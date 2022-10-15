Read full article on original website
Commentary: Jalen Rose’s Entitled Sister Has Some Nerve — And He Has the Right to Kick Her to the Curb
Disclaimer: The views and opinions expressed in this commentary are those of the speakers and do not necessarily reflect the views or positions of Black Enterprise. I cannot stand entitlement. I have seen the videos of Jalen Rose‘s sister and I am appalled at her unrighteous audacity. I couldn’t even...
Candace Owens Rebuffs Notion That She Should Be Sued By George Floyd’s Family
Political commentator Candace Owens recently engaged in a heated argument on social media after some said she should be sued following her recent comments on the death of George Floyd. Owens took to Twitter to rebuff claims that she should be sued for “defaming” Floyd with her new documentary....
Fashion Designer Claims Beyoncé’s Stylist Did Not Pay For His Work — Bey’s Team Issues Receipts
A fashion and art designer has made strong claims accusing the stylist of musical artist Beyoncé, Marni Senofonte, of not paying for his work. Designer Nusi Quero made the accusations on Instagram earlier this week in a now-deleted post. Quero wrote, “As a stylist for B, I really expected...
Nick Cannon and LaNisha Cole Dress Up for ‘Beautiful Sunday’ Church Dedication for Daughter Onyx Ice
Nick Cannon and Lanisha Cole came together to dedicate their 4-week-old daughter, Onyx Ice, in an intimate church ceremony on Sunday. Cannon took to Instagram Monday to share photos of his infant daughter’s dedication to God and show off his and Cole’s “Church Drip.”. “Such a beautiful...
10 James Corden Moments That I'm Now Side-Eying In Light Of His Recent Behavior
His co-star and sister once had to confront him about his behavior.
Megan Thee Stallion Says She’s ‘Gotta Take a Break’ After Home Burglary
Rap artist Megan Thee Stallion was reportedly the recent victim of a home burglary, with more than $300,000 worth of property stolen from her home in Los Angeles, Calif. The rapper was in New York City at the time of Thursday night’s incident as she is set to host and perform Oct. 15 on Saturday Night Live.
Akon Roasted On Twitter After Revealing His Hair Transplant Journey: ‘The Frontal Sitting Too Low’
Akon has no shame in his hair transplant game and is opening up about his journey to restoring his hairline. But leave it up to Black Twitter to make a mockery of the singer’s cosmetic glow-up. The Senegalese hitmaker recently appeared on The Bootleg Kev Podcast where he spoke...
Family of George Floyd to File $250 Million Lawsuit Against Ye After ‘Drink Champs’ Episode
Ye made a very controversial podcast appearance last week that has created more problems for the fashion designer. After making inflammatory comments regarding George Floyd, his family is pursuing a $250 million lawsuit against the billionaire hip-hop recording artist. According to NPR, a $250 million lawsuit will be filed against...
Alex Trebek Allegedly Wanted Ken Jennings To Take Over As ‘Jeopardy!’ Host
Alex Trebek was the legendary host of Jeopardy! for decades. When he passed away two years ago, it was extremely tough for viewers to accept that a new host had to be found. After some drama happened in finding a new host, it has since been decided that Jeopardy! champion Ken Jennings and actress Mayim Bialik will share hosting duties for now.
Flatland Cavalry Releases Live In Studio Video For “Mountain Song”
You gotta love some Flatland Cavalry. When they say their music is “easy on the ears, heavy on the heart,” they sure ain’t wrong, because every song they release finds a way to reach every last drop of emotion you’ve got. Not to mention, they’re one of the best live shows around, and know how to get the crowd involved within each and every song. Back in late August, the group released their personal and fan favorite, “Mountain Song.” Led […] The post Flatland Cavalry Releases Live In Studio Video For “Mountain Song” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.
