Cleveland, OH

FanSided

Buccaneers need coaching change after terrible loss

The Buccaneers just lost to one of the worst teams in the NFL. A coaching change of some type should be on the horizon. This was one of the worst losses in a while for the Buccaneers. Despite everything that has happened over the years and everything that was working...
TAMPA, FL
The Spun

Bill Belichick Getting Praised After Surprise Benching News

Perhaps Bill Belichick did know what he was doing when it came to J.C. Jackson. Jackson, who played for the New England Patriots from 2018-21, signed a massive five-year $82.5 million deal with the Los Angeles Chargers over the offseason. It came after Belichick decided not to sign him back...
FanSided

Buccaneers should leave weakest link is Pittsburgh

The Buccaneers are losing against one of the worst teams in the NFL right now. The weakest link absolutely has to go to save this team. How we got to this point is beyond this writer. The Buccaneers were one of the best teams in the NFL less than a year ago. The loss of some offensive linemen hurt, but the Bucs had the weapons to overcome losses like that.
TAMPA, FL
NESN

NFL Rumors: Jack Easterby Claims He Left Patriots For Bizarre Reason

Jack Easterby’s puzzling tenure in Houston finally came to a close Monday when the Texans relieved the 39-year-old of his duties as executive vice president of football operations. Easterby’s rapid rise to power in Houston came after a six-year tenure in New England, where he served as a character...
HOUSTON, TX
Yardbarker

Browns Fans Are Calling For The Firing Of A Coach

It seems like the Cleveland Browns are in a bit of a slump. Their Sunday loss to the New England Patriots drops them to 2-4 this season. However, fans are done with the coaching in Cleveland. The frustration is boiling over, as fans want one Browns’ coach to be fired....
CLEVELAND, OH
NESN

Patriots Rally To Congratulate Bill Belichick Following Milestone Win

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick made history Sunday, opening up an opportunity for the players on New England’s roster to sing his praises. Belichick moved into a tie for second place on the NFL all-time wins list among head coaches Sunday after New England earned a Week 6 victory over the Cleveland Browns. The win was Belichick’s 324th to tie Chicago Bears legend George Halas, bringing him within 23 of the all-time record set by famed Miami Dolphins coach Don Shula.
CBS Boston

Leftover Patriots Thoughts: The Mac Jones takes are awful

BOSTON -- Silly me.I thought, having witnessed two decades of the finest quarterback play that's ever taken place in the history of football, that everyone in the New England region would have an elevated understanding of the position. A heightened education on greatness at the QB position. An existence on a higher plane.I fear I may have been mistaken.Not all that long ago, Jimmy Garoppolo was the next Tom Brady. Now nine years into his career, Garoppolo has clearly fallen a touch short of that high bar.Then, Mac Jones was The Guy™. No doubt about it; the Patriots got their...
247Sports

Hoosiers in the NFL: Week 6 of the 2022 season

Each week Peegs.com checks in on the all the action in the NFL and how former Hoosier players are doing around the league. This week we take a look at how nine former Indiana players active in the NFL performed in week 6 of the 2022 season, and how each of their respective teams did.
BLOOMINGTON, IN
247Sports

Decision date locked in for top-ranked CB Cormani McClain

The decision date is locked in for Lakeland (Fla.) High five-star cornerback Cormani McClain. The Top247’s No. 1 cornerback will announce his college decision on Oct. 27 with the ceremony at the RP Funding Center beginning at 6 pm (EST). “He’s ready to get it over with,” McClain’s mother...
LAKELAND, FL
247Sports

Washington gets his most snaps yet as a Pirate

Came to East Carolina with hopes of stepping into a key role in the secondary for the Pirates. He’s had to be a little patient in that quest as he learned a new defense, but the graduate transfer from Buffalo and Charlotte native got the most snaps of his time with ECU in Saturday’s 47-45 four-overtime victory over Memphis.
GREENVILLE, NC
247Sports

Two Buckeyes make AP midseason All-American team

While postseason college football awards won't come for another couple of months, we are now at or past, depending on when teams have their off weekends, the halfway point of the season. That is typically a time when watch lists are updated or midseason awards are handed out. On Tuesday,...
COLUMBUS, OH
247Sports

Alex Bregman, DJ LeMahieu square off in ALCS

Former LSU infielders DJ LeMahieu of the New York Yankees and Alex Bregman of the Houston Astros will meet in the American League Championship Series that begins at 6:37 p.m. CT Wednesday in Houston. The winner of the New York-Houston ALCS will meet the winner of the San Diego-Philadelphia National League Championship Series in the World Series.
HOUSTON, TX

