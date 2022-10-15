Read full article on original website
Celtics honor Bill Russell prior to season opener vs 76ers
BOSTON (AP) — Bill Russell helped establish and define the standard for the Boston Celtics. The franchise honored its greatest player before its season opener against Philadelphia on Tuesday. The Celtics held the first of two planned ceremonies this season to commemorate Russell since he died July 31 at age 88. A second celebration will take place Feb. 12, Russell’s birthday. The team wore No. 6 patches on their special edition jerseys, which included a Celtics script fashioned after the same one as the Slade’s Bar and Grill restaurant that Russell owned for several years. The uniforms featured 11 gold diamonds down the sides.
Tatum, Brown each score 35, Celtics beat 76ers 126-117
BOSTON (AP) — Jayson Tatum and Jaylen Brown each scored 35 points and the Boston Celtics beat the Philadelphia 76ers 126-117 in the opening game of the NBA regular season. Malcolm Brogdon added 16 points and Grant Williams finished with 15 as the defending Eastern Conference champions gave interim coach Joe Mazzulla a victory in his debut. James Harden had 35 points — his most since joining the 76ers last season — including 12 of 12 from the free throw line. He also had five 3s. Joel Embiid added 26 points and 15 rebounds. Tyrese Maxey finished with 21 points.
Stephen Curry, Warriors celebrate championship, beat Lakers
SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Stephen Curry opened the season with 33 points, seven assists and six rebounds, and the Golden State Warriors beat LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109 after receiving their championship rings in a pregame ceremony.Jordan Poole made a pretty bounce pass assist to a driving Draymond Green for a layup and all seemed perfectly well with the defending champions almost two weeks after Green punched Poole at practice Oct. 5 then took a brief leave of absence from the team to work on his emotions. Poole wound up with 12 points and seven assists.
BREAKING: Zach LaVine's Updated Status For Bulls-Heat Game
According to Shams Charania of The Athletic and Stadium, Zach LaVine will miss Wednesday’s game between the Chicago Bulls and Miami Heat.
What they're saying: Warriors winning ways take down Lakers
The Golden State Warriors received their 2021-22 NBA championship rings and raised their first championship banner at Chase Center before dispatching the Los Angeles Lakers 123-109. NBA Championship MVP Stephen Curry led the Warriors in scoring with 33 points, and he also dished out seven assists. Small forward Andrew Wiggins made 20 points in 29 minutes while Klay Thompson scored 18 points in 20 minutes on the floor. Here's what...
Pistons rookie Jaden Ivey is ready for breakout season: 'The goal this year is to make the playoffs'
The Detroit Pistons start the regular season Wednesday against the No. 1 player in the 2022 draft, Paolo Banchero, and the Orlando Magic. The Pistons added Jaden Ivey with the No. 5 pick after both teams finished at the bottom of the Eastern Conference last season and are trying to return to playoff-caliber levels.
Capitals’ Kuznetsov suspended 1 game for high-sticking
NEW YORK (AP) — Washington Capitals center Evgeny Kuznetsov has been suspended one game for high-sticking Vancouver Canucks defenseman Kyle Burroughs. Kuznetsov swung his stick and hit Burroughs in the face with his blade late in the second period of the game Monday night. He was given a two-minute minor penalty at the time and had a hearing with the NHL’s department of player safety Tuesday. The league says this rose to the level of a suspension because of the purposeful nature of Kuznetsov’s stick swing and where it landed on Burroughs.
Yanks’ Cole available in ‘pen for ALDS Game 5, could close
NEW YORK (AP) — Yankees ace Gerrit Cole could make his first career relief appearance in Game 5 of the AL Division Series against Cleveland, possibly as a closer. New York manager Aaron Boone switched starting pitchers after Monday night’s rainout and said Nestor Cortes will take the mound on three days’ rest in place of Jameson Taillon. If the Yankees advance, Taillon would start the League Championship Series opener at the Houston Astros on Wednesday night. Yankees relievers have struggled since midseason, and New York wasted a two-run, ninth-inning lead in the Game 3 loss at Cleveland.
NFL says it’s not backing down on protecting quarterbacks
NEW YORK (AP) — The NFL isn’t backing down on protecting quarterbacks. League executive Troy Vincent said there was a healthy and spirited conversation with owners about roughing-the-passer penalties at the league’s fall meeting. A pair of disputed roughing penalties in Week 5 frustrated defensive players and had players, coaches and fans questioning what constitutes a legal hit. NFL competition committee chairman Rich McKay said the conversation on making roughing-the-passer calls reviewable lasted about 30 seconds and needs more discussion. Commissioner Roger Goodell also said the matter of who’s paying Stan Kroenke’s $790 million settlement for moving the Rams from St. Louis to Los Angeles was resolved.
Walker retires after 14 NFL seasons with Niners, Titans
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Delanie Walker knew his broken ankle was bad when he didn’t feel any pain while on the field in Miami. Not because of shock. The nerve-endings had been severed. Walker played seven more games a season later in 2019. It also took Walker nearly three years to officially retire Tuesday from the NFL. That decision came with starting a new job with the NFL Legends Community. Walker said there’s no other job like the NFL. He played 14 seasons as a sixth-round draft pick. Walker says he wanted to retire as a member of the Tennessee Titans where his career as a pass-catching tight end took off.
NHL, its workforce 84% white, sets baseline to up diversity
NEW YORK (AP) — The NHL for the first time has done an internal demographic study of its staff and all 32 teams, and the results show that hockey has a lot of work to do to increase diversity at all levels. The report released Tuesday found that 83.6%...
Hopkins ready to provide jolt Cardinals offense needs
TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins returns for Thursday’s game against the New Orleans Saints. The three-time All-Pro is back after a six-game suspension for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing drugs. The Cardinals hope Hopkins can provide a jolt to an offense that hasn’t played well over the past several weeks. Hopkins hasn’t been at full strength in nearly a year. He missed several games last season because of knee and hamstring injuries. He played in 10 games last season and the Cardinals had an 8-2 record in those contests.
Brotherly love? Not so much between Nolas during NLCS
SAN DIEGO (AP) — Austin and Aaron Nola are each other’s biggest fans. Unless their teams are playing each other. Austin was a typical big brother, never letting his little brother win at anything they played. Aaron tagged along to all of Austin’s football, basketball and baseball games.
