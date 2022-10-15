Savannah SCORE has announced the finalists and panel of judges for its 5th annual Shark Tank-style entrepreneurial competition BizPitch Savannah. On November 16, in the Howard Jordan Torian Auditorium at Savannah State University. The finalists will pitch their business ideas to a panel of judges for a chance to win cash and free professional services valued at over $10,000 to help them launch their new businesses. The event is free and open to the public.

SAVANNAH, GA ・ 22 HOURS AGO