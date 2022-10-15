Mikal Bridges believes his close friend Jalen Brunson is one of the NBA's best one-on-one players. Bridges acknowledged at the Suns' practice on Tuesday the Dallas Mavericks will look different without his former Villanova teammate in their Wednesday night's regular season opener in Phoenix and this season. Before Brunson signed his four-year, $104 million deal with the New York Knicks in July, he was the Mavericks' second-best...

PHOENIX, AZ ・ 12 MINUTES AGO