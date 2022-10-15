ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Savannah, GA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wtoc.com

Ribbon cutting held for distribution facility in Effingham Co.

EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ga. (WTOC) - A new distribution facility officially opened its doors in Effingham County. MerchSource held a ribbon cutting yesterday. The 518,000 square foot facility is in the Savannah Portside International Park off Interstate 16. MerchSource distributes consumer products to some of the nation’s largest retailers. That...
EFFINGHAM COUNTY, GA
Grice Connect

Savannah SCORE announces small biz finalists and panel of judges for BizPitch

Savannah SCORE has announced the finalists and panel of judges for its 5th annual Shark Tank-style entrepreneurial competition BizPitch Savannah. On November 16, in the Howard Jordan Torian Auditorium at Savannah State University. The finalists will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for a chance to win cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new businesses. The event is free and open to the public.
SAVANNAH, GA
WRDW-TV

Savannah River Site demolishes system to shrink footprint

AIKEN, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - Savannah River Site recently demolished a former coal handling system whose removal further shrinks the legacy footprint at the 300-square-mile nuclear reservation. Site workers have achieved an 85% reduction in the operational footprint, a percentage that will grow as workers with Savannah River Nuclear Solutions continue...
SAVANNAH, GA
iheart.com

Georgia College Student Killed By Plane Propeller During Date

A Georgia Southern University Student died during a date after a plane in which he was the passenger landed safely at the Statesboro-Bulloch County Airport on Sunday night. According to the Statesboro Herald, 21-year-old Sani Aliyu of Atlanta boarded the plane in Statesboro with three others for a date night in Savannah. Aboard the plane was the pilot, co-pilot, and Aliyu's date.
STATESBORO, GA
Grice Connect

Weekly COVID Report | Monday, October 17, 2022

In this weekly COVID report, Bulloch County’s risk status remains LOW by COVIDACTNOW and CDC tracker. Georgia’s statewide remains LOW. Two local pharmacies, Forest Heights Pharmacy and McCook’s Pharmacy, have made Grice Connect aware that they have new Bivalent Moderna and Bivalent Pfizer Covid-19 boosters available. These...
BULLOCH COUNTY, GA
blufftontoday.com

Polaris Tech breaks ground on elementary school wing to open next August

A new addition coming soon to Polaris Tech Charter School will allow more students to attend in August. Polaris Tech is a state-approved, free charter school in Ridgeland that currently serves fifth grade-through-high school students from Jasper County and surrounding areas. It has been in operation for the past five years.
RIDGELAND, SC
blufftontoday.com

Bluffton approves new contract for Squire Pope Carriage House project

The Bluffton Town Council has authorized the town to enter an agreement with Huss, Inc., for the renovation and preservation of the Squire Pope Carriage House. The council unanimously approved the construction contract with Huss, Inc., during the Oct. 11 council meeting. The contract is for $1,737,867 and stipulates that Huss will be responsible for the renovation and restoration of the structure.
BLUFFTON, SC
Grice Connect

Omicron Delta Kappa celebrates new members; Six local students inducted

Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society, welcomed 115 new initiates from six universities during September 2022. There were six inductees from Georgia Southern University. Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35% of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in...
STATESBORO, GA
wtoc.com

Small town airport seeing big time stars ahead of CJ CUP

JASPER COUNTY, S.C. (WTOC) - Before golf’s biggest names could get a look at the course at Congaree Golf Club ahead of the CJ CUP, they had to find their way to Jasper County and the small town of Ridgeland, S.C. To do that, eight players chose the local...
RIDGELAND, SC
Grice Connect

Colony Bank names Judd Skinner Statesboro Market President

Colony Bank has announced the addition of Judd Skinner as Statesboro Market President. Skinner, who began his banking career in 2014, most recently served as Commercial Market Manager for Queensborough National Bank & Trust. He earned his Bachelor of Science in Communication Studies from Georgia Southern University, is a 2020 graduate of Leadership Bulloch, and is currently enrolled in the Georgia Bankers Association’s Banking School at the University of Georgia.
STATESBORO, GA
foodieflashpacker.com

The 7 Best Hilton Head BBQ Restaurants

Hilton Head, South Carolina’s location is just one of the numerous factors contributing to its popularity. In addition, the best beaches in the world are only a short drive away, and there are some excellent golf courses close by. It is near the Atlantic Ocean, where you can run...
HILTON HEAD ISLAND, SC
WJCL

Near record lows expected Wednesday and Thursday morning

Gear up for a December-like evening as lows tumble by Wednesday morning. Near record lows are expected as Savannah will drop near 40° and inland areas will sit in the upper 30s!. By the afternoon there will be plenty of sunshine with comfortable, but below-average highs in the low...
SAVANNAH, GA
wtoc.com

Joe Tribble Park closing for repairs

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTOC) - Fixing a man-made lake on Savannah’s southside is going to cost taxpayers millions of dollars. Savannah City Council voted to repair voids in the lake to get it back and running. While walking the trail at Joe Tribble Park, you can hardly tell this used...
SAVANNAH, GA
Grice Connect

Grice Connect

Statesboro, GA
3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
632K+
Views
ABOUT

Grice Connect is here to help connect news, information, ideas and opportunities with the community. Connecting you to our community and our community to you is our focus. Grice Connect is a hyper-local, locally owned and operated, digital media news outlet serving Statesboro and Bulloch County, Georgia including Georgia Southern University, East Georgia State College and Ogeechee Technical College, the cities of Brooklet and Portal.

 https://griceconnect.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy