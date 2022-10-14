Read full article on original website
Hurricane Ian update from Lee County – Sheltering Operations
Lee County is working with the Florida Department of Emergency Management on a longer-term solution to Hurricane Ian sheltering operations. The county will transition displaced residents from the Hertz Arena and Estero Recreation shelters in a phased approach this week. Evacuees will be relocated to a newly opened shelter. Evacuees...
Matlacha Bridge and roadway open
A week after high-end Category 4 Hurricane Ian made landfall across Southwest Florida, a passageway to badly-battered Pine Island opened Wednesday. Governor Ron DeSantis made the announcement on Matlacha Wednesday morning before meeting with President Joe Biden while final inspections were being done. He said a temporary reconstruction of the bridge connecting the island area to the mainland would be open to the public later that day. While that claim did not come to fruition and the bridge did not open to the public, it was used on Wednesday for emergency vehicles, power company trucks, debris removal trucks, and supply trucks.
FEMA offers resource guide
Recovery efforts from Hurricane Ian are underway, and we are here for you as we begin to rebuild even stronger and better! Please use this resource guide to assist you. ☐ FEMA: FEMA aids individuals and families who have disaster-caused damages to their homes as a result of a presidentially declared disaster. FEMA can help with other assistance needs, such as disaster-caused childcare needs, disaster medical expenses or necessary clean-up items. Phone: 800-621-3362.
Hurricane Ian Recovery Resources:Updates
Beginning Monday, Oct. 17, access to Fort Myers Beach will be limited to essential response personnel each Monday and Tuesday to speed restoration of essential services and infrastructure. The goal is to complete specific infrastructure rebuilding missions on a tight deadline. Residents and their hired contractors can access the island from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday. Essential response personnel include: debris management (crews from CrowderGulf and Thompson Debris); water and sewer utility providers; and transportation crews from Florida DOT and Lee DOT. The plan is an essential step in bringing back the residential, commercial, and tourism hub of Fort Myers Beach. It is designed to make substantial progress on a condensed timeline. This schedule will continue until further notice.
Mark Metzler
Mark Metzler, 69, died October 3, 2022 at Hope Hospice in Cape Coral, FL following complications from a stroke. Mark was born July 24, 1953 in NJ. He lived in Hackensack, Maywood, and Barry Lakes, NJ, until he moved to Cape Coral, FL in 1989 and finally to North Fort Myers. Mark graduated from Hackensack High School in 1971, where he excelled in both football and wrestling and later attended Englewood Cliffs College.
Lee County Animal Services to host multiple Mobile Pet Pantries
Lee County Domestic Animal Services will hold mobile pet pantries for residents with pets impacted by Hurricane Ian. Dry dog and cat food will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis. The locations, dates and times are:. Tuesday, Oct. 18, from 9 – 11 a.m. at the Kelly Road Soccer...
The Gulf Coast Harmonizers announce “Fall Harmony Fest” returns
The Gulf Coast Harmonizers in their 30th year entertaining Lee County are bringing back the canceled “Fall Harmony Fest” with a couple of changes. After Hurricane Ian, the community could use some music to lift spirits. The free show will be Nov. 20, 2 p.m. at Cypress Lake...
Temporary access plan to Fort Myers Beach from southern bridges implemented to speed recovery
The Florida Department of Transportation has completed temporary repairs to four previously damaged and closed bridges that provide access to the south end of Fort Myers Beach. On Tuesday, Oct. 18, access to Fort Myers Beach from the south will be limited to essential response personnel to speed restoration of...
Sanibel Causeway re-opens
The Sanibel Causeway bridge will reopen for public access today, Oct. 19, beginning at 11 a.m. Gov. Ron DeSantis made the announcement at the foot of the causeway this morning. With the reopening, the city’s emergency re-entry plan becomes effective. Until further notice, vehicular traffic over the causeway and bridge...
Lee Tax Collector’s South Office closed today
The Lee County Tax Collector’s South Office at 15680 Pine Ridge Road, Fort Myers, will be closed on Monday, Oct. 17 due to unforeseen power issues. “We are actively working to fix the issues and apologize for any inconvenience,” officials said. Customers with appointments have been contacted directly...
Health department offers FAQ on mold
Hurricane Ian and subsequent rains have left many property owners with questions about mold. The Florida Department of Health in Lee County has provided some answers to the most common questions. Frequently Asked Questions: Indoor Mold. How can I tell if there is mold in my home?. · Search areas...
Broadway Palm reopens after Hurricane Ian with ‘A Chorus Line’
The show must go on, so Broadway Palm is reopening after Hurricane Ian with “A Chorus Line” playing now through Nov. 12. The original production was an unprecedented box office hit receiving 12 Tony Award nominations and winning nine. This sensational musical captures the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition.
Cape Council to hold special meeting
After losing two meetings because of Hurricane Ian, Cape Coral City Council will hold a special meeting Wednesday to deal of some of the business backlog. The session will begin at 4:30 p.m. and will include the reintroduction of a dozen ordinances and resolutions that had been introduced before the storm interrupted the consideration process. If again carried forward, public hearings will be set for the meeting on Nov. 2, the last full meeting for Council before the General Election.
The Players Circle Theater seeks volunteers; new season opens Nov. 1
The Players Circle Theater will hold a special meet-and-greet for volunteers on Saturday, Oct. 22. “There’s a volunteer job for everyone,” a release from the theater states. “And everyone needs to find his/her niche.”. North Fort Myers’ newest professional theater, is located at The Shell Factory, 16554...
School district adds two more schools to its re-openings list
The School District of Lee County will open two additional schools this Friday — Hector Cafferata and Skyline elementaries. Hector Cafferata will open as one of the district’s partnership schools:. • Grades K-2 will open at partner school Hancock Creek Elementary. • Grades 3-5 will open at partner...
This week’s campus re-openings up to 78 schools & centers
The number of School District of Lee County schools and special centers to resume classes this week now stands at 78. Eleven schools and five special centers are still waiting clearance to re-open in the wake of Hurricane Ian. The nine additional schools cleared over the weekend to start classes...
Shell Factory hosts Nam Jam
The Shell Factory, despite Ian-wrought damages in the Nature Park, the Southern Grill and more, took a step forward Sunday, holding its annual Nam Jam celebration, albeit in a simplified form. “We’re trying to bring some normalcy back and we didn’t want to cancel Nam Jam because it’s so important...
Wrong-way driver causes crash in I-75
A wrong-way driver on I-75 collided with a vehicle driven by a Cape Coral resident Saturday night in Broward County seriously injuring one person. According to a report from the Florida Highway Patrol, at 10:22 p.m. Oct. 15, driver Mireille Miller, 46, of Wellington, Fla., was traveling south in the northbound lanes of I-75 at mile marker 42, when the left front of her sedan collided with the left side of an SUV driven by a 20-year-old female from Cape Coral.
Early voting extended through election day in Lee County
Early voting for the Nov. 8 General Election has been extended. “Due to the impact of Hurricane Ian, numerous Election Day polling sites were left non-operational in several counties, including Lee County,” a release from the Lee County Supervisor of Elections Office issued today states. “As a result, Governor...
