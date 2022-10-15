Read full article on original website
wtoc.com
Hyundai electric vehicle plant groundbreaking ceremony expected to be held Tuesday
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Officials from the Savannah Economic Development Authority have confirmed that an invite-only ceremony will be held Tuesday October 25th in Bryan County. That ceremony will be for the groundbreaking of what is being dubbed as Hyundai Motor Groups’ Metaplant America. The groundbreaking will mark the...
wtoc.com
Ribbon cutting held for distribution facility in Effingham Co.
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution facility officially opened its doors in Effingham County. MerchSource held a ribbon cutting yesterday. The 518,000 square foot facility is in the Savannah Portside International Park off Interstate 16. MerchSource distributes consumer products to some of the nation’s largest retailers. That...
Savannah SCORE announces small biz finalists and panel of judges for BizPitch
Savannah SCORE has announced the finalists and panel of judges for its 5th annual Shark Tank-style entrepreneurial competition BizPitch Savannah. On November 16, in the Howard Jordan Torian Auditorium at Savannah State University. The finalists will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for a chance to win cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new businesses. The event is free and open to the public.
WRDW-TV
Savannah River Site demolishes system to shrink footprint
AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site recently demolished a former coal handling system whose removal further shrinks the legacy footprint at the 300-square-mile nuclear reservation. Site workers have achieved an 85% reduction in the operational footprint, a percentage that will grow as workers with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions continue...
WJCL
Toys R Us set to open 16 locations in Georgia, including Savannah. Here's where
SAVANNAH, Ga. — ABOVE VIDEO: Your Tuesday Headlines. Toys R Us said it is opening 16 locations in the state of Georgia. One of those will be located at the Oglethorpe Mall in Savannah. The chain filed for bankruptcy five years ago and is now launching new-in-store locations expected...
iheart.com
Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date
A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.
Weekly COVID Report | Monday, October 17, 2022
In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status remains LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide remains LOW. Two local pharmacies, Forest Heights Pharmacy and McCook’s Pharmacy, have made Grice Connect aware that they have new Bivalent Moderna and Bivalent Pfizer Covid-19 boosters available. These...
blufftontoday.com
Polaris Tech breaks ground on elementary school wing to open next August
A new addition coming soon to Polaris Tech Charter School will allow more students to attend in August. Polaris Tech is a state-approved, free charter school in Ridgeland that currently serves fifth grade-through-high school students from Jasper County and surrounding areas. It has been in operation for the past five years.
blufftontoday.com
Bluffton approves new contract for Squire Pope Carriage House project
The Bluffton Town Council has authorized the town to enter an agreement with Huss, Inc., for the renovation and preservation of the Squire Pope Carriage House. The council unanimously approved the construction contract with Huss, Inc., during the Oct. 11 council meeting. The contract is for $1,737,867 and stipulates that Huss will be responsible for the renovation and restoration of the structure.
Omicron Delta Kappa celebrates new members; Six local students inducted
Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 115 new initiates from six universities during September 2022. There were six inductees from Georgia Southern University. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in...
wtoc.com
Small town airport seeing big time stars ahead of CJ CUP
JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Before golf’s biggest names could get a look at the course at Congaree Golf Club ahead of the CJ CUP, they had to find their way to Jasper County and the small town of Ridgeland, S.C. To do that, eight players chose the local...
Georgia Southern student dies after being hit by plane propeller
BULLOCH COUNTY, Ga. (WSAV) — A Georgia Southern Student died after he was hit by a plane’s propeller at the Bulloch County Airport. Sani Aliyu was walking toward the front of the plane Sunday night when he was killed, according to Bulloch County Coroner Jake Futch. The 21-year-old was flying back from Savannah with four […]
Colony Bank names Judd Skinner Statesboro Market President
Colony Bank has announced the addition of Judd Skinner as Statesboro Market President. Skinner, who began his banking career in 2014, most recently served as Commercial Market Manager for Queensborough National Bank & Trust. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies from Georgia Southern University, is a 2020 graduate of Leadership Bulloch, and is currently enrolled in the Georgia Bankers Association’s Banking School at the University of Georgia.
thegolfnewsnet.com
Where is Congaree Golf Club and the 2022 CJ Cup in South Carolina located?
Congaree Golf Club is home to the 2022 The CJ Cup in South Carolina, home to an event on the PGA Tour in 2022 and one of the tournaments on the PGA Tour schedule and the fall series. The Ridgeland, South Carolina, area course has a great look and lots of demands for ballstrikers.
WJCL
2 Mega Millions lottery tickets sold in the Lowcountry valued at $10,000. Could you be a winner?
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Above video: Your Tuesday headlines. Did you recently buy a Mega Millions ticket in the Lowcountry?. According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, two tickets valued at $10,000 each were sold last week: one in Ridgeland and one in Charleston. A ticket sold at the Morrills...
Statesboro City Council recognizes employees and community organizations
The Statesboro City Council met for their regular meeting on Tuesday, October 18, 2022 at 5:30 p.m. At the meeting the Mayor and council members recognized First Baptist Church, Safe Haven and employees Jimmy Murray and Layne Phillips. Recognitions/Public Presentations:. A) Presentation of a key to the City to First...
foodieflashpacker.com
The 7 Best Hilton Head BBQ Restaurants
Hilton Head, South Carolina’s location is just one of the numerous factors contributing to its popularity. In addition, the best beaches in the world are only a short drive away, and there are some excellent golf courses close by. It is near the Atlantic Ocean, where you can run...
Lowcountry school district mourns the loss of beloved chairman
BEAUFORT, S.C (WSAV) — The Lowcountry is mourning the loss of a local chairman who sought to make a difference in the world around him. The Beaufort County school district says David Striebinger was a man that put the needs of his school district before his own. Striebinger passed away early Sunday morning. A statement […]
WJCL
Near record lows expected Wednesday and Thursday morning
Gear up for a December-like evening as lows tumble by Wednesday morning. Near record lows are expected as Savannah will drop near 40° and inland areas will sit in the upper 30s!. By the afternoon there will be plenty of sunshine with comfortable, but below-average highs in the low...
wtoc.com
Joe Tribble Park closing for repairs
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fixing a man-made lake on Savannah’s southside is going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Savannah City Council voted to repair voids in the lake to get it back and running. While walking the trail at Joe Tribble Park, you can hardly tell this used...
