LONGMEADOW – A woman is accused of using bees to attack members of the Hampden County Sheriff's Department as they attempted to enforce an eviction at a Longmeadow home.On October 12, deputies said Rorie Susan Woods, 55, of Hadley pulled up to the scene of an ongoing eviction on Memery Lane.The woman left her dog in the car and walked over to "manufactured bee hives" that she was towing behind her SUV. Woods allegedly began trying to open lids to release the bees.The Hampden County Sheriff's Department said deputies tried to stop Woods, but the agitated bees began circling the...

