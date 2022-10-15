Read full article on original website
Rochester Area Man Accidently Shoots Himself While Cleaning Gun
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- First responders transported a Rochester area man to a hospital after he accidently shot himself Tuesday evening. Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office Captain James Schueller says a deputy responded to the reported self-inflicted gunshot wound at a residence in the 5,000 block of 80th Ave. Southwest in Salem Township around 9:15 p.m. The deputy reported finding a 70-year-old man sitting in the dining room of the home with a through-and-through gunshot wound above his left knee.
Cash, Checks, Cards Taken in Southwest Rochester Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police are investigating a burglary that was reported in southwest Rochester Monday morning. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says the homeowners reported that someone appeared to have entered their garage and stole cash, financial cards and a checkbook from a vehicle parked inside the garage in the 1,700 block of Walden Ln. Southwest. The homeowners also reported their vehicles were rummaged through.
KIMT
Around $16K in losses as Olmsted Co. job site burglarized twice in recent days
OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A job site has been burglarized twice in the past few days, resulting in around $16,000 in losses. The Olmsted County Sheriff’s office said it happened twice in the 2000 block of County Rd. 6 SW. On Friday, six expensive power cords were stolen, and...
KIMT
Mitchell County man pleads guilty to strangling a woman unconscious
OSAGE, Iowa – A man accused of choking a woman unconscious is pleading guilty. Bradly John Peck, 42 of Osage, has entered a guilty plea to third-degree burglary and domestic abuse assault. Investigators say Peck violated a no-contact order to enter a woman’s home in Osage on July2, where...
myalbertlea.com
Law Enforcement Log
Friday at 2:51 a.m. 37-Year old Cindy Valencia arrested on Dept of Corrections Warrant. 11:52 a.m. A juvenile at Albert Lea High School cited for E-Cig possession. Saturday at 11:48 a.m. 30-Year old Dylan Villerreal arrested for stolen property. 10:13 p.m. Blake Rucker arrested for DWI. Sunday at 5:41 a.m....
myaustinminnesota.com
Faribault man sentenced to prison time on felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court
A Faribault man facing a felony DWI charge in Mower County District Court after a traffic stop on July 16th of this year has been sentenced to prison time. 33-year old Colin Wayne Orth was convicted and sentenced Thursday to 65 months, or five years and five months in prison for a felony charge of 1st degree DWI, operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of a controlled substance. Orth pleaded guilty to the charge on October 3rd after initially pleading not guilty on August 1st.
myaustinminnesota.com
Mankato man sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, fines and fees on felony assault and fleeing a peace officer charges in Mower County District Court
A Mankato man facing felony assault and fleeing a peace officer charges in Mower County District Court after an attempted traffic stop on May 17th of this year has been sentenced to jail time, supervised probation, plus fines and fees. 38-year old Nikolas Michael Hinton was sentenced Thursday to a...
KIMT
Police looking for missing Owatonna girl
ST. PAUL, Minn. – The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has issued a crime alert about a girl missing out of southern Minnesota. The alert says the Owatonna Police Department has been looking for Alexa Moreno-Lopez, 15, since September. Investigators say they believe Moreno-Lopez may be living with an adult male relative, Carlos Castillo-Torrez, in the Wilmar area.
Jewelry Reported Stolen in Rochester Home Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- The Rochester Police Department is investigating a burglary that was reported Saturday afternoon. Police Captain Casey Moilanen says officers were dispatched to a residence 1600 block of 5th Ave. Southeast Saturday. The residents reported someone forced open the home’s sliding glass door between 1 p.m. and 2 p.m.
KIMT
Two sentenced for Rochester convenience store fight
ROCHESTER, Minn. – Two people involved in a convenience store brawl have now been sentenced. Jessy Dian Dominquez, 32 of Rochester, and Stefan Arni Egilsson, 29 of Jordan, were arrested on June 1, 2021, after Rochester police were called to the Kwik Trip in the 1900 block of S. Broadway Avenue.
KIMT
Minnesota man sentenced for damaging Clear Lake car wash
MASON CITY, Iowa – A Minnesota man gets jail time for damaging a North Iowa car wash. Jerod Scott Boynton, 42 of Rochester, has pleaded guilty to third-degree criminal mischief. Law enforcement says Boynton did more than $3,000 in damage to the Laser Wash in Clear Lake on August 6.
Charges Filed in Rochester Home Burglary
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- A Rochester woman has been charged in connection to a burglary that occurred back in June. The criminal complaint filed Friday accuses 24-year-old Clariza Taylor-Colon of entering a residence through a bathroom window then ransacking the home on June 29 while the homeowners were away. The charges say Taylor-Colon also stole a 55 inch TV that she then pawned that same day.
Rochester Man Accused of Breaking into Home, Assaulting Resident
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News)- Police arrested a Rochester man Sunday in connection with a reported burglary and assault that occurred the prior week. Charges filed in Olmsted County Court Tuesday accuse 44-year-old Richard Dalton of forcing his way into a southeast Rochester home on October 14. A witness in the home at the time of the incident told Rochester police that Dalton broke down the home’s back door, asked where the woman who lives there was, then chased her out of the residence.
Rochester Man Sent to Prison For Deadly Crash
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Rochester man was sentenced today for a felony conviction stemming from an alcohol-involved crash that occurred just before Christmas in 2020. The judge in the case followed the plea agreement and handed 29-year-old Matthew Shaver a 41-month prison sentence. Shaver previously entered a Norgaard plea to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide as part of a plea deal that resulted in the dismissal of three other criminal vehicular homicide charges. The Norgaard plea means Shaver admits he is guilty but he has no recollection of his actions due to impairment from alcohol or drugs.
KAAL-TV
Eyota Legion fire under investigation
(ABC 6 News) – The cause of a small fire at Eyota’s American Legion is unknown, according to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, but does not appear criminal. Bar staff told first responders that they smelled smoke while closing up, then saw smoke and flames near the east entrance.
myaustinminnesota.com
Austin man injured in two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County Monday morning
An Austin man was injured in a two-vehicle accident on U.S. Highway 218 in Mower County early Monday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol reported that a 1997 Mazda 626 being driven by 77-year old John Anthony Lavelle of Austin and a 2001 Ford F-150 pickup being driven by 31-year old Charles Wesley Branchaud of Austin were both northbound on Highway 218 at approximately 6:14 a.m. Monday morning when they collided near the intersection with County Road 4 in Austin Township.
KIMT
Austin man pleads guilty to dealing meth
AUSTIN, Minn. – A Mower County man is pleading guilty to selling methamphetamine. Cruz Torres, 38 of Austin, has pleaded guilty to first-degree sale of drugs and is scheduled to be sentenced on January 12, 2023. The Mower County Sheriff’s Office says Torres sold meth to a confidential informant...
More Catalytic Converter Kits Available to Olmsted CTY Residents
Rochester, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Olmsted County Sheriff's Office has received another shipment of kits from the Catalytic Converter Theft Prevention Pilot Program and is making them available to the public. The kits utilize a special label that is attached to catalytic converters and transfers a unique number onto...
Olmsted County Sheriff Honored by MN Traffic Safety Initiative
St. Cloud, MN (KROC-AM News) - Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson was among those honored as traffic safety leaders at this week's Minnesota Toward Zero Deaths 2022 conference in St. Cloud. Sheriff Torgerson was presented with the Greater Minnesota Public Leadership Award. Winona County Deputy Chad Myers was honored this...
myalbertlea.com
Owner treated at scene of Albert Lea house Fire Monday morning
Albert Lea Fire Rescue, Albert Lea Police Department, and Mayo Clinic Ambulance responded to the house fire at 411 Commercial St at 5:50am today (October 17th). Upon arrival, fire crews found light smoke coming from the rear of the building. They entered the home, found and evacuated the owner, who was treated and released by Mayo Ambulance at the scene. No other injuries from the fire were reported.
