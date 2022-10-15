ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grambling, LA

Darvin Ham Explains A Major Change To The Lakers

For months now, people have wondered what Russell Westbrook‘s future with the Los Angeles Lakers will look like. Would he remain a starter for the team, even with the troubles he’s faced, or would he become a bench player?. There were even some wondering if he would be...
Black Enterprise

Deion Sanders Under Fire For ‘Embarrassing’ His Colleague

Jackson State Head Football Coach Deion Sanders is garnering criticism for an interview conducted in direct association with his JSU program’s staff. Prior to their matchup Saturday against the Bethune-Cookman Wildcats, who they defeated 48-8, Sanders is catching heat for embarrassing Jackson State Assistant Athletic Director for Broadcasting and Video Services Rob Jay during a sit-down interview.
247Sports

Deion Sanders will 'entertain' Power Five offers, details Jackson State situation

Deion Sanders will entertain Power Five job offers this season, should the right opportunity present itself, the Jackson State coach said in a recent sit-down interview with 60 minutes. Sanders is 20-5 over three seasons with the Tigers at his first coaching job and has been labeled a "name to watch" at Georgia Tech and potentially Auburn, should the SEC job open this season.
numberfire.com

Warriors capping Kevon Looney (conditioning) at first

Golden State Warriors center Kevon Looney (conditioning) is not expected to play "30-plus minutes a night" to start the season, per head coach Steve Kerr. “I don’t think we’re ready to have our top five or six guys play 30-plus minutes a night," Kerr said. "We have to rely on our depth.” Looney is only expected to average a little over 20 minutes a game, so this shouldn't impact him too much. That being said, there will still be additional opportunities available for Jonathan Kuminga and James Wiseman in the frontcourt. The Warriors will host the Los Angeles Lakers on Tuesday night in the season-opener.
