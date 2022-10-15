NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Delanie Walker knew his broken ankle was bad when he didn’t feel any pain while on the field in Miami. Not because of shock. The nerve-endings had been severed. Walker played seven more games a season later in 2019. It also took Walker nearly three years to officially retire Tuesday from the NFL. That decision came with starting a new job with the NFL Legends Community. Walker said there’s no other job like the NFL. He played 14 seasons as a sixth-round draft pick. Walker says he wanted to retire as a member of the Tennessee Titans where his career as a pass-catching tight end took off.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 17 HOURS AGO