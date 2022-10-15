Read full article on original website
Mason Greenwood to spend more than a month in custody over attempted rape charge
Manchester United footballer Mason Greenwood was remanded into custody on Monday after he appeared in court charged with attempted rape, Britain’s PA news agency reported. The 21-year-old striker was also charged with controlling and coercive behavior and Section 47 assault of a woman — or assault occasioning bodily harm — England’s Greater Manchester Police said Saturday, adding he was arrested earlier that day.
Man United charged for failing to control players in match
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Manchester United has been charged by the Football Association for failing to control its players during its 0-0 draw with Newcastle. United’s players angrily remonstrated with referee Craig Pawson after he ruled out a Cristiano Ronaldo goal shortly after halftime. The official included the incident in his match report which led to the FA charge.
Hadley woman accused of using bees to attack sheriff's deputies
LONGMEADOW – A woman is accused of using bees to attack members of the Hampden County Sheriff's Department as they attempted to enforce an eviction at a Longmeadow home.On October 12, deputies said Rorie Susan Woods, 55, of Hadley pulled up to the scene of an ongoing eviction on Memery Lane.The woman left her dog in the car and walked over to "manufactured bee hives" that she was towing behind her SUV. Woods allegedly began trying to open lids to release the bees.The Hampden County Sheriff's Department said deputies tried to stop Woods, but the agitated bees began circling the...
Liverpool manager Klopp charged by FA for furious outburst
MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp has been charged by the Football Association after his furious outburst in Sunday’s game against Manchester City. The German was sent off after charging out of his technical area to remonstrate with the referee’s assistant over a late incident in his team’s 1-0 win at Anfield. Klopp will not be suspended for Liverpool’s game against West Ham on Wednesday and has until Oct. 21 to respond.
The gunman who killed 2 Connecticut officers and wounded another fired over 80 shots, report says
A man who authorities say lured officers to a deadly attack fired over 80 rounds at police before he was killed by a wounded officer, the Connecticut inspector general’s office said. Bristol police Sgt. Dustin Demonte and Officer Alex Hamzy were responding to a domestic violence call Wednesday night...
