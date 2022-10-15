Read full article on original website
KOMU
MDC to stock Moberly's Beuth Park Lake with 1,000 rainbow trout
MOBERLY − Rainbow trout will be stocked in Moberly's Beuth Park lake, thanks to a partnership between the city of Moberly and Missouri's Department of Conservation. More than 1,000 rainbow trout, averaging one foot in length, will be moved from Montauk Fish Hatchery to the lake on Oct. 31.
939theeagle.com
Major Centralia manufacturer getting extra orders after Hurricane Ian
Hurricane Ian’s devastating impact on Florida has kept Boone County’s largest manufacturer busy. Regional Economic Development Incorporated (REDI) executive vice president Bernie Andrews tells 939 the Eagle that REDI staff and board members toured the Hubbell Power Systems facility in Centralia in late September. “The day we were...
KOMU
Overnight warming center moves to Wilkes Boulevard Church and away from Wabash Bus Station
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council approved funds Monday night to make Wilkes Boulevard Methodist Church an overnight warming center through Turning Point, instead of using the Wabash Bus Station. Darren Morton, the managing director at Turning Point, said he's excited for the warming center to move to Wilkes this...
KOMU
Two men work to help Columbia's youth one step at a time
COLUMBIA - For the past 43 years, the MO High Steppers founder and executive director Rolando Barry and assistant drill master Tyrone Raybon have been working to evolve the youth community in Columbia with performing arts. The high steppers are the only drill team in mid-Missouri. The team consists of...
See Why This Missouri Dome Home Just Got Famous on TikTok
When you build homes like this, you tend to get people's attention. That's definitely the case for this home near Sedalia, Missouri that just got famous on TikTok for their unique shape. This is 1086 Red Fox Road in Otterville, Missouri which is just east of Sedalia. Houses That Are...
KOMU
Jefferson City Council discusses demolition of historic Capitol Avenue buildings
JEFFERSON CITY – The Jefferson City Council met Monday night to discuss structural assessments and proposed demolition of 11 properties on or around the historic Capitol Avenue. The council also approved the fiscal year 2023 budget. The council discussed two potential paths forward: renovation or demolition. The discussion began...
939theeagle.com
(AUDIO): West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford appears live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”
West-central Missouri GOP congressional candidate Mark Alford is predicting that Republicans will retake control of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate in November. Mr. Alford is the GOP nominee in the new fourth congressional district, which includes parts of Columbia, Centralia, Hallsville, Sedalia, Harrisonville and Lamar. Alford joined us live on 939 the Eagle’s “Wake Up Mid-Missouri”, telling listeners that two big issues he hears about from voters are Columbia’s I-70 and Highway 63 interchange and the southern border with Mexico. Alford is calling for the completion of the border wall:
KOMU
Local organization begins preparations for 25th annual Everybody Eats event
COLUMBIA — Powerhouse Community Development Corporation (PCDC) announced Tuesday that it is in the early stages of preparing for its 25th annual Everybody Eats project. The project, A Time to Give Thanks, which gets meals to those in need during the Thanksgiving season, consists of three events: the primary food drive, food box distribution and the Thanksgiving hot meal.
krcgtv.com
Attorney General "looking into" Lake Ozark Music Festival after complaint of fraud
LAKE OZARK — The Office of the Missouri Attorney General is investigating the Lake Ozark Music Festival for complaints of fraud, a spokesperson confirmed to KRCG 13. The music festival, which was suddenly shut down in July, was the subject of a KRCG 13 investigation earlier this month, which found several investors claiming they were scammed out of money, as well as finding the festival's purported organizer to be a convicted felon named Mike Leffingwell.
KOMU
War on Poverty Conference to take place on Monday, Columbia resident speaks out
COLUMBIA - A conference addressing innovative ways to tackle issues related to poverty is taking place Monday recognizing International Eradication of Poverty Day. It is taking place at The Salvation Army Columbia Social Services building from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. The event is co-hosted by The Salvation Army and the Harry S Truman School of Public Affairs.
KOMU
EmVP UPDATE: 'Fulton Greeter' receives new wheelchair from donations
FULTON - For nearly the last two decades, Pastor Mike Crowson has been smiling and waving to cars from the corner of Second and Bluff Streets. "Just seeing people and hopefully putting a smile on their face," Crowson said about why he makes it a point to wave outside him house.
KOMU
New Columbia Regional Airport terminal nearly complete
The Columbia Regional Airport is inching closer to opening its new terminal to the public. Set to take place Wednesday, Oct. 19, the ribbon-cutting ceremony will include comments from Gov. Mike Parson, Columbia Mayor Barbara Buffaloe and a tour for those in attendance. Flights through the new terminal will begin...
KOMU
MU paints the town gold with a dome lighting ceremony
COLUMBIA - The dome of Jesse Hall was turned gold Sunday to kick off homecoming week. Community members gathered outside Jesse Hall at 7 p.m. to watch the dome lighting ceremony and concert by local band, The Brink. This year marks the 111th year of MU homecoming traditions. Many are...
KOMU
Forecast: A warm-up begins today sending temps to near 80 this weekend
It will still be very chilly Wednesday, but temps will be soaring later this week!. Wednesday morning will be very cold and down near record lows. After the freeze we had Tuesday morning, frost and freeze alerts will no longer be issued by the National Weather Service as they have determined the 'growing season' for central Missouri is now over.
KOMU
Columbia to host monkeypox vaccination clinics
COLUMBIA — In response to the confirmation of monkeypox cases in Boone County, the Columbia/Boone County Public Health and Human Services (PHHS) will host four separate vaccination clinics throughout the rest of October. The first clinic will be held Wednesday, Oct. 19 at the Arch and Column Pub, located...
KOMU
Columbia City Council appoints five Citizens Police Review Board members
COLUMBIA - The Columbia City Council voted in five new Citizens Police Review Board members at its Monday night meeting. Three vacancies on the board had existed since it was suspended in August. The suspension was caused by three members resigning from the board. Mayor Barbara Buffaloe added at that time that there was "unwelcome behavior" at a recent board meeting.
KOMU
Salvation Army hosts 'first of its kind' conference to address poverty
COLUMBIA − The Salvation Army hosted its first conference Monday innovating new ideas to attack poverty in Columbia. The conference's initiative was to bring together different representatives to gather ideas on how to attack the poverty problem locally, and what on-going work organizations are doing. The Salvation Army invited...
lakeexpo.com
Semi Overturns, Blocking Highway 5 On Monday Afternoon
SUNRISE BEACH, Mo. — Highway 5 was blocked Monday afternoon due to non-injury vehicle accident in front of Captain Ron’s. According to a photo taken by the Sunrise Beach Fire Protection District, it appears that a semi-truck overturned and blocked a lane of traffic on Highway 5. "Please...
KOMU
Mizzou Men's Hoops announces tip-off times for non-conference schedule, full schedule set
COLUMBIA - Mizzou Men's Hoops has confirmed several tip-off times for non-conference games this season including the season opener on Nov. 7. The Dennis Gates era will begin against Southern Indiana at Mizzou Arena with a tip-off time of 7 pm CT. Mizzou also added an exhibition game against Washington...
krcgtv.com
Jefferson City Council approves compost funding after public backlash
JEFFERSON CITY — City funding for a free compost dump site will extend another year after public outcry led to a last-minute provision from the Jefferson City Council. The council voted unanimously to approve a budget on Monday night for the next fiscal year, working against a deadline as their last chance to do so. After the most recent round of negotiations, that budget proposal did not include provisions for the city's free access to a compost dump.
