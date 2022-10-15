Read full article on original website
Draymond Green has likely already made contract decision
There’s a major backdrop for Draymond Green and the defending champion Golden State Warriors leading up to their regular-season opener
Darvin Ham Explains A Major Change To The Lakers
For months now, people have wondered what Russell Westbrook‘s future with the Los Angeles Lakers will look like. Would he remain a starter for the team, even with the troubles he’s faced, or would he become a bench player?. There were even some wondering if he would be...
Deion Sanders Under Fire For ‘Embarrassing’ His Colleague
Jackson State Head Football Coach Deion Sanders is garnering criticism for an interview conducted in direct association with his JSU program’s staff. Prior to their matchup Saturday against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, who they defeated 48-8, Sanders is catching heat for embarrassing Jackson State Assistant Athletic Director for Broadcasting and Video Services Rob Jay during a sit-down interview.
Warriors GM Bob Myers Speaks On Draymond Green’s Future
The Golden State Warriors got to work this past weekend hammering out some new contracts for their players before the 2022-23 NBA season. Jordan Poole was the first player to agree to a new deal, as he earned a four-year, $140 million rookie extension. Just a few hours after that,...
Injury Report: Los Angeles Lakers vs. Golden State Warriors
Anthony Davis, LeBron James, Russell Westbrook, and more have updated injury statuses for Warriors vs. Lakers
Deion Sanders will 'entertain' Power Five offers, details Jackson State situation
Deion Sanders will entertain Power Five job offers this season, should the right opportunity present itself, the Jackson State coach said in a recent sit-down interview with 60 minutes. Sanders is 20-5 over three seasons with the Tigers at his first coaching job and has been labeled a "name to watch" at Georgia Tech and potentially Auburn, should the SEC job open this season.
Where LSU stands in the Football Power Index top 25 after win at Florida
The Tigers extended their winning streak over the Florida Gators to four games in a rivalry that, despite the downturn over the last few seasons, they’ve dominated in recent years. Now, it’s on to the next one as 5-2 (3-1 SEC) LSU returns home to Death Valley for a...
Warriors capping Kevon Looney (conditioning) at first
Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (conditioning) is not expected to play "30-plus minutes a night" to start the season, per head coach Steve Kerr. “I don’t think we’re ready to have our top five or six guys play 30-plus minutes a night," Kerr said. "We have to rely on our depth.” Looney is only expected to average a little over 20 minutes a game, so this shouldn't impact him too much. That being said, there will still be additional opportunities available for Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman in the frontcourt. The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in the season-opener.
What Kim Mulkey loves most about LSU women's basketball freshman, Roc Nation rapper Flau'jae Johnson
Admittedly, Kim Mulkey isn't a fan of rap music. The second-year LSU women's basketball coach confessed as much on the set of the SEC Network's SEC NOW show from Birmingham on Tuesday afternoon at the SEC Tipoff 2023 event, the annual event that signifies the arrival of basketball season, at the Grand Bohemian Hotel. ...
