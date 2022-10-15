Read full article on original website
Cleveland's Most Dangerous NeighborhoodsTerry MansfieldCleveland, OH
Major off-price retail chain opening another new location in OhioKristen WaltersWarrensville Heights, OH
Missing In MassachusettsThe Vivid Faces of the VanishedCleveland, OH
If You're Looking for a Bagel Sandwich, You Should Visit This Place in North Olmsted, OhioIsla ChiuNorth Olmsted, OH
Garfield Heights Teachers' Headed for a Strike: The Black Women Commission Shows Support and School Board Walks OutBrown on ClevelandGarfield Heights, OH
Bill Belichick reveals why he did not attend Robert Kraft’s wedding
New England Patriots owner Robert Kraft got married on Friday night in a surprise wedding ceremony, and some of the most recognizable figures from the sports world were in attendance. Bill Belichick, however, was not there. Now we know why. Kraft, 81, married 47-year-old Dr. Dana Blumberg in New York...
What Robert Kraft Told Bailey Zappe Inside Patriots Locker Room
Does Robert Kraft have “Zappe Fever” like the rest of New England?. That might be a stretch, but the Patriots owner clearly was pleased with how rookie quarterback Bailey Zappe played in Sunday’s win over the Browns in Cleveland. The Patriots on Monday shared a video of...
Buccaneers need coaching change after terrible loss
The Buccaneers just lost to one of the worst teams in the NFL. A coaching change of some type should be on the horizon. This was one of the worst losses in a while for the Buccaneers. Despite everything that has happened over the years and everything that was working...
Look: Todd Bowles Sends Clear Message To Bucs Players On Monday
The Buccaneers were embarrassed by the Steelers of Pittsburgh on Sunday afternoon. It's an important wake-up call for Tom Brady and Co. In speaking with reporters this Monday afternoon, Bucs coach Todd Bowles sent a clear message to his players. Bowles believes some of his players are ...
Bill Belichick explains snubbing Brenden Schooler's fumble celebration
New England Patriots coach Bill Belichick is obviously a man who leads by example, as evident in him snubbing special-teamer Brenden Schooler’s fumble celebration in Sunday’s game against the Cleveland Browns. Schooler, who came up with a muffed punt late in the fourth quarter, attempted to give the...
Bill Belichick Getting Praised After Surprise Benching News
Perhaps Bill Belichick did know what he was doing when it came to J.C. Jackson. Jackson, who played for the New England Patriots from 2018-21, signed a massive five-year $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers over the offseason. It came after Belichick decided not to sign him back...
As Bailey Zappe Impresses Again, How Will Patriots Proceed At QB?
CLEVELAND — Mac Jones traveled with the Patriots to Cleveland this weekend. He warmed up pregame, albeit not with anything approaching his usual intensity. He watched Sunday’s game from the sideline, the first time he’s done so since suffering his high ankle sprain three weeks earlier. By...
Buccaneers should leave weakest link is Pittsburgh
The Buccaneers are losing against one of the worst teams in the NFL right now. The weakest link absolutely has to go to save this team. How we got to this point is beyond this writer. The Buccaneers were one of the best teams in the NFL less than a year ago. The loss of some offensive linemen hurt, but the Bucs had the weapons to overcome losses like that.
NFL Rumors: Jack Easterby Claims He Left Patriots For Bizarre Reason
Jack Easterby’s puzzling tenure in Houston finally came to a close Monday when the Texans relieved the 39-year-old of his duties as executive vice president of football operations. Easterby’s rapid rise to power in Houston came after a six-year tenure in New England, where he served as a character...
Browns Fans Are Calling For The Firing Of A Coach
It seems like the Cleveland Browns are in a bit of a slump. Their Sunday loss to the New England Patriots drops them to 2-4 this season. However, fans are done with the coaching in Cleveland. The frustration is boiling over, as fans want one Browns’ coach to be fired....
Patriots Rally To Congratulate Bill Belichick Following Milestone Win
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made history Sunday, opening up an opportunity for the players on New England’s roster to sing his praises. Belichick moved into a tie for second place on the NFL all-time wins list among head coaches Sunday after New England earned a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The win was Belichick’s 324th to tie Chicago Bears legend George Halas, bringing him within 23 of the all-time record set by famed Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.
Tyquan Thornton’s performance ‘speaks volumes’ to Patriots as rookie battles personal issues
Tyquan Thornton made a major impact in just his second career NFL game on Sunday. The Patriots’ second-round rookie receiver caught four passes for 37 yards and had three carries for 16 yards. Most importantly, Thornton scored his first two NFL touchdowns (a receiving and a rushing touchdown) to help the Patriots beat the Browns, 38-15.
Leftover Patriots Thoughts: The Mac Jones takes are awful
BOSTON -- Silly me.I thought, having witnessed two decades of the finest quarterback play that's ever taken place in the history of football, that everyone in the New England region would have an elevated understanding of the position. A heightened education on greatness at the QB position. An existence on a higher plane.I fear I may have been mistaken.Not all that long ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was the next Tom Brady. Now nine years into his career, Garoppolo has clearly fallen a touch short of that high bar.Then, Mac Jones was The Guy™. No doubt about it; the Patriots got their...
Russell Wilson and Nathaniel Hackett Sound Off Following MNF Loss to Chargers
Hear from Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson and head coach Nathaniel Hackett following Broncos 19-16 loss against the Chargers on MNF.
Hoosiers in the NFL: Week 6 of the 2022 season
Each week Peegs.com checks in on the all the action in the NFL and how former Hoosier players are doing around the league. This week we take a look at how nine former Indiana players active in the NFL performed in week 6 of the 2022 season, and how each of their respective teams did.
Decision date locked in for top-ranked CB Cormani McClain
The decision date is locked in for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. The Top247’s No. 1 cornerback will announce his college decision on Oct. 27 with the ceremony at the RP Funding Center beginning at 6 pm (EST). “He’s ready to get it over with,” McClain’s mother...
Washington gets his most snaps yet as a Pirate
Came to East Carolina with hopes of stepping into a key role in the secondary for the Pirates. He’s had to be a little patient in that quest as he learned a new defense, but the graduate transfer from Buffalo and Charlotte native got the most snaps of his time with ECU in Saturday’s 47-45 four-overtime victory over Memphis.
Zion Tupuola-Fetui on skates? Nah, that's for the other guy!
Zion Tupuola-Fetui burst onto the scene in 2020. It was a shortened year, but arguably no one nationally made a bigger impact in a smaller time frame than the man they call ZTF. After that season, it was assumed ZTF would continue to rise while anchoring Washington's front 7 with...
Two Buckeyes make AP midseason All-American team
While postseason college football awards won't come for another couple of months, we are now at or past, depending on when teams have their off weekends, the halfway point of the season. That is typically a time when watch lists are updated or midseason awards are handed out. On Tuesday,...
Alex Bregman, DJ LeMahieu square off in ALCS
Former LSU infielders DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees and Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros will meet in the American League Championship Series that begins at 6:37 p.m. CT Wednesday in Houston. The winner of the New York-Houston ALCS will meet the winner of the San Diego-Philadelphia National League Championship Series in the World Series.
