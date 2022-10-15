Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (conditioning) is not expected to play "30-plus minutes a night" to start the season, per head coach Steve Kerr. “I don’t think we’re ready to have our top five or six guys play 30-plus minutes a night," Kerr said. "We have to rely on our depth.” Looney is only expected to average a little over 20 minutes a game, so this shouldn't impact him too much. That being said, there will still be additional opportunities available for Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman in the frontcourt. The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in the season-opener.

