You gotta love some Flatland Cavalry. When they say their music is “easy on the ears, heavy on the heart,” they sure ain’t wrong, because every song they release finds a way to reach every last drop of emotion you’ve got. Not to mention, they’re one of the best live shows around, and know how to get the crowd involved within each and every song. Back in late August, the group released their personal and fan favorite, “Mountain Song.” Led […] The post Flatland Cavalry Releases Live In Studio Video For “Mountain Song” first appeared on Whiskey Riff.

11 MINUTES AGO