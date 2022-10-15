ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners, live stream, TV channel, time, how to watch MLB Playoffs

By FTW Staff
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 3 days ago
The Houston Astros will meet the Seattle Mariners in Game 3 of the ALDS on Saturday from T-Mobile Park. The Astros are looking for the sweep after winning the first two games against the Mariners. Will Seattle have enough in the tank to push this to a Game 4?

Houston Astros vs. Seattle Mariners

  • When: Saturday, October 15
  • Time: 4:00 p.m. ET
  • TV Channel: MLB Network (Spanish Broadcast)
  • Live Stream: fuboTV (watch for free)

How to watch the MLB Playoffs this year

MLB Odds and Betting Lines

MLB odds courtesy of Tipico Sportsbook. Odds were last updated Thursday at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Houston Astros (-115) vs. Seattle Mariners (-105)

O/U: 6.5

