash left in the basin.
2news.com
Developers Break Ground on New Senior Living Complex in Reno
(October 18, 2022) Greenstreet Development and Vintage Housing is breaking ground on a new affordable senior living complex at 260 Winter Street in Reno. Vintage at Washington Station will be a senior-restricted development, available to residents age 55 and above. All of the units will be affordable to seniors at or below 60% of area median income (AMI). The project will set aside five home units at 45% of the AMI.
KOLO TV Reno
Sun Valley fire displaces 5
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A fire starting in Sun Valley spread to a home Monday morning, displacing five people. Truckee Meadows Fire and NV Energy responded to the blaze near East First Avenue and Carol Street. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office says its deputies located a small fire in the backyard of a residence there.
KOLO TV Reno
Col. Evan Kirkwood named new commander of Air Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -Col. Evan Kirkwood was recognized as the new commander of the Nevada National Guard’s 152nd Airlift Wing in a ceremony Saturday. Kirkwood succeeded Col. Jeremy Ford. Kirkwood grew up in Incline Village and moved to Reno in 1993, then joined the Air National Guard in 1994.
KOLO TV Reno
Is rainbow fentanyl a threat this Halloween?
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - You’ve probably heard of rainbow fentanyl. The DEA annouced law enforcement had seized the highly addictive and colorful drug in 26 states earlier this summer. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office found the pills here in Nevada but say parents shouldn’t worry about the drugs this...
Nevada women accused of money laundering after $7 million Ponzi scheme
The U.S Attorney's Office for the District of New Jersey announced on Tuesday that a Nevada woman was indicted on charges related to a $7 million advance fee Ponzi scheme.
KOLO TV Reno
Harvest Festival at Andelin Family Farm
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Did you get your pumpkin yet? There’s still time to visit the pumpkin patch and enjoy the family friendly activities out on the farm in Spanish Springs. Cameron and Natalie Andelin visited KOLO 8 to talk about what people can expect this year at the Harvest Festival.
2news.com
Walk Held in Downtown Reno for White Cane Awareness Day
On October 15, 2022, blind people from the National Federation of the Blind of Nevada and Northern Nevada Center for Independent Living walked through Downtown Reno in celebration of Blind Equality Achievement Month and White Cane Awareness Day. The group met at RTC 4th Street Station and had lunch after...
KOLO TV Reno
Reno gastropub wants to help singles find love
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - Pandemic restrictions created a bigger demand for dating apps, but swiping left or right and the long aimless conversations on apps have led fatigued singles back to basics: Meeting in real life. Debbie McCarthy, also known as ‘About Town Deb’ for her food, wine and travel...
2news.com
mynews4.com
